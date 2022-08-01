Final Dreyfuss Club community meeting this week at White Rock Lake

John Fish isn’t new to North Texas, but he is new to Dallas ISD. His coaching career started at Del City High School in Oklahoma. After getting married, he and his wife moved to Texas, and Fish started working as coach at Lone Star High School in Frisco ISD. Then after a stint at Bonham High School as assistant athletic director and head football coach, he moved back to coach at Lone Star.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO