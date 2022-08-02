ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

DNA evidence brings guilty pleas in Durham rape cases, one from 17 years ago

By Mark Schultz
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3v1W_0h18RyVI00

Two men in Durham were convicted of rape in separate “cold cases” Monday, including one that occurred 17 years ago and whose victim died this year before she could see her attacker sentenced.

The Durham County District Attorney’s Office announced the convictions, which came as a result of previously untested DNA evidence in Durham’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, according to a news release.

In one case, 59-year-old Timothy Rorie pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping and sexual battery for breaking into a woman’s home on Sept. 8, 2005, and sexually assaulting her, according to the release.

He was charged this February after saliva collected from the victim connected him to the crime, the release stated.

The victim, who was in her 70s at the time of the assault, lived to see her rapist arrested, according to the district attorney’s office. “Unfortunately, the victim in this case passed away shortly after Rorie was charged,” the release stated.

On Monday, Rorie was sentenced to between roughly 12 1/2 years and 16 years in prison, followed by 10 years of wearing an ankle monitor for satellite tracking. He also was ordered to register as a sex offender and never have contact with the victim’s family.

In the other case, 27-year-old Carlos Dominguez-Aguiar pleaded guilty to first-degree rape and first-degree burglary for breaking into a woman’s home on May 31, 2015, and sexually assaulting her at knifepoint, according to the release. He was charged in August 2021 when DNA testing connected him to the assault on the woman, who was in her 30s at the time.

On Monday, he was sentenced to between 16 years and 24 years and 3 months in prison, followed by 10 years of wearing an ankle monitor for satellite tracking. He was ordered to register as a sex offender and to never have contact with the victim.

Clearing the rape-kit backlog

More than a dozen people have been charged by the Durham Police Department’s Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit. With Monday’s convictions, seven have been convicted in 10 assaults dating back to 2005.

In 2019, after state officials reported 15,000 untested sexual assault kits in North Carolina, state Attorney General Josh Stein said Durham was second to Asheville in getting backlogged kits tested, though over 1,000 kits in the city remained untested, The News & Observer reported.

The N&O has asked the Police Department how many untested sexual assault kits remain in Durham.

As of July 16, there had been 73 forcible rapes reported to Durham police this year, compared to 70 at this time last year, department statistics show.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, rape is vastly underreported with 63% of cases not reported to law enforcement. The center estimates 1 in 5 women and 1 in 71 men will be raped during their lifetime.

In Monday’s release, District Attorney Satana Deberry thanked police and said she was “heartened that, after years of waiting, the survivors in both of these cases were able to see their attackers identified and receive some closure.”

The latest cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Angela Garcia-Lamarca, who works with the Police Department’s Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit.

The Durham Report

Calling Bull City readers! We've launched The Durham Report, a free weekly digest of some of the top stories for and about Durham published in The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. Get your newsletter delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday at 11 a.m. featuring links to stories by our local journalists. Sign up for our newsletter here . For even more Durham-focused news and conversation, join our Facebook group "The Story of my Street."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Asheville, NC
Durham County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
County
Durham County, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC woman facing felony charges in heroin overdose

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing several felony charges following a drug overdose, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies came to a home on the 1500 block of Stone Street Ext. after getting reports of a suspected drug overdose. Investigators identified Gena Rebecca Allen, 34, as the suspect. They […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Caswell County man charged with attempted murder after shooting into moving vehicle, deputies say

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Friday and is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a moving vehicle in Yanceyville, according to a Caswell County Sheriff’s Office news release. Shadome Rondell Stephens, 40, of Yanceyville, has been charged with: one count of attempted first-degree murder one count of […]
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stein
jocoreport.com

Clayton Police Need Help Identifying Fraud Suspect

CLAYTON – The Clayton Police Department is asking for your help identifying this person. On July 27th, the individual is accused of fraudulently cashing a $5,000 check at a Clayton area bank. If you recognize this person, please contact Detective Patrick Millar at 919-550-5341.
CLAYTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Durham Police#Dna Test#Violent Crime
FOX8 News

Man accused of Burlington homicide arrested in Florida, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for the shooting of a Burlington man last month. According to Burlington Police Department, with assistance from deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, J’Raad Amajh Malik Simpson, 40, of Caswell County, was arrested for first-degree murder in the death of Tracy Dion Brown. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WRAL News

Armed man robs gas station near NC State

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina State University sent a safety notice Thursday morning after an armed robbery occurred at a BP gas station near campus. The robbery occurred before 4 a.m. at the Han Dee Hugo's/BP at Gorman Street and Hillsborough Street. Police said a witness told them a...
RALEIGH, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
9K+
Followers
460
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy