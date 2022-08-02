Newsom declares state of emergency in CA for monkeypox, plans to amp up response

Two more people have been killed by a massive fire raging through a Northern California national forest, officials said Tuesday. The death toll from the McKinney Fire burning in the Klamath National Forest near the Oregon border now stands at four after search teams discovered two bodies Monday at separate residences on the perimeter of the blaze along Highway 96, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO