Final Dreyfuss Club community meeting this week at White Rock Lake

lakewood.advocatemag.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
How Does Founder Syndrome Affect Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
advocatemag.com
Architects present conceptual sketch design for Dreyfuss Club rebuild
Architects working on the design for the new Dreyfuss Club presented their initial ideas to the public at a meeting this week. The architects, who are part of the American Institute of Architects Emerging Leaders Program, are still in the early design phase. Plans they showed to a group of community members Aug. 2 at Winfrey Point are conceptual.
advocatemag.com
SoPac Trail to close for a few days while arborists work
Work begins soon on a portion of the SoPac, as trail improvements continue and arborists begin moving some trees around to shade the trail and patches of park, according to a notice from Dallas City Council District 9 representative Paula Blackmon. Workers from Arbor Masters plan to raise tree lines...
advocatemag.com
Giving back: How Advocate Media supports our neighbors
During the month of the Advocate’s 30th anniversary, our founder, Rick Wamre, announced to our readers that we have officially transitioned into a nonprofit organization to strengthen the outreach of our mission. As he mentioned in his article, “we began with a simple goal: Help make life in Dallas more like life in a small town. Connect neighbors. Build friendships. Support local businesses.”
advocatemag.com
Visit these neighborhood restaurants during DFW Restaurant Week
It’s almost time for DFW Restaurant Week. This is the 25th anniversary of the annual event, which benefits charities in North Texas. In Dallas County, North Texas Food Bank is the beneficiary. Over the past 25 years, DFW Restaurant Week has raised almost $11 million. During restaurant week, participating...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advocatemag.com
Written by the Seasons keeps it simple with best ingredients
Melody Bishop and Dennis Kelley met in the kitchen of farm-to-table trendsetter Suzanne Goin’s restaurant Lucques in Los Angeles. The husband-and-wife duo arrived in Dallas, Bishop’s hometown, nine years ago to open Lark on the Park, the highly regarded restaurant at Klyde Warren Park, which closed about a month after their departure in 2018.
advocatemag.com
Dallas does ‘delicore’: Turning coffee-shop merch into outfits that work
Celebrities in New York City and Los Angeles sporting hoodies and hats from their favorite eateries have sparked a fashion fad dubbed “delicore.”. There’s comedian Pete Davidson in an Uncle Paulie’s Deli cap, actor Jake Gyllenhaal in a Russ & Daughters “LOX” bagels sweatshirt. Around Oak Cliff, trend setters rocking Bonton Farms T’s, yogis carrying colorful water bottles from Joy Macarons or pit bulls wearing bandanas from The Salty.
advocatemag.com
Kelsey Foster cooks up tasty photos as a top food photographer in Dallas
Kelsey Foster knew what she wanted to do from a young age and never changed her mind. She earned a bachelor’s degree in photography from University of North Texas and then moved to New York City to pursue a dream of becoming a fashion photographer. Photo-assisting gigs — one...
advocatemag.com
Dallas ISD superintendent addresses school safety
Stephanie Elizalde, the new superintendent for Dallas ISD, held a press conference to talk about school safety. This is something that has always been the top priority for the district, Elizalde says, but it’s especially important now. The discussion comes just months after a shooter killed 21 people — 19 students and two teachers — at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
IN THIS ARTICLE
advocatemag.com
Upcoming performance at Deep Ellum’s Undermain Theatre focuses on Blind Lemon Jefferson
Lonesome Blues, a solo-performer meditation on the life of Blind Lemon Jefferson, is coming soon to the Undermain Theatre in Deep Ellum. Blind Lemon Jefferson started his musical career in Deep Ellum in the 1920s and went on to make more than 80 records. His work propelled the growth of genres including rhythm and blues, soul, doo-wop, rap and hip-hop.
advocatemag.com
Old East Dallas’ Loro merges Texas barbecue with Asian flavors
When Texas barbecue is crossed with flavors and ingredients of Southeast Asian cuisine, the result is Loro. The second location of the Austin-based chain opened in Old East Dallas last year. Founded by chefs Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole in 2018, it joins the other Hai Hospitality concepts: Uchi, Uchiko and Uchiba.
advocatemag.com
Watch: When 25 cents was highway robbery on the Dallas North Tollway
In July 1975, the price of admission to the Dallas North Tollway increased by a nickel to 25 cents. To justify the increase, authorities at the time said not enough cars were using the tollway to pay off the 1968 bond that funded the road’s $33.5-million construction. Watch the...
advocatemag.com
Neighborhood author found new calling in writing children’s books after retirement
After a 40-year career spent counseling adults, Lake Highlands resident Dr. Anne Worth made a life shift partly jolted by the pandemic. At 80, she’s already published two children’s books since the pandemic with a third on the way. After retiring from counseling and moving to the community at the Landon, she has been writing consistently.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advocatemag.com
Meet John Fish, Woodrow Wilson High School’s new head football coach, athletic coordinator
John Fish isn’t new to North Texas, but he is new to Dallas ISD. His coaching career started at Del City High School in Oklahoma. After getting married, he and his wife moved to Texas, and Fish started working as coach at Lone Star High School in Frisco ISD. Then after a stint at Bonham High School as assistant athletic director and head football coach, he moved back to coach at Lone Star.
advocatemag.com
DA’s office: New DNA tech is the ‘wave of the future’ in crime solving
A grant awarded to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is helping to solve cold cases in Dallas and nationwide. Season of Justice, a nonprofit dedicated to providing funding to law enforcement agencies and families to help solve cold cases, awarded Leighton D’Antoni from the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office funds for DNA testing and genealogical research by a program called DNA Solves by the Othram company.
Comments / 0