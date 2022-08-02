Man arrested after bomb threat evacuates Greeley shopping center

www.1310kfka.com
A father and son have been arrested in what Weld County deputies are calling a hay stealing heist. Weld County deputies said Adam and Levi Berig of LaSalle leased farmland near Weld County roads 35 and 40, and then stole hay and alfalfa from their lessee. The victim said he found the hay for sale on Craigslist. The farmer told police he lost at least $50,000 in alfalfa from the thefts. Both Berig’s face theft charges.
Four days after a deadly crash near 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard in Denver, the driver suspected of running from the scene is in custody. Taylor Lindsey, 23, was named a suspect almost immediately and he was arrested on Tuesday.Lindsey is on probation for an assault case that happened in December of 2020. According to police paperwork, Lindsey and the victims were at a car meetup in the Denver Tech Center when Lindsey and another man started assaulting the two victims. Lindsey allegedly punched and kicked a victim in the face, and when the victims tried to drive away Lindsey...
A Fort Collins teen, wanted in connection with a shooting last week in Larimer County, has been arrested. Police located 15-year-old Teagan Pixley-Johnson on the 800 block of Merganser Drive in Fort Collins Monday following multiple tips. He’d been on the lam since he fled a home on the 400 block of South Overland Trail last Thursday following the shooting of a 28-year-old man. The teen has been charged with attempted murder and is behind bars at the Platte Valley Youth Services Center in Greeley.
More details about the murder of a woman, who was stranded in Colorado and found dead on a popular Boulder County trailhead last month, are being released. Arrest records from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reveal Alex Baca apparently offered people $2,000 to bring her back to New Mexico. Instead, police said they shot her in the head. Police believe Baca knew some of the suspects. Three of four suspects from New Mexico have been arrested on murder charges. They are Jamie Moore, Ashley Provine, and Cody Hobrick. Elizabeth Griffin remains on the lam.
The Aurora Police Department is searching for a man who’s accused of trying to light people on fire at a gas station in a bias-motivated attack.
A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly walked into a Greeley credit union and claimed that he had a bomb.
More details are surfacing about a double-fatal shooting in Loveland last week that ended in a SWAT team response and the suspect turning the gun on himself in Erie. Loveland police now said a 12-year-old called police Thursday afternoon to report that their mother had been shot. A 14-year-old was also in the home at the time. A 16-year-old and an adult woman were both found with gunshot wounds at the home on Pavo Court; they were pronounced dead at the scene. The shooter, who hasn’t been identified, later shot himself in a field in Erie.
A fired Greeley police officer avoids jail time in connection with an excessive force arrest. Ken Amick, who had more than 16 years on the force, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and was sentenced to a year’s probation and anger management, the Greeley Tribune reported. Amick was accused of placing Matthew Wilson into a chokehold in June of last year after he allegedly threatened to burn down city hall and had an active warrant issued for his arrest. Chokeholds are banned statewide. Two other officers at the scene reported Amick for excessive force. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the 11-year-old girl whose body was recovered from Rocky Mountain Lake as Harmony Kizer. Harmony, who had autism, was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. Monday near 44th and North Pecos streets, and her body was found in the lake in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood at 7:30 a.m.
The fiancé of a Denver man who was tragically shot and killed during a possible case of road rage Sunday night says she is devastated and lost without her loved one by her side. Tamra Holton's fiancé, Kevin Piaskowski, was shot and killed Sunday night near Interstate 70 and Quebec. The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski. "The situation has been so daunting, and the last 24 hours have been nothing but a nightmare," Holton told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. Since the shooting, Holton has been surrounded...
Several arrests have been made in a case where the body of an unidentified female was found near a popular trailhead in Boulder County. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, three suspects have been arrested and one remains on the run after the woman's body was found near Realization Point Trailhead on the morning of Sunday, July 24.
Police in Denver and Lakewood say not one, not two, but four drivers hit a pedestrian and drove away from the scene. The tragic crash happened on July 23 near 1st Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.Police say it's not a well-lit section of road. The 53-year-old woman died at the scene.The victim, an unidentified woman, was first hit by a Ford pickup truck with a single cab and long bed at around 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes. The victim was thrown into the southbound lanes where she was hit again by a white SUV. Police say the SUV has aftermarket wheels which they describe as white trimmed with black center spokes.Then, a light-colored Chevrolet pickup truck with a ladder rack and a dark-colored car both ran over the woman. If you know more about the crashes, you're asked to call Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867.
A suspect accused of killing a woman whose body was found at a trailhead west of Boulder said she fired at him 1st, and that 3 others helped him cover up the homicide, according to arrest affidavits.
Police in Denver arrested a man Monday in connection with a deadly stabbing over the weekend. Anthony Gutierrez, 46, was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder.
The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and multiple motorists on I-25 Wednesday evening.
The Denver Police Department says a carjacking lead to a shelter-in-place for some residents in southwest Denver Wednesday morning.
Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death inside his vehicle at a Lakewood car wash early Sunday morning.
A fourth suspect was arrested Monday in connection to a woman from New Mexico found dead near a popular trailhead west of Boulder.
DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died after she fell off an escalator inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department told 9NEWS they received a call for a outdoor death investigation at 1701 Bryant St. at 10:52 p.m Investigators discovered The post Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified appeared first on KRDO.
Tessa Riehman-Bryan and her boyfriend were driving home on I-70 when she came upon the scene of a shooting. The off-duty nurse performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived.
