Commuter Rail passengers open doors, scale fence after train breaks down

California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
MBTA chief: ‘We reserve the right’ to shut down other lines
MEDFORD, Mass. — The MBTA will venture into uncharted territory with a newly announced month-long shutdown of the Orange Line, and the unprecedented step might not be the last of its kind. Baker administration officials kept the door open for additional large-scale closures when they announced plans Wednesday to...
WCVB
What will the MBTA Orange Line be like after 30 days of repairs?
MEDFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts transportation officials are preparing for an "unprecedented" 30-day shutdown of one of Boston's four major subway lines to allow for overdue maintenance work. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said the shutdown will give workers access to the tracks 24/7, rather than trying to squeeze repairs...
WCVB
Construction equipment derailment damages third rail, causes delays on MBTA Red Line
QUINCY, Mass. — Early morning riders on a part of the MBTA Red Line were diverted to shuttle buses Tuesday while crews worked to repair damage caused by an overnight derailment of construction equipment. The construction equipment derailed on the Red Line near Quincy Center at approximately 1:20 a.m.,...
WCVB
Monthlong maintenance shutdown of MBTA Orange Line expected to be announced Wednesday
MEDFORD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is expected to announce a 30-day shut down of the Orange Line on Wednesday to address long overdue maintenance, sources tell 5 Investigates. The expected full-line shutdown comes as the transit agency grapples with federal mandates to improve safety across the...
WCVB
How Orange Line shutdown could impact Boston schools
BOSTON — The 30-day shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line from Forest Hills to Oak Grove will take place right as students are heading back to the classroom. Many of those kids take the MBTA to get to school. As an Orange Line rider herself, Boston mayor Michelle Wu...
whdh.com
Commuter train stalls on the tracks causing massive delays
BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter train 595 on the Framingham line stalled on the tracks just past Boston Landing station, according to the MBTA. The MBTA informed passengers that another train will be coming to push them back to Boston Landing. The MBTA said delays should be expected on the line.
WCVB
Climate protestors block rush hour traffic in downtown Boston
BOSTON — Massachusetts and New England members of the international environmental movement Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic along Tremont Street in Boston during the height of rush hour Tuesday afternoon. Video from the scene showed between one and two dozen protestors laying in the street near the intersection with Park...
WCVB
Pedestrian hit by car in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood
BOSTON — A person was seriously injured when they were hit by a car Tuesday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The incident happened near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Seaver Street at around around 10 p.m. Boston police said a person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WCVB
Heat emergency declared for Boston from Thursday through Sunday
BOSTON — Boston is declaring a heat emergency ahead of another long stretch of days with extreme heat. "The temperature trends starting tomorrow are up, way up," StormTeam 5 Chief Meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon said. Temperatures in the 90s will come along with higher humidity, which will contribute to a...
WCVB
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver outside Whole Foods in Newton, Massachusetts
NEWTON, Mass. — Newton police are seeking more information about a vehicle that left the scene of a pedestrian crash that happened outside a Whole Foods Market in the Massachusetts city. Police said via Facebook that the pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk outside the Whole Foods at 916...
WCVB
2 bodies found at Boston's Carson Beach just hours apart, according to Massachusetts State Police
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police officials say authorities are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found at Carson Beach in Boston on Wednesday. State police said they first responded to Carson Beach at about 1:30 p.m. for a reported drowning near Mother's Rest. Boston firefighters removed that body from the water and Boston police said the unresponsive man was pronounced dead.
WCVB
Massachusetts man seriously injured as powered paraglider crashes in Westminster
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is being treated for serious injuries after the powered paraglider he was operating crashed into a wooded area in Westminster. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday near the Westminster Golf and Country Club. Residents who live near the golf course said...
iheart.com
Parking Meters In Dedham Square Vanish After New Regulations
DEDHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — In the case of the disappearing parking meters in Dedham Square, some local commuters aren't complaining about the Select Board's decision to remove the Sentry smart meters implemented last year. In an early July announcement, the Town did not renew its contract with the...
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
WCVB
Problem solvers: Waterside assistance for broken boats, and a 'Hardtop Hotel' for Jeeps
NEEDHAM, Mass. — When a car breaks down on the road, there are options — tow trucks, and roadside assistance. But what to do when a boat breaks down? Captain Shawn Brule and his wife Stacy ownCape Towing and Salvage. They operate TowBoatUS Cape Cod/Plymouth. Similar to roadside assistance, a membership with TowBoatUS provides boaters waterside assistance, 24/7. Captain Brule and his fleet of six boats patrol one of the busiest regions in the country.
Crews Tackle 3-Alarm Fire In Malden (DEVELOPING)
Crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Malden on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3, according to unconfirmed reports. The fire, which originally started at a 2-alarm, was reported at a home at 92 Judson Street around 3:30 p.m., according to a Tweet from DAMIAN DRELLA (@ENG1SFD).
natickreport.com
MassDOT fixes Rte. 9 & 30 markers at busy Natick interchange
Following a Natick Report inquiry in June about erroneous Rte. 9 & 30 markings on the pavement at Natick’s beetleback interchange, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has made the fix. We had reached out to MassDOT after a reader named Joe called to our attention the fact that new...
‘Bar Rescue’ star opening new restaurant in Boston area
WATERTOWN, Mass. — One of the most popular names in reality television and hospitality is opening a restaurant in the Boston area later this summer. Jon Taffer, the star of Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue,” will welcome the public into Taffer’s Tavern at Arsenal Yards in Watertown on Aug. 31.
Map: Here’s how hot it may feel in Mass. on Thursday and Friday
Forecasters say the Boston area could see near record high temperatures. Oppressive heat is back in the forecast for Massachusetts. The National Weather Service is predicting oppressive heat and humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, prompting the agency to issue a heat advisory for both days. The forecasters said the region could see near record high temperatures.
WCVB
Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
