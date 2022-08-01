Read on hamptonroadsmessenger.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Three great steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Norfolk, Virginia Mother Vanished After A Wedding Party With FriendsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorfolk, VA
Related
Chesapeake Regional Healthcare official talks facts about Paxlovid
It's been about six months since Paxlovid has been on the market following FDA approval last December. The anti-viral pills require a prescription and need to be started within five days of COVID-19 symptoms appearing.
WAVY News 10
Simple Steps for Sound Sleep
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dr. Brian Briesemeister, Founder and Clinical Director of the Center for Sleep and TMJ at Atlantic Dental Care, explains how his practice is helping patients breathe easier and sleep better. Atlantic Dental Care. 1301 Bridgeport Way Suite 109 in Suffolk. (757) 929-7100. This segment of...
peninsulachronicle.com
Construction Begins On New Medical Office Building At Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG-Construction is beginning on a new medical office building that will be located on the campus of Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg. On Tuesday, August 2, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new building, which is set to open in the spring of 2024. Want to read the rest...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck commissioner Owen Etheridge recovers from injuries, ‘absolutely’ plans to fulfill next term
Longtime Currituck commissioner Owen Etheridge said he is “absolutely” planning on fulfilling his next term, despite a series of health issues that have plagued him after he slipped and fell in March. His fall resulted in two hematomas – or a collection of blood – outside the brain,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VEC letter tells Hampton Roads resident she was overpaid in 2020...and needs to pay it back
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Lisa Austin and her husband are now happy in their Newport News home, after they both lost their jobs in the Spring of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Austin worked for St. Leo's University at Langley's Air Base for about five years,...
Bus carrying children crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About 20 children were on board a bus that went off the road and into a ditch Thursday morning in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach emergency dispatchers said the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Prosperity Road. The bus was near the YMCA at JT's Camp Grom, a 70-acre adventure camp that welcomes wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and adults and children with differing abilities.
peninsulachronicle.com
Pet World In Newport News Closes After 44 Years
NEWPORT NEWS-After more than four decades in business, a pet supply store in Newport News has closed for good. Pet World, a local, independent pet supply chain store on Warwick Boulevard, shut its doors on July 31. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
Higher wages offered as Hampton Roads faces school bus driver shortage
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — School division leaders across Hampton Roads are paying up to get more help behind the wheel!. Hundreds of bus drivers are still needed before September. In Virginia Beach, technicians are busy preparing buses for the first day of school. All that's needed now is more than 100 bus drivers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s old is new again with the latest COVI-19 vaccine
PORTSMOUTH, Va. ( WAVY) — As those long days on the beach are in short supply, health officials say this is a good time to make plans to tackle the coronavirus infections which typically spike when we move indoors. Let’s start with names you know. Pfizer and Moderna are changing their formulas to offer a […]
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Portsmouth to Activate Cooling Stations Today
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Human Services Building (Dept. of Social Services Building), 1701 High Street. Individuals who are at the greatest risk of heat-related injury include small children, the elderly, and individuals who are impaired or immobile. Please remember to check on them, and, as a reminder, these individuals and pets should not be left in vehicles. To learn the symptoms and what to do if someone shows signs of a heat-related illness, go to CDC. If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.
13newsnow.com
Husband claimed wife struggled with mental illness before child's death in Virginia Beach hotel
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities have accused a D.C. mother of abusing her 2-year-old daughter who was recently found deceased. Now, court documents show that woman’s husband repeatedly claimed she struggled with mental illness. On Wednesday, a Virginia Beach judge arraigned Leandra Andrade, of Northeast D.C., on a...
Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board hosting on-site hiring event
Posts HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board is hosting an on-site hiring event. The hiring event is set for August 6 from 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board, located at 300 Medical Drive in Hampton behind Sentara CarePlex Hospital. Officials say they are looking to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
20 kids safe, uninjured after bus crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach
According to reports from Virginia Beach dispatch, the bus was carrying about 20 children when it ran off the road.
Concerts, races, sand sculpting contests | Virginia Beach Neptune Festival aims to celebrate beach life
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is from the last Neptune Festival. The Neptune Festival is coming back to Virginia Beach for another year of beach-filled fun. The 48th Annual Neptune Festival will have performances by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Symphonicity, beer and wine festivals, the Atlantic Sailing Regatta, sand sculpting contests and more.
Investigators find explosive materials inside Virginia Beach man's home
The materials can detonate when impacted by a high speed project, like a bullet, according to the search warrant.
WLTX.com
Mother charged after police find toddler dead in Virginia Beach hotel room
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room is now facing charges. Officials have said that they are investigating the toddler's death as suspicious. The Virginia Beach judge arraigned Leandra Andrade, from Northeast, D.C., on a class four felony...
Swimming advisory issued for section of Chesapeake Bay
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach issued a swimming and wading advisory in a section of the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday afternoon. City officials said recent testing shows bacteria levels between Starfish Road and Rockbridge Road do not meet state water quality standards. Therefore, they're asking people not to swim or wade in this area until further notice.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work
The Department of Engineering announces the following lane closures during infrastructure improvement projects throughout the City of Portsmouth. · Des Moines Avenue, between Randolph and Lincoln Streets, will be closed between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. during work of Columbia Gas that will continue through Wednesday, August 3rd. Flaggers will direct traffic.
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story immediate traffic changes
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will be instituting a traffic pattern change, effective immediately.
3 great pizza places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
Comments / 0