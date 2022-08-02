Defense wins vs Geno Smith, Drew Lock, but Seahawks QB battle still truly hasn’t started

www.tri-cityherald.com
DK Metcalf and Darrell Taylor Get Into A Tussle During Seahawks Training Camp
The Seahawks have entered August on a slippery slope. Their franchise QB is gone. Their legendary middle line back Bobby Wagner is now playing for a divisional rival, their excellent strong safety Jamal Adams is injured again and their head coach Pete Carroll works from home after testing positive for COVID-19.
2 players who can help Russell Wilson, Broncos after Tim Patrick injury
There’s been a lot of buzz around the 2022 Denver Broncos. That’s because back in March, the team traded for 9x Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. With Wilson throwing to names such as Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, fans leaguewide wait in anticipation to see what this Broncos squad can do. Unfortunately, fans […] The post 2 players who can help Russell Wilson, Broncos after Tim Patrick injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets coach Robert Saleh drops shocking admission on Joe Flacco as starting QB
Joe Flacco is 37 years old and the New York Jets’ No. 2 quarterback behind Zach Wilson this season. But Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that the former Super Bowl MVP still has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL. “Joe Flacco is a starting...
Kyler Murray, Pete Carroll hit with COVID-19 at training camp
Both the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals were hit with a worrying COVID-19 update on Monday. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray both tested positive for coronavirus during training camp, meaning they’ll be required to be away from the team for at least five days while they recover. Story on […] The post Kyler Murray, Pete Carroll hit with COVID-19 at training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos RB Damarea Crockett Lost for Season with Torn ACL
Denver Broncos running back Damarea Crockett will miss the 2022 season after sustaining a torn ACL amid Tuesday's training camp practice. Crockett broke the news on his verified Twitter account. "Unfortunately I just found out that I'll be sidelined this season due to a torn ACL today during practice," he...
Broncos Urged to Sign Free-Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
In the wake of the season-ending ACL injury to starting wide receiver Tim Patrick, all eyes are on Denver Broncos HQ to see if the team might look outside the roster for possible replacements. If Denver were to look off-roster, the first name that comes to mind, for many, is...
Grading the Denver Broncos’ entire 2022 NFL offseason
General manager George Paton just finished up his second offseason with the Denver Broncos. Some of the moves he has made in the past two seasons have undeniably made the Broncos better. Let’s take a deeper look at some of the decisions he made during the 2022 offseason. Grading the Broncos’ 2022 offseason NFL Draft […] The post Grading the Denver Broncos’ entire 2022 NFL offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos lose Tim Patrick for rest of season with ACL
The Denver Broncos have lost a big weapon on offense after Tim Patrick went down in training camp on Tuesday. The AFC West is expected to be more competitive than perhaps ever before in 2022 with the way that every single team went all-in on roster construction this offseason. On Tuesday, however, the Denver Broncos suffered a big loss to those competitive hopes when they watched wide receiver Tim Patrick go down with an unfortunate ACL injury.
Seattle Mariners: Trader Jerry can’t be done dealing
With only hours to go before MLB’s 3 pm PDT trade deadline, the Seattle Mariners need to add more help to compete with the league’s best teams. Seattle Mariners fans, in case you missed it, the M’s made another deal on Monday. They sold Anthony Misiewicz to Kansas City. Not exactly an impact move; this team needs help to break their 21-year playoff drought.
'Best I've Felt': Quandre Diggs Embracing Moment in Return to Seahawks
After a Week 18 leg injury added insult to an already disappointing 2021 season, Diggs isn't taking anything for granted as he enters a decade in the NFL.
Broncos receivers have to make up for loss of leader Patrick
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — After watching Tim Patrick ’s season come crashing down with a serious knee injury at training camp, Denver safety Kareem Jackson lamented, “We can’t replace a guy like that.” The Broncos have no choice. Patrick tore his right ACL and needs surgery. He won’t be back until 2023, so Denver will have to find a suitable stand-in to have any chance of keeping pace with the high-powered offenses in the AFC West. “It gives somebody an opportunity to really grow and become a great player because that’s what we’re going to need,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “Now everybody has to pick it up and somebody has to show up.”
