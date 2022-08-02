ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New industrial park breaks ground along Loop 303 in Glendale

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
A new industrial park broke ground on almost 1 million new square feet of space in the ever-expanding west end of Glendale.

Ryan Companies, US Inc., a national commercial real estate solutions provider, and Westcore on Monday announced the new Hatcher Industrial Park. Comprised of two buildings totaling more than 906,000 square feet, the industrial park will provide Class-A industrial opportunities for users seeking space for their manufacturing, logistics and supply chain needs in the West Valley.

“Given historically low vacancy rates, this is the ideal time to bring more speculative industrial space to the market,” Josh Tracy, vice president of real estate development with Ryan Companies, shared in a news release. “Companies are looking for space that is adaptable to their evolving needs and they need it fast.”

Hatcher Industrial Park is located along the Loop 303 corridor in Glendale by the BNSF Railway and just minutes away from Loop 303 and Interstate 10. The Loop 303 industrial corridor has been at the forefront of commercial growth and is currently experiencing a near-0% vacancy for newly constructed industrial properties, making this an ideal location for the new industrial park.

“Westcore is extremely pleased to be working in conjunction with Ryan Companies on Hatcher Industrial Park,” Hack Adams, managing director of Westcore, stated. “The Phoenix industrial market remains one of the hottest markets in the U.S., and we are bullish that this well-designed, state-of-the-art project will attract strong tenants, ultimately culminating in a successful Phoenix development for Westcore and Ryan Companies.”

The project is being developed in partnership with Westcore. Ryan is also the builder and Ryan A+E Inc. is the architect.

JLL Senior Managing Directors Anthony Lydon and Marc Hertzberg, Managing Director Riley Gilbert, and Associate Kelly Royle have been selected to market and lease the project. Visit us.jll.com/phoenix for information on leasing opportunities

Nearby companies include Red Bull, Mark Anthony Brewing (White Claw Hard Seltzer), and Ball Corporation.

Hatcher Industrial Park is one of several large-scale industrial projects that Ryan is working on in Glendale. To date, Ryan has more than $500 million in industrial developments in the greater Phoenix area. The project is expected to be completed by June 2023.

