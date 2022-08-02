A Big Day For The Defense & Other Observations From Practice No. 4 Of Seahawks Training Camp

www.seahawks.com
Packers Training Camp Progress Report: Rookies
For the receiver-needy Green Bay Packers, Romeo Doubs has stolen the show among this year’s class of rookies. From showing veteran savvy on a big-time touchdown catch against Eric Stokes to an impressive, field-position-saving catch on a punt, the fourth-round pick has shown a lot of poise and promise through the first week of training camp.
Rising Star in Seattle?: Seahawks Rookie CB Coby Bryant Turning Heads
The Seattle Seahawks selected cornerback Coby Bryant with the No. 109 pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
‘I’ve got a big chip on my shoulder’: Rashaad Penny gets honest on being Seahawks RB1 after Chris Carson retires
Running back Chris Carson recently announced his retirement. This means that Rashaad Penny will get the opportunity to take over primary running back duties for the Seattle Seahawks. Carson had been the No .1 running back on the Seahawks depth chart ever since Penny was drafted in 2018. Penny also dealt with a number of injuries over the past few years. But now he is projected to be the Seahawks go-to option out of the backfield.
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19
As Mike Florio explained last month for a Pro Football Talk piece, the NFL no longer has any protocols installed regarding COVID-19 even as the BA.5 subvariant is causing a surge in infections throughout the country. The NFL and NFL Players Association may be finished dealing with the coronavirus, but...
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
Seahawks 2022 training camp: Sights and sounds from practice No. 5
The Seattle Seahawks completed their fifth practice on their 2022 training camp schedule yesterday. They’ll be back on the field later this afternoon, but for now here are a few video clips from the beat writers and the team from Tuesday’s practice. Offensive line vs. blocking sled. WR...
Observations From Seahawks Sixth Training Camp Practice: DeeJay Dallas Shines in Physical Session
Leaning heavily on the ground game in their second padded practice of camp, players were delivering the punishment on both sides of the ball in a hard-hitting session that would have made Pete Carroll proud. Reporter Corbin Smith details a big day for Dallas and his running back counterparts as well as improved quarterback play at the VMAC.
Mariners acquire injured lefty Matthew Boyd from Giants
The Mariners are set to acquire left-hander Matthew Boyd in a trade with the Giants, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post (Twitter link). He’s currently on the injured list and has spent the entire season to date rehabbing from September surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon, but Boyd makes for an interesting roll of the dice and could give the M’s a quality arm late in the season if he’s able to return from that surgery.
