Advice from the FBI about how to stay safe from cryptocurrency scams

Amador County, CA — The top two vote-getters from the June Primary Election running for Amador County Sheriff are incumbent Gary Redman and challenger Sgt. Ryan Gillaspie. The two will face off in a runoff during the November General Election. Things are complicated between the two, because Sgt. Gillaspie was put on paid administrative leave by the department just days before the primary election with little explanation given from the sheriff’s office.

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO