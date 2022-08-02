ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Names Sandra Smester as Executive Vice President of Programming and Content Development

By Carson Burton
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lbcoa_0h18SRbe00

Click here to read the full article.

Sandra Smester has been named executive vice president of programming and content development at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises .

In the newly created role, Smester will oversee the development and execution of programming for the network. She will also be responsible for content acquisitions, program planning and scheduling, as well as the company’s cable network Universo.  With more than 25 years of experience in programming Spanish-language content for U.S. Hispanic audiences, Smester will work closely with future development and current production teams as well as Telemundo Global Studios.

Beginning in August, the executive will report to Ronald Day, president of entertainment and content strategy at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “Sandra is a world-class media executive and a savvy programmer with a keen eye for great content, a long history of programming innovation, and a deep understanding of the U.S. Hispanic media space,” Day said. “She’s achieved impressive results at every stage of her career and is uniquely positioned to power Telemundo’s continued leadership, overseeing our best-in-class programming serving Latino audiences.”

Smester most recently served as executive vice president and chief content officer at TV Azteca, where she oversaw content and distribution across the network’s linear and streaming offerings. Previously, she was the executive vice president and general manager of Azteca Uno as well as the executive vice president of programming at Univision Communications.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Telemundo leadership team in this new role to support the continued growth of the business,” Smester said. “For years Telemundo has offered groundbreaking content, taking risks with innovative programming decisions and bringing a contemporary approach to our industry. I look forward to continuing in that tradition, deepening the connection with their existing audiences and creating new Telemundo superfans along the way.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

National Geographic Content Appoints Elita Fielder Adjei as Vice President of Corporate Communications

Click here to read the full article. Elita Fielder Adjei has been named vice president of corporate communications for National Geographic Content. The newly-created role will find Adjei responsible for the overall communications strategy of the company in order to raise its profile and build upon its reputation in the industry. Adjei, who previously worked as director of communications and publicity at Disney Media Entertainment and Distribution, will be responsible for leading internal and external communications for National Geographic Content. Adjei will report to Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Content, and Charissa Gilmore, senior vice president of corporate communications for Disney...
BUSINESS
Variety

Sky Studios Deutschland Taps Tobias Rosen as Vice President

Click here to read the full article. Sky Studios has appointed Tobias Rosen as vice president of Sky Studios Deutschland. He is set to join in the fall. In the role Rosen will oversee scripted originals across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, already home to shows including “Babylon Berlin” and “Das Boot.” He will report to Sky Studios Deutschland and Italia EVP Nils Hartmann and work alongside Sky Deutschland’s content EVP Elke Walthelm as well as the U.K. and Italian content teams. Rosen joins from Warner Bros. International Television Production Germany, where, in his role as executive producer, he acquired, developed and produced...
BUSINESS
Variety

Endeavor Content Taps AMC Networks’ Kasee Calabrese as CFO

Click here to read the full article. Endeavor Content has named Kasee Calabrese, AMC Networks’ executive vice president of global finance, its new CFO. In her newly created role as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Endeavor Content, Calabrese will oversee the TV and film production company’s financial affairs and planning in support of its studio and distribution, documentary, music and live experiences divisions as the studio continues to expand. Calabrese’s new position is effective immediately. She will be a member of the senior leadership team, reporting to Endeavor Content co-CEOs Chris Rice and Graham Taylor. The AMC Networks vet joins...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Airship Names Tracey Ryan O’Connor Senior Vice President of Global Sales

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Mobile app experience company Airship today announced the appointment of Tracey Ryan O’Connor as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. In this role, O’Connor will be responsible for accelerating Airship’s new business efforts globally, including serving on the company’s Executive Leadership Team. She will report directly to CEO and president Brett Caine. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005311/en/ SaaS martech and ecommerce sales veteran Tracey Ryan O’Connor joins Airship as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbcuniversal#Executive Vice President#Univision Communications#Tv Azteca#Politics Federal#Linus Business#Politics Whitehouse#Business Industry#U S Hispanic#Telemundo Global Studios#Latino
Variety

‘The First Lady’ Canceled at Showtime After One Season

Click here to read the full article. Showtime has elected against moving forward with a second season of its anthology series “The First Lady.” The decision comes a little over six weeks after the series aired its Season 1 finale on the network. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series ‘The First Lady’ will not be moving forward with another season,” a Showtime spokesperson told Variety. “We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast, led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, and our...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

SoundCloud Confirms Layoffs Impacting Nearly 20% of Its Workforce

Click here to read the full article. SoundCloud will be laying off approximately 20% of its global workforce citing “a significant company transformation” and the current economic and financial landscape. “During this difficult time, we are focused on providing the support and resources to those transitioning while reinforcing our commitment to executing our mission to lead what’s next in music,” reads a statement by a rep for SoundCloud. Earlier this year, SoundCloud began detailing changes to the company with the aim of providing increased levels of artist-focused support by incrementally upping monetization and providing additional distribution tools for artists at all levels...
BUSINESS
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. Sets Leadership Team Under Antonio Ruiz

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. has set its leadership team under general manager Antonio Ruiz. Ruiz was appointed general manager for the U.K. and Ireland back in June, reporting into Priya Dogra, president and managing director for EMEA. The executive, who recently relocated from Madrid to London, previously served as general manager for Discovery in Spain, France and Portugal. Ruiz has now has confirmed his top executives. The team includes: Clare Laycock – the long-time Discovery executive will now oversee editorial, including local content production, programming and media planning. Neil Marshall – the veteran Warner Bros. executive will...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Playmaker Capital Inc. Accelerates Its Push Into Mexican and Us Hispanic Sports Markets With Acquisition of Sports Media Publisher JuanFutbol

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSXV: PMKR) (“Playmaker”), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media and technology brands, announced today that it has acquired 100% of the digital assets of underdog dba JuanFutbol (“JuanFutbol”), operator of an assortment of widely popular social media and digital channels as well as leading sports-focused web properties from Soccerly SAPI de C.V., to accelerate Playmaker’s growth in key Mexican and US Hispanic markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005250/en/ Playmaker Capital Inc. Acquires JuanFutbol (Graphic: Business Wire)
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Argentina
AdWeek

Dentsu’s iProspect Promotes Planning and Strategy Leads

The Dentsu full-service media agency iProspect promoted two long-time employees to lead and integrate its media planning and strategy practices in the U.S. iProspect elevated Michelle Snodgrass, a Dentsu employee for 18 years, to evp, head of strategy from her previous role as an svp overseeing the category. It also...
BUSINESS
Variety

Hank Forsyth, Dan McCarroll Launch Litmus Music With $500 Million Funding Commitment From Carlyle Global Credit (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. The red-hot music rights space has a major new entrant in Litmus Music, which is being launched by veteran music executives Hank Forsyth (pictured at left) and Dan McCarroll (right) with $500 million of funding in partnership with Carlyle Global Credit, Variety can reveal. Litmus will acquire and manage music rights in both recorded music and publishing, with an eye on diverse genres and vintages. The company has quietly been building its pipeline for months and plans to announce its first deals in the coming weeks. “It is an honor to partner with Dan...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Associated Press

Kevin Carpenter Named Among Savoy’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is pleased to announce that Savoy Magazine has named Kevin Carpenter, vice president, global operations and integrated supply chain, to the 2022 list of Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America. Also recognized was Jill Pemberton, chief financial officer, North America, for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, who serves on the Board of Directors of The Toro Company.
ECONOMY
Variety

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles and WB Discovery’s OneFifty Renew Talent Development Program

Click here to read the full article. NewFilmmakers Los Angeles has renewed the NewNarratives talent development program that it launched last year with Warner Bros. Discovery’s OneFifty content banner. The NewNarratives program identifies emerging global artists by tapping into the community of international content creators that NFMLA has cultivated over the past 15 years. “OneFifty is a long-standing partner of NewFilmmakers LA,” said Axel Caballero, head of OneFifty. “The NewNarratives collaboration has yielded exciting new talent from around the globe and we look forward to the unique voices that will emerge this year.” The program launched in 2021 and received 200-plus entries from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Lee Jung-jae Make History With ‘Squid Game’

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennette McCurdy’s Provocative Book ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ Is Already a No. 1 Bestseller

Click here to read the full article. Considering its darkly provocative title, it makes sense that Jennette McCurdy’s upcoming book “I’m Glad My Mom Died” made headlines when it was first announced. And now, since becoming available to pre-order on Amazon, it’s already become a No. 1 bestseller. It comes out Aug. 9. In the book of essays, the actor best known for her role in “ICarly,” delves into her tumultuous years as a child actor on the set of the Nickelodeon show, particularly surrounding her strained relationship with her controlling mom Debra McCurdy who died in 2013. The cover features...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Associated Press

Aspiration Introduces Tim Newell as Company’s First Chief Innovation Officer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Aspiration, a global leader in Sustainability as a Service solutions for consumers and companies, today announced that technology and sustainability veteran Tim Newell has joined the company as its very first Chief Innovation Officer. In this new role, Newell – the former Deputy Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy under the Clinton administration – will be focused on creating the next generation of Aspiration sustainable financial services and offerings and providing leadership across the company as it continues to see groundbreaking growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005383/en/ Tim Newell, Aspiration Chief Innovation Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Experienced Finance and Operations Executive Lisa Kelley Joins Quanergy Board of Directors

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that Lisa M. Kelley, an experienced finance and operations executive, has joined the company’s board of directors. Kelley brings to the board more than 25 years of success in the electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing and consumer goods industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005421/en/ Quanergy appoints Lisa Kelley to Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Variety

Zinc Media Group Acquires Edge Picture Company – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. ACQUISITION Factual content specialist Zinc Media Group has fundraised £5 million ($6.1 million) and is using £2.1 million of it towards acquiring award-winning production company The Edge Picture Company, which operates from its bases in London, Doha, Vancouver and Paris. The rest of the cash will be invested in talent, potential IP, and in future acquisitions and collaborations. The Edge’s clients include Amazon, BT Group and FIFA. The Edge joins Zinc Media Group at the end of August, subject to approval by Zinc shareholders. The Edge will continue to operate in line with other companies...
FIFA
Variety

Judge Blocks Weinstein Lawyers’ Subpoenas for Several Witnesses’ Emails, Texts and Communication

Click here to read the full article. A Los Angeles judge on Monday ruled to limit the amount of information that could be obtained by Harvey Weinstein’s defense team for his upcoming trial on 11 counts of rape and sexual assault. Judge Lisa B. Lench approved the prosecution’s motion to quash subpoenas from four witnesses for their correspondence, including personal emails and texts dating as far back as 2004, with one of the alleged victims (referred to as Jane Doe #4). However, the judge said she wouldn’t prevent the defense from serving future subpoenas to victims, and wouldn’t ask them to notify...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Why Jason Bateman Could Win His First Acting Emmy for the Final Season of ‘Ozark’

Click here to read the full article. It was “a hard way to go” for Marty and Wendy Byrde in the final four minutes and 28 seconds of Netflix’s “Ozark” but utterly gratifying. The 14th episode of the fourth and final season was helmed by executive producer and star Jason Bateman, stepping into the director’s chair for the first time this year. In those final moments, we see that Mel (Adam Rothenberg) has broken into the Byrdes’ home. The viewer has just witnessed Ruth (played by two-time Emmy winner and double nominee this year, Julia Garner) being killed by Camila. With...
MOVIES
Variety

With HBO Max and Discovery+ Expected to Merge, Streamers Debate Scale vs. Brand Identity

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery is about to find out whether bigger and broader really is better when it comes to streaming. Ever since he took over the merged company in April, CEO David Zaslav has been clear about his vision for one global platform, and with the company’s latest earnings release this week, Wall Street anticipation about details regarding about a paired-up HBO Max and Discovery+ is growing. This would enable people who signed up to binge-watch “Barry,” “Succession” and “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” to get their fill of “Naked and Afraid” and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

74K+
Followers
57K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy