Choco Taco May Be Discontinued, But This Hoboken Bar Makes Them From Scratch

Embracing your natural hair isn’t always as easy as it seems, especially when you have naturally curly, coily, or wavy hair. These hair types come with a bit of a learning curve, as well as a lot of product trial and error — and it can be daunting learning how to care for curly hair. In recent decades, there has even been a Natural Hair Movement, spearheaded by Black women, who have historically faced prejudice for their natural coils. The movement encourages those with curly hair to wear it in its natural form — instead of straightening it or covering it up — as a way of expressing self-acceptance. Still, many people struggle to embrace their hair’s natural curl patterns, especially if it has a tendency to frizz, or may not know how to get started. Luckily, Hoboken has Katey McClintock — a.k.a. The Hoboken Hair Fairy — conveniently stationed at Up & Out Beauty Salon, located at 1106 Washington Street. Katey is a curly hair & balayage specialist, certified in deva curl, rezo cut, and rezo lites. The Hoboken Girl sat down with Katey to hear about her journey and learn more about curly hair care. Read on to see the magic The Hoboken Hair Fairy, Katey McClintock, creates.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO