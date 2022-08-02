Nursing homes adapt to staffing shortage

www.keyc.com
mprnews.org
Minnesota nurses vote 'no confidence' in health care execs
Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals are issuing votes of no confidence in their hospital leadership. No confidence votes were taken at several heath care providers including Fairview Health Services, Children’s Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke’s Duluth. Negotiators for the Minnesota Nurses Association are in contract...
Minnesota Hospitals See Increase in Patient Harm Events
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Healthcare providers across Minnesota that saw an increase in adverse events and incidents of patient harm last year. The new report from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester saw 55 adverse events from October, 7, 2020 to October 6, 2021, an increase of four from the previous year’s report. The most recent report indicates harm incidents that resulted in severe injury rose from 14 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. Unlike the previous year, none of the adverse events in 2021 resulted in the death of a patient.
Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals
Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals say they’ve taken a vote of no confidence in hospital management, ratcheting up the pressure on negotiations over pay, benefits and working conditions. “As a result of the corporate health care policies pursued by hospital executives … hospitals are understaffed, nurses are overworked, and patients are overcharged,” said Chelsea […] The post Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Record number of women attend Women with Heart Luncheon
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A record number of women attended the 13th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Women with Heart Luncheon on Wednesday. More than 800 women heard from a panel of speakers focusing on supporting early childhood. The event included lunch, door prizes and a powerful discussion.
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
August is National Black Business Month
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - August is National Black Business Month and there are copious black owned businesses in the Greater Mankato Area. ”The Mankato area and how diverse it is becoming and it highlights the need for businesses to accommodate different demographics in the area as well,” Greater Mankato Diversity Council Executive Director Mohamed Alsadig said.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
FarmFest kicks off in Redwood County
MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s FarmFest kicked off Tuesday morning, with the Farm Bill being one of the big topics of the day. “You get to meet with all the other farmers that you’ve worked for, neighbors and everything. So it’s really cool to have the community come in, and we can talk and look at things together and just help,” said farmer Josiah Carpenter.
Brad Finstad prepares for special election
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Congressional candidate Brad Finstad is making stops across southern Minnesota. Now, less than one week from the special election to fill the vacant congressional seat, Finstad is spending the remaining campaign time touring agricultural facilities and communities. Finstad said that he believes that touring local communities...
Mayo Clinic Health System, Minnesota State team up to train medical professionals
American Red Cross lending a hand to help Kentucky flood victims
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Red Cross says in the last two years, they have responded to an average of one major disaster every 10 days. They recruit people nationally for disaster relief based on their skill set. There is a demand for shelter, health services and feeding people....
South Central College announces Infrastructure Lab
RibFest to offer free bus service
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those wanting to attend RibFest, but don’t have a ride to the event, now have something to be excited about. To help guests get to and from the event, continuous bus service on the event shuttle bus and Route 7 the bus will be provided Aug. 4-7 from 5 p.m.-midnight.
46 new drinks to debut at this year’s MN State Fair: Take a look!
ST. PAUL, MN-- Three weeks until the Great Minnesota Get-Together! Are you thirsty?. Minnesota State Fair leaders have announced 46 brand new beverages, some containing alcohol and some without alcohol. Plus, a Northland brewery will make an appearance debuting their Cold IPA!. Bent Paddle Brewing Co. says their cold and...
Sparks fly between Walz, Jensen at FarmFest debate
MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - The second day of this year’s FarmFest kicked off Wednesday with organizers saying it is one of the biggest turnouts they have seen in recent years. On Wednesday morning, the annual event was highlighted with a gubernatorial debate between Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.
US News and World Report
The Minnesota Microcosm: Why a Uniquely Successful State Is Worth Watching
Everywhere you look, the American economy finds itself at a significant crossroads. Declining GDP. Growing inflation. Rapid technology growth. The ongoing fight against COVID-19. And a racial reckoning that is changing the conversation about opportunity in America. [. Police Reform Two Years After Floyd’s Murder ]. For anyone trying...
Officials break ground on Caswell Park renovations
stevenscountytimes.com
How many Minnesotans read newspapers?
Minnesota is home to 14,000 lakes, 12,000 loons, 135,000 seasonal lake cabins and 3.9 million newspaper readers. Really?. Really. Every month, 86% of Minnesota adults read newspapers’ print and online issues, according to a new Minnesota Market Study conducted by Coda Ventures. The study measures media usage and purchase behavior of Minnesota adults across urban and rural zip codes (see full-page ad in this issue).
Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota
Minnesota has long touted housing affordability in its efforts to recruit and retain people and industry. Although it still largely holds up, it’s uneven depending on where you live and how much money you make, according to a Reformer analysis of income and housing costs. For a long time, a rule of thumb for homebuyers […] The post Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
