Advice from the FBI about how to stay safe from cryptocurrency scams

mymotherlode.com
Amador Sheriff Candidate Cleared Of Any Criminal Wrongdoing
Amador County, CA — The top two vote-getters from the June Primary Election running for Amador County Sheriff are incumbent Gary Redman and challenger Sgt. Ryan Gillaspie. The two will face off in a runoff during the November General Election. Things are complicated between the two, because Sgt. Gillaspie was put on paid administrative leave by the department just days before the primary election with little explanation given from the sheriff’s office.
Families of police violence victims call for equal access to victim compensation program
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Victims of police violence are fighting to be included in California's victim's compensation program. They met at the state Capitol Tuesday morning and demanded action. "It's important that we come to a medium on this and not separate those that have been murdered or abused by...
Mountain Democrat
Contractor sting nets handful of unlicensed builders
The Contractors State License Board, in conjunction with the California Department of Insurance and the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, conducted a sting operation earlier this summer in South Lake Tahoe. The sting attracted nine suspects, seven of which were cited for contracting without a license along with...
Four suspected overdoses in two days reflect Placer County’s challenge with fentanyl
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on social media that within the last 48 hours they have reported to four suspected fentanyl overdoses. Police said that the overdoses took place over three separate incidences in the past 36 hours. All four were administered the life saving Narcan, which all Roseville Fire and […]
“It’s a revolving door”: Prosecutors say suspect in killing, dismembering of Sacramento woman should not have been released from jail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Prosecutors said it’s a tragic case of an early prison release, that resulted in the brutal murder of a 77-year-old Sacramento woman. District attorneys described Darnell Erby as a career criminal, dating back to 1999. Since then, he has been committed and convicted of several felonies and released early for those […]
KCRA.com
Video shows Sacramento police officer shooting man whose hands were covered by a blanket
Sacramento police have released body-worn camera videos that show an officer shooting a 42-year-old man last month at an encampment. The man, who was unarmed and survived the shooting, had his hands concealed by a blanket and was walking toward two officers in the moments before he was shot. At...
crimevoice.com
Suspicious vehicle call leads to weapon, narcotics arrest in Sutter County
Above: Items confiscated during arrest | Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. A Sutter County man was recently arrested after a suspicious vehicle call reportedly led to the discovery of narcotics and an illegally possessed weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded on July 25th to reports of...
Rancho Cordova police arrestee dies before being booked into jail
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 47-year-old man died after having a medical emergency in the garage of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the arrestee was taken into custody at 1:31 p.m. for a felony no-bail probation warrant, felony evasion of a […]
Sacramento officer alerts family of house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County Code Enforcement Officer evacuated a family of six from their home, unaware their house was on fire. Officer Gennadiy Marmuyenko saw smoke coming from the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue and reported the fire. The home next door was threatened but protected with only minimal scarring to an […]
davisvanguard.org
Social Justice Group/Jail Watchdog Wants Embattled Sacramento County Jail Closed to Federal Prisoners – Urges County Cancel U.S. Marshal Service Contract
SACRAMENTO, CA – A social justice group and jail watchdog of sorts is urging the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors to cancel its long-standing contract with the U.S. Marshal Service that allows the jailing of people charged with federal crimes while waiting for their federal court proceedings. “It is...
Woman assaulted by three women and a man during carjacking
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman had her car stolen in Stockton on Monday after being assaulted by three woman and a man, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that the carjacking took place in 16000 block of South Turnpike Road in the Seaport District when a 29-year-old woman was forced out of […]
davisvanguard.org
Taxpayers Pay $1.5 Million for Another Death at Sacramento County Jail – Activists Called Antonio Thomas Death an ‘In-Custody Murder’
SACRAMENTO, CA – The family of Antonio Thomas, who was found comatose in his Sacramento County Jail cell in 2019 in what Black Lives Matter Sacramento called an “in-custody murder,” is receiving a $1.5 million settlement from Sacramento County, said civil rights attorney Mark Merin this week.
Sacramento Community Police Review Commission frustrated with lack of action
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There is frustration and disorganization preventing the Sacramento Community Police Review Commission from doing its job of keeping the department in check. Even though it was formed years ago, current members said they are not doing the work they signed up to do and they are losing their patience. “Our officers […]
Sacramento first responders say 300% increase in 911 calls tying up services
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — More and more Sacramento residents are calling 911 to request services from emergency responders for symptoms such as hiccups, rashes and low-grade fevers, according to first responders. Calls have ballooned to a 300% increase in the past year. Brian Jenson, of Sacramento Metropolitan Fire, said...
KSBW.com
Former Sacramento police officer sentenced for sending inappropriate messages to teen
A former Sacramento police officer has been sentenced for sending inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old girl. Daniel Donahue was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years of probation, according to court documents. He will also have to register as a sex offender, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.
Mother says Cal Expo police assaulted her son, 11, and targeted him for being Black
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Elk Grove mother is taking legal action against Cal Expo police after she said they assaulted her 11-year-old son at the California State Fair. However, Cal Expo is defending the stance officers took last week when the boy was detained. "On Kids Day, last Tuesday,...
Stephon Clark's family demands action and accountability from Sacramento Police after video circulates on social media
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of Stephon Clark is once again demanding accountability from the Sacramento Police Department after a confrontation caught on camera involving one of the officers who shot Clark made its rounds on social media. The man behind the camera who runs a YouTube page called...
Davis police seeking at-risk missing teenager Eathan Tunstall
DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis Police Department is calling for help as they try to locate an at-risk missing teenager. Police said Eathan Tunstall's family has not seen him since he left football practice at Davis High School on July 26. However, police said the 15-year-old might have been seen in Old Sacramento as recently as July 31.
Sacramento man in jail after Elk Grove crime spree
ELK GROVE – For nearly a week, Elk Grove police say an armed robbery suspect preyed on businesses and sometimes people's kindness.For days, John Vang, 39, roamed the streets of Elk Grove. Police say the Sacramento man's crime spree started July 25 at around 5 a.m. at a McDonald's located near Sheldon Road and Stockton Boulevard.Two days later, investigators say he broke into a rental car business to steal cash and other items in the morning.Not long after, Vang is accused of targeting a Chipotle near Elk Grove and Franklin boulevards which was closed at the time.When an unsuspecting employee...
The Cost of Homeless Encampment Fires Are Not Just Financial
RANCHO CORDOVA -- The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District has dubbed the high number of calls to human-caused fires a crisis. Firefighters respond to 10-15 human-caused fires linked to homeless encampments daily, according to a spokesperson. The cost to respond is "substantial" and the number of daily calls for service to human-caused fires, that are in other ways preventable, has been dubbed a "crisis" by the department. The reason for the uptick in calls: more people experience homelessness in Sacramento County, and conditions are drier and hotter. With more people living among dry fuels and at a high risk of catching...
