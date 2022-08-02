Hits keep coming and coming for Steven Kwan: Guardians Takeaways

www.cleveland.com
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
numberfire.com
Guardians' Nolan Jones not in Tuesday lineup
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Nolan Jones is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Oscar Gonzalez will replace Jones in right field and hit seventh in his first game back from the injured list for an intercostal injury. The Guardians are expected to send Franmil Reyes down to Triple-A, so Jones could still see regular playing time moving forward.
numberfire.com
Tyler Freeman batting seventh for Guardians on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Tyler Freeman is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Freeman will start at third base on Wednesday after being recalled from Triple-A. He will bat seventh versus left-hander Tommy Henry and the Diamondbacks. Josh Naylor moves to the bench. The Guardians implied...
Yardbarker
Watch: Tyler Freeman Gets First Major League Hit In Guardians Debut
Freeman is the twelfth Guardians prospect to make their debut this season. There is a trend growing that a prospect comes up and makes a big impact right away and Freeman continues this. In his first at-bat of the game, he worked a 3-2 count and ended up getting on...
D-backs use long ball to power past Guardians
Christian Walker belted a three-run homer and Carson Kelly added a solo shot as the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a
Yardbarker
What Is The Guardians Outlook After A Quiet Trade Deadline?
Anyone worried that the Guardians would wheel and deal their farm system ahead of the trade deadline yesterday can rest easy. Daniel Espino, George Valera, Gavin Williams, Brayan Rocchio, and Bo Naylor are all still Guardians. While the Guardians weren’t mute at the deadline, they were certainly quiet. But...
Was The Trade Deadline A Wasted Opportunity For The Guardians?
The Guardians only made one trade before the deadline. What sign does this send to the fanbase?
MLB・
Yardbarker
Guardians Complete Trade With Twins
It may not be the blockbuster trade that fans were hoping for, but at least it's something. The move also addresses a need for the Guardians in bullpen help. Hamilton has put up some solid numbers in the minors this season. He has a 1.88 ERA in 23 relief appearances with eight walks and 36 strikeouts. He has officially been assigned to AAA Columbus.
Yardbarker
Trent Grisham's walk-off HR gives Padres sweep of Rockies in twin bill
Trent Grisham hit a walk-off home run with one out in the ninth inning Tuesday night to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 win over the visiting Colorado Rockies and a sweep of a day-night doubleheader. Grisham, who hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs in the...
Guardians further commit to youth movement after inactive deadline; Franmil Reyes optioned
On a day with massive trade waves being made around the league, the Guardians tossed a pebble into Lake Erie. The Guardians are all in on this youth movement. That wasn't much of a question to begin with, but Tuesday's inactivity ahead of the trade deadline was reinforcement. They were effectively silent all day, only dealing catcher Sandy Leon to the Minnesota Twins for Ian Hamilton. There were numerous conversations regarding a number of players, but the Guardians' front office didn't find a move it felt was the right fit.
MLB・
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
