Baton Rouge, LA

BRPD: Suspect accused of beating 60-year-old to death arrested

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 2 days ago
www.wbrz.com

Comments / 1

 

Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Car burglar spotted outside Ascension apartment; deputies trying to ID suspect

PRAIRIEVILLE - Detectives need help identifying a man responsible for burglarizing cars at an apartment complex in Ascension Parish. The burglaries happened at Manchac Lake apartments along Airline Highway near Perkins Road. On Wednesday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office shared photos of the burglar pulling on car door handles in the complex's parking lot.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Deputies arrest mother after 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 2, after it was determined her 2-year-old son died from a fentanyl overdose. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Whitney Adriel Ard, 28, is charged with negligent homicide in the death of Mitchell Robinson. Deputies arrested Ard after receiving the results of Robinson’s toxicology report. According to the arrest warrant, the coroner’s report revealed Robinson’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity and 14 mL of fentanyl was found in the child’s blood.
WAFB

Police investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a shooting that happened overnight. According to BRPD, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sycamore Street, not far from N. Foster Drive, on Wednesday, August 3. Police say the victim received gunshot injuries to the hand...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

6-year-old, woman injured in shooting at Baton Rouge home, police say

A woman and child were injured in a Monday night shooting at a home in Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge police said. A 6-year-old and a 44-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an unidentified man began shooting at a house in the 4000 block of Sherwood Street, police said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: 6-year-old hurt in double shooting Monday evening

BATON ROUGE - Two people, including a child, were taken to a local hospital after a shooting Monday evening. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a home on Sherwood Street following a shooting. An unknown individual reportedly shot at a home, hitting a 44-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Monday afternoon shooting that left 6-year-old, woman injured

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Whitney Adriel Ard, 28, is charged with negligent homicide in the death of Mitchell Robinson. Volunteers in Public Schools provide services, resources to underperforming schools in EBR. Updated: 2 hours ago. VIPS places nearly 800 volunteers and partners into East Baton...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

'Visible handprint' on freshly-washed car identified suspect in armed robbery

BATON ROUGE - Detectives identified a suspect in an armed robbery investigation thanks to a handprint he left on his victim's freshly-washed car. According to arrest documents, an investigator with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed robbery that happened on July 18. The victim was reportedly trying to make a deposit at a drive-up ATM when a man approached her with a gun and told her to put her card in the machine.
BATON ROUGE, LA

