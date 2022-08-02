Hits keep coming and coming for Steven Kwan: Guardians Takeaways

On a day with massive trade waves being made around the league, the Guardians tossed a pebble into Lake Erie. The Guardians are all in on this youth movement. That wasn't much of a question to begin with, but Tuesday's inactivity ahead of the trade deadline was reinforcement. They were effectively silent all day, only dealing catcher Sandy Leon to the Minnesota Twins for Ian Hamilton. There were numerous conversations regarding a number of players, but the Guardians' front office didn't find a move it felt was the right fit.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO