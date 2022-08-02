Senate candidate Beasley to stump in region Wednesday

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley is scheduled to make several stops in the Albemarle today as part of her “Standing Up for North Carolina” tour.

Beasley, who is facing off against U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., in the November general election for an open U.S. Senate seat, plans to visit Camden, Perquimans, Chowan and Bertie counties, her campaign said in a press release Monday.

The former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, who is seeking to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., will hold a “community conversation” at Camden’s Community Park pavilion at 125 Noblitt Drive, at 10 a.m.

Then at 11:30 a.m., Beasley will visit Church Street Antiques at 135 N. Church Street in Hertford’s downtown for what her campaign described as a “small business visit.”

At 1:30 p.m., Beasley will attend another community conversation with Chowan residents at Edenton Bay Trading Company at 113 W. Water Street in Edenton.

She’ll follow that with another community conversation in Bertie County at 5:30 p.m. That event will be held in the Room 25 conference room at Martin Community College in Windsor.