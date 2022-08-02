Pilot arrested after Pine Co. plane crash

www.wdio.com
Lead driver in group of Corvettes dies in Minnesota crash
A 38-year-old Brooklyn Park man was killed when he crashed a Corvette last weekend in Chisago County. Authorities announced the fatal crash five days after it happened, around 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, saying David A. McLean was driving a Corvette and serving as the lead vehicle in a group of four Corvettes that were headed southbound on Lofton Ave. in Chisago Lake Township.
Two hurt in downtown Duluth rollover crash
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Police say a rollover crash in downtown Duluth may have been caused by an intoxicated driver. According to DPD, it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in front on Tech Village on Superior Street near Lake Avenue. A 65-year-old woman was driving, crossed the center line, hit...
Watch: Escaped cows visit gas station, roam onto Minnesota freeway
(FOX 9) - A couple of cows escaped and caused a bit of trouble Tuesday morning in Chisago County. According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, deputies dealt with a "bit of public moooosance" on I-35. The cows escaped, wandered over to Kwik Trip in Stacy and then wandered through...
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
Teen ejected, others hospitalized after vehicle rolls near Cambridge
A single-car crash in the area of Highway 47 and County Road 5 near Cambridge, Minn. left three injured on Tuesday. Courtesy of the Isanti County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in Cambridge believe speed and alcohol might've contributed to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday that critically injured an 18-year-old passenger and hospitalized two others.
Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
Cloquet man accused of threatening to kill his family
CLOQUET, MN -- A Cloquet man faces felony charges, accused of threatening to kill his own family. Officers responded to a house at 3692 Mallard Drive where James Bosto, 43, allegedly made the threat. According to the criminal complaint, Bosto’s daughter told police her dad was intoxicated when she got...
Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
Duluth fire crews battling Lincoln Park house fire
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth fire crews are battling a house fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to our reporter on scene, it started around 3:30 p.m. near Piedmont Ave. and W. 1 St. Workers at Genes AutoBody said they saw the flames from across the street. It’s unclear...
Minn. man who allegedly stole money from his father accused of shooting him in the back of head
AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his 62-year-old father at a cabin in northern Minnesota after he threatened to turn him in to police for stealing money. According to a press release from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, on July 26, Daniel...
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack
A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone.
Coon Rapids Man Dies Following Medical Emergency in Chisago County
One is dead following a reported medical emergency in Chisago County Friday afternoon. According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call around 1:45 p.m. from a group of boaters on South Lindstrom Lake saying that a man on their boat was having a medical emergency and was not breathing.
Man, 49, dies after suffering medical emergency on central Minnesota lake
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities man died Friday after suffering a medical emergency on a central Minnesota lake.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews responded around 1:45 p.m. to South Lindstrom Lake on a report of a man on a boat struggling to breathe. First-responders found the boaters near the Beach Park public swimming area and attempted to help the man, although the lifesaving efforts were not successful. The 49-year-old Coon Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene. While officials did not detail when led up to the man struggling to breathe, they said that foul play was not suspected. The man's name is being withheld from the public until his family is notified. The death remains under investigation by the sheriff's department and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. South Lindstrom Lake is located in Lindstrom, roughly 40 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
Weatherz School: Northland’s tornado history
Last time in Weatherz School, we established that tornadoes can happen near Lake Superior, but we didn’t address whether or not it’s happened before. So, let’s dive into the Northland’s tornado history. In 1958, there was a tornado within Duluth City limits. According to the National...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Campground Hour North Of Duluth Had The Cleanest Toilets I’ve Ever Seen
Sometimes when you are camping, "roughing it" means you have to use a bathroom that isn't in the best shape. It's a real bummer. This summer we had a great trip to a campground just an hour north of Duluth, and one of the perks was it was the cleanest vault toilet I've ever seen.
National Night Out builds community relationships with law enforcement, fire
Hundreds gathered at the Hermantown Governmental Services building on Tuesday evening as part of National Night Out. “I’m here to support my sister. She is one of the Hermantown police officers, and we brought the whole family, and we’re just here to enjoy and have a good time,” said attendee Megan Gottschald. “I’m looking forward to spending some time with people in the Hermantown community and enjoying some good food.”
Introduction to Dann Saxton
Monday on Good Morning Northland, we introduced you to Dann Saxton, our future Good Morning Northland anchor. Dann is originally from the town of Grenada in Southern Minnesota. He moved to Los Angeles, California where he spent 22 years following dreams of acting and music. Dann says he did a...
Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August
One of Duluth's favorite Chinese restaurants with historic ties is set to close at the end of the month. Its roots go all the way back to the 1950s with several notable events happening in its past. Huie's Chopsticks Inn will be closing on September 1st. The last day of...
