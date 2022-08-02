Choco Taco May Be Discontinued, But This Hoboken Bar Makes Them From Scratch

www.hobokengirl.com
This Hoboken ‘Hair Fairy’ Specializes in Curly Hair
Embracing your natural hair isn’t always as easy as it seems, especially when you have naturally curly, coily, or wavy hair. These hair types come with a bit of a learning curve, as well as a lot of product trial and error — and it can be daunting learning how to care for curly hair. In recent decades, there has even been a Natural Hair Movement, spearheaded by Black women, who have historically faced prejudice for their natural coils. The movement encourages those with curly hair to wear it in its natural form — instead of straightening it or covering it up — as a way of expressing self-acceptance. Still, many people struggle to embrace their hair’s natural curl patterns, especially if it has a tendency to frizz, or may not know how to get started. Luckily, Hoboken has Katey McClintock — a.k.a. The Hoboken Hair Fairy — conveniently stationed at Up & Out Beauty Salon, located at 1106 Washington Street. Katey is a curly hair & balayage specialist, certified in deva curl, rezo cut, and rezo lites. The Hoboken Girl sat down with Katey to hear about her journey and learn more about curly hair care. Read on to see the magic The Hoboken Hair Fairy, Katey McClintock, creates.
CARS: Sandwiches & Shakes – Home of the Fat Sandwiches
Jersey style and overstuffed – that’s the motto at CARS: Sandwiches & Shakes, located at 150 Valley Road in Montclair as well as 114 East Main Street in Ramsey. The eatery serves both fresh and creative eats to satisfy all of your cravings, and it’s just another reason why we love NJ dining. The menu includes everything from sandwiches to wings, milkshakes, and more. To learn more about what CARS has to offer all North Jersey residents, read on for details on the menu and backstory of this Jersey gem.
Opening Alert: &pizza, East Rutherford, NJ
&pizza, the popular pizza chain that started in Washington DC, has opened it’s latest area location in East Rutherford. This is their second shop in Bergen County — the first is in Paramus — with stores in seven states and plans for even more expansion. Known for...
Chef Joe Tartamella Makes His Mark on Montclair’s MC Hotel
It can take years for people to find their own career path, or maybe even lifetimes, but Chef Joe Tartamella found his passion as a child. “All the kids were playing baseball with their dads, and we were connecting through food,” Tartamella says of his father. “That’s where my passion comes from.”
Hoboken Residents Can Now Use the Weehawken Pool
We have great news for any Hoboken residents who have been eyeing the Weehawken pool + keeping track of the ongoing exclusivity debate: after a long battle, Weehawken has officially opened up its pool to non-residents — which includes Hobokenites. Despite talk of adding one, Hoboken does not currently have a community pool — leaving the City Council to come up with alternatives for residents. This summer, the pool at Stevens Institute of Technology officially opened to Hoboken residents in an effort to provide locals with swimming options.
90-year-old Papaya King could be forced to close
NEW YORK - Papaya King has been on the corner of 86th St. and 3rd Ave. on the Upper East Side of Manhattan since 1932, but its days appear to be numbered. Paperwork has been filed to request permission to demolish the building it is housed inside. The hot dog...
Manhattan brunch spot is an oasis inside the city
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan eatery highlights the season’s best ingredients to make delectable brunch dishes. Lindens in SoHo is named after a tree, so it’s connected to the earth and seasonality, the chef said. The menu features an heirloom tomato salad, a farmer’s salad, and buttermilk pancakes. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole really liked the […]
Opening Alert: Colombia Kaliente, Englewood, NJ
Colombia Kaliente, a bakery, bar, and grill, has opened in Englewood. The menu (View Menu) includes apps, salads, chicken, seafood, meats, pastas, sandwiches, burgers, arepas, baked goods and more — with service covering breakfast, lunch and dinner. A liquor license provides a bar featuring sangria, margaritas and mojitos. It’s...
Ice-THC: Rapper set to open new cannabis dispensary in Jersey City
The musician and Law and Order star, along with his business partner Charis Burrett, were reportedly given the green light from the city's Cannabis Control Board to open their new venture. "I've dedicated my life and career to giving back and paving the way for minorities," the Newark-born rapper said...
77 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City This Weekend | August 4-7
It’s going to be another warm few days in Hudson County — so pack your weekend with one of these fun summer happenings. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with Jersey City Pride Month events, a peach pie contest at Riverview Farmers Market, weekend wine down at Urban Souls Yoga, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, August 4th – August 7th.
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America
If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
Celebrations planned all over Jersey City for JC Pride Month
Time to show your colors again as the Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival celebrates 21 years of diversity in the Hudson County community. Jersey City festival is one of the largest Pride festivals in the northeast with a month-long celebration, which begins this week, and leads up to the Pride Festival celebration on Aug. 27.
All About JC’s Rescue Treats: Helping Dog Rescues Nationwide
Rescue Treats, a three-year-old business based in Jersey City, is giving back to dog rescues around the world in the form of all-natural dog treats. The founder, Arron Jones-Williams, took inspiration from his own life growing up in foster care to help dogs in need today. Read on to learn more about Rescue Treats and how it’s made an impact in the community.
Ice-T is opening a weed dispensary less than 30 minutes outside of NYC this fall
Celebrities are officially entering the local cannabis market, an inevitable result of the legalization of weed in both New Jersey and New York. Rapper and actor Ice-T is one of the first well-known personalities to claim his stake in the industry. The star of Law & Order has received a cannabis license by his native State of New Jersey and will open his own 5,000-square-feet dispensary in Jersey City, just a few miles from midtown Manhattan, this fall.
North Jersey Musicians Lament Closing Of Route 4's Sam Ash Music
Sam Ash Music is where countless North Jersey musicians bought their first instruments. For many, it was a safe haven, a place to talk shop and bond with other musical hopefuls. The Route 4 store in Paramus closed its doors after nearly 50 years last month — two years after...
Stop & Shop Announces Third Store Closure In New Jersey This Year
Closings have been happening at the Jersey Shore left and right since the COVID-19 Pandemic. But when even our massive chains are having trouble to survive, that is when I can say I am officially nervous. Stop & Shop has already announced two New Jersey closings in 2022 and now...
12-Story One Grove Street Development Tops Out in Jersey City
A modern project that will revitalize a vacant property at the southern end of Grove Street has reached its tallest point as work on the latest tower in Jersey City’s Liberty Harbor neighborhood is humming along. Strategic Capital and Plaza Construction have completed the vertical structural elements at their...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
Immigrants realize American dream, open restaurant in Paterson, N.J.
PATERSON, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is celebrating the opening of their restaurant in Paterson. The owners had a long journey to get there after escaping their native war-torn Syria six years ago.CBS2's Astrid Martinez has more on how the nine siblings were able to make their American dream come true.At a newly opened Middle Eastern restaurant, patience and perseverance are the main ingredients."It's not easy to open your own business in America, so I work very hard," said Toufki Alzouabi, co-owner of Houran Restaurant."Open my restaurant is my dream," co-owner Mohammad Al-Khawald added.The restaurant is named after the...
5 Locally Sold Lottery Tickets Worth $10K
JERSEY SHORE – Three Ocean County and two Monmouth County lottery tickets won the third-tier prize of the recent Mega Millions drawing. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, each winning the $10,000 prize. The winning numbers for the July 29 drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
