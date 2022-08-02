Sarasota County deputies to crack down on accident-prone intersections

www.snntv.com
Sarasota bicyclist dies after hit by SUV
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A 59-year-old Sarasota man has died from the injuries he sustained in a crash, while he was stopped on his bike. It happened Saturday at 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Bee Ridge Road and Honore Avenue. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven...
Motorcyclist dies in Manatee County crash
MANATEE COUNTY- One man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard. According to Florida Highway Patrol, The Motorcycle was heading Northbound on Lakewood Ranch Blvd just before 11 AM and was speeding. The driver attempted to pass a vehicle as he approached a driveway exit near Gatewood Drive. The motorcycle hit a car exiting the driveway, spinning the car while the driver was flung from the motorcycle.
Manatee County bomb squad, SWAT training Thursday
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - There's a law enforcement training alert for Parrish residents. This Thursday the Manatee County SWAT team and bomb squad will be conducting a joint training exercise. That will be going on at 11809 Erie Road in Parrish from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Deputies say those...
Crash leaves 19-year-old Sarasota boy in critical condition
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A 19-year-old Sarasota boy is in critical condition after a crash. It happened just before 9 Tuesday morning, near the intersection of Fruitville and Debrecen Roads. The teen was driving a car north on Debrecen Road, south of Fruitville Road. A semi was traveling east on...
WOW: Punta Gorda crash caught on dashcam video
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is sharing video of a car accident to raise awareness of the dangers on the road. The Sheriff's Office shared the video on Facebook Tuesday as a scary reminder to drive with caution. This spinout crash was captured on CCSO Deputy...
Driver takes to Reddit to "out" road menace
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - SNN viewers sent us this video of an apparent road rage incident in Palmer Ranch in south Sarasota. The Reddit member says he was just driving on McIntosh, coming back from a morning jog this morning, and turns onto Central Sarasota Parkway eastbound. As he is passing the Stoneybrook development, a red pickup truck drives around the posting person on the shoulder of the road. The Reddit user voices the license plate number, which sounds like 3-7-A-E-W-R on the video.
All no swim advisories lifted in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The no swim advisories in Sarasota County have been lifted. That includes the Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Park, Bird Key Park and the Ringling Causeway. No swim advisories were implemented by health authorities late last week because of unsafe bacteria levels. Currently, in Manatee County there...
Man indicted in 1990 murder of Deep Creek woman
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - A big step in a Charlotte County cold case. A man sitting on death row states away is now indicted in a 1990 murder case. The man has a violent history which landed him behind bars. But the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is not letting his...
Dep. Ruiz, Buird recognized with MCSO awards
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) - The Deputy and the Employee of the month have been recognized by Sheriff Rick Wells. On June 16, Deputy Christian Ruiz was driving into work through Hillsborough County. He saw a mobile home on fire, knocked on the front door to alert the occupants and ensured everyone was safely evacuated. He then helped the homeowner fight the fire with fire extinguisher and a garden hose until the fire department arrived. For his actions, he has been awarded the MCSO Deputy of the Month for July 2022.
Manatee County clerk officials warn of jury duty scams
MANATEE COUNTY - Manatee County clerk officials are warning residents of a recent jury duty scam reported in the county. "We would never call you on the phone or we will certainly never ask for gift cards or anything of that nature," said Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Angelina Colonneso.
No swim advisories for some Manatee County beaches
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - No swim advisories remain in effect at four Manatee County beaches. This means that swimming and recreation in waters at these beaches is not recommended. Bayfront Park North, Manatee Public Beach North, Coquina Beach North and Palma Sola South have been placed under no swim advisories....
'No-swim' advisories still in effect for some Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - The Sarasota County Health Department is testing waters on the Suncoast after no-swim advisories were issued on a handful of beaches last week. Most of the beaches lifted the advisory, but Brohard Beach, Venice Fishing Pier, and Ringling Causeway or Bird Key Park remain under the advisory.
CHECK THIS OUT: Potential designs for City of Sarasota seal revealed
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - We're getting a first look at potential designs for the new City of Sarasota seal. The City Commission got a look at possible contenders at a meeting on Monday. Most of the designs have the Ringling Causeway bridge, nature, and the sun. The City Commission is...
Bishop Museum receives nearly $550,000 to expand manatee rehab program
MANATEE COUNTY - Amid a high level of manatee mortality, Manatee County's Bishop Museum of Science and Nature will receive more than $500,000 from the state to expand its care program to help save the manatees. “This is going to be very important for manatee survival as well as for...
Bat colony moves into a Venice man's home
Thousands of bats have moved in to a Venice man's attic. Larry Collins moved from Colorado a year ago. This nightmare is something he never expected. “What am I going to do? What's it going to cost?,” said Collins. What started with one bat in the garage turned into...
Help name the Ibis pair at Sarasota's Bay Park
SARASOTA- The Bay Park Conservancy needs your help naming two giant Ibis located at one of their new play areas. Nearly 300 submissions were sent in, and they have narrowed it down to 5:. - Buggs and Grubbs. - Gumbo and Limbo. - Pecky and Plucky. - Sara and Zota.
Sarasota resident travels to Ukraine offering aid, a second time
SARASOTA (WSNN) - SNN has been following the journey of a Sarasota resident who embarked on a trip to Ukraine to help the residents in need, for a second time. And it turns out, it’s hard to have a game plan when you’re in a warzone. "As with...
Leadership Sarasota selects Alicia Lewis for 2023 class
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Shumaker Senior Attorney Alicia J. Lewis has the opportunity to impact the Sarasota community as Leadership Sarasota has selected Alicia to join its Class of 2023. Leadership Sarasota is a program of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce that focuses on identifying and inspiring current and future leaders and helping them explore different organizations and facets within the community, while also creating lifelong relationships with their classmates.
New twist on Oktoberfest coming to Mote Marine this fall
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Shark week is meeting Oktoberfest in a new Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium event. Tickets for Mote's first ever Sharktoberfest are available now!. The event will be the evening of October 1 from 7 to 10. With over 15 breweries participating, this craft beer festival is...
Sarasota woman and team witness airstrike in Ukraine
(SARASOTA COUNTY) - (WSNN) - A normal day turned into a nightmare in Vinnytsia, a city in Western Ukraine, when on July 14th, a missile struck a shopping center. A Sarasota woman and her team explain the details of the blast. "It was pure chaos," Alex21 for Ukraine Founder Liz...
