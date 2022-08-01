ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Simple Steps for Sound Sleep

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dr. Brian Briesemeister, Founder and Clinical Director of the Center for Sleep and TMJ at Atlantic Dental Care, explains how his practice is helping patients breathe easier and sleep better. Atlantic Dental Care. 1301 Bridgeport Way Suite 109 in Suffolk. (757) 929-7100. This segment of...
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Society
Portsmouth, VA
Society
City
Portsmouth, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Health
13News Now

Bus carrying children crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About 20 children were on board a bus that went off the road and into a ditch Thursday morning in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach emergency dispatchers said the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Prosperity Road. The bus was near the YMCA at JT's Camp Grom, a 70-acre adventure camp that welcomes wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and adults and children with differing abilities.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Pet World In Newport News Closes After 44 Years

NEWPORT NEWS-After more than four decades in business, a pet supply store in Newport News has closed for good. Pet World, a local, independent pet supply chain store on Warwick Boulevard, shut its doors on July 31. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Senior Health#Alzheimersupport Com
WAVY News 10

What’s old is new again with the latest COVI-19 vaccine

PORTSMOUTH, Va. ( WAVY) — As those long days on the beach are in short supply, health officials say this is a good time to make plans to tackle the coronavirus infections which typically spike when we move indoors. Let’s start with names you know. Pfizer and Moderna are changing their formulas to offer a […]
NORFOLK, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Portsmouth to Activate Cooling Stations Today

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Human Services Building (Dept. of Social Services Building), 1701 High Street. Individuals who are at the greatest risk of heat-related injury include small children, the elderly, and individuals who are impaired or immobile. Please remember to check on them, and, as a reminder, these individuals and pets should not be left in vehicles. To learn the symptoms and what to do if someone shows signs of a heat-related illness, go to CDC. If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
13News Now

Concerts, races, sand sculpting contests | Virginia Beach Neptune Festival aims to celebrate beach life

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is from the last Neptune Festival. The Neptune Festival is coming back to Virginia Beach for another year of beach-filled fun. The 48th Annual Neptune Festival will have performances by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Symphonicity, beer and wine festivals, the Atlantic Sailing Regatta, sand sculpting contests and more.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Swimming advisory issued for section of Chesapeake Bay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach issued a swimming and wading advisory in a section of the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday afternoon. City officials said recent testing shows bacteria levels between Starfish Road and Rockbridge Road do not meet state water quality standards. Therefore, they're asking people not to swim or wade in this area until further notice.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

The Department of Engineering announces the following lane closures during infrastructure improvement projects throughout the City of Portsmouth. · Des Moines Avenue, between Randolph and Lincoln Streets, will be closed between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. during work of Columbia Gas that will continue through Wednesday, August 3rd. Flaggers will direct traffic.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy