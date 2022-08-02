Macon-Bibb County planning to memorialize, scatter unclaimed cremains

www.41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb asks families to recover unclaimed cremated bodies
MACON,GA (WGXA) - Macon-Bibb County is asking relatives of 166 people who have been cremated and unclaimed to come forward. People who wish to claim their loved one’s ashes will need do so before September 19, 2022, according to the county. Any cremains unclaimed after that time will be...
Commission meeting fails to set good example for Boy Scouts in attendance
The City Commission held a regular meeting on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom where commissioners Isaac Owens, Vesta Beal-Shephard, Wesley Rainey, and Chairman Joshua Dersio were in attendance. Prior to the agenda items, The Boy Scout Troop 270 was introduced and recognized for their hard work in the community. Troop 270 scouts are currently working on their citizenship in the community and communications merit badge. The scouts that were present in this meeting included Jacob Frost, Cav Vaughn, Simon Baker, Wesley Fletcher, Korey Watts, Laieton Sharp, Jenson Wade as well as Scout Master, Jody Fletcher.
Body found on the side of the road on Highway 341 in Crawford County by grass cutting crew
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A grass-cutting crew working Tuesday discovered a man's body in a ditch on Highway 341 in Crawford County on Tuesday, according to a release from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. The Department of Transportation was cutting grass in the area when one of the employees...
Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at QuickServe in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Tuesday morning. According to a press release, it happened at 6:30 a.m. at the QuickServe at 584 Emery Highway. They say a man was playing on the store's gaming machine and he complained...
UPDATE: Monroe County missing man FOUND
MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding 77 year old Zacky Cooley. He was last seen August 1, 2022 around 10:00pm on Old Zebulon Road, driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado Truck that is silver in color and has a Georgia license plate # ALY283. Cooley has Dementia. Anyone with information in reference to Zacky Cooley and/or his location, please call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010 or your local law enforcement.
