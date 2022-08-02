Police: Edenton man drowns after trying to save woman following argument

EDENTON — An Edenton man drowned early Saturday morning after police said he entered the water in an attempt to save the woman with whom he had been arguing.

Divers recovered the body of Steven Odell Goodman, 29, from the water between Queen Anne Park and the Penelope Barker House around 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

According to Edenton police Capt. Daroyll Brown, Goodman and a woman, Brooke Copeland, were engaged in a verbal altercation along East Water Street.

During the argument, Copeland, 36, fell in the water. Goodman then went into the water in an attempt to save her, Brown said.

Copeland eventually got out of the water safely, Brown said.

The Edenton Police Department was notified of the incident around 4 a.m. The Chowan Sheriff’s dive team was called shortly afterward.

Chief Deputy John McArthur of the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office said Goodman’s body was recovered from the water around 8:45 a.m.

“We are honored to have an opportunity to be part of the recovery and to provide closure for the family to begin the mourning process,” McArthur said.

No charges had been filed in the incident as of Monday. Law enforcement officials are continuing their investigation.