Defense wins vs Geno Smith, Drew Lock, but Seahawks QB battle still truly hasn’t started

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — After watching Tim Patrick ’s season come crashing down with a serious knee injury at training camp, Denver safety Kareem Jackson lamented, “We can’t replace a guy like that.” The Broncos have no choice. Patrick tore his right ACL and needs surgery. He won’t be back until 2023, so Denver will have to find a suitable stand-in to have any chance of keeping pace with the high-powered offenses in the AFC West. “It gives somebody an opportunity to really grow and become a great player because that’s what we’re going to need,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “Now everybody has to pick it up and somebody has to show up.”

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO