Vantage Highway Fire burning destroys building, multiple outbuildings

Cow Canyon Fire burning 5,600 acres near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - The Cow Canyon Fire burning 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg has grown to 5,600 acres, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR). DNR said the fire is threatening structures. Here are the evacuations in place:. Level 3 (leave immediately): All residences south and west of...
Evacuations for Vantage Highway Fire lifted, 18% contained
Evacuations have been lifted for the Vantage Highway Fire burning in Kittitas County. Officials say the fire is 18% contained.
