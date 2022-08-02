What’s left for California lawmakers to tackle in their final month

www.ijpr.org
Former Oregon governor candidate Nick Kristof donates his remaining political cash — but still has plans for its use
Former Oregon gubernatorial candidate Nick Kristof is getting out of politics and back into journalism. Now he needs to figure out how he’ll spend all his unused political cash. The longtime New York Times columnist abandoned that prestigious post last year in order to attempt a run at the...
Oregon has a housing crisis. Can the next governor solve it?
The three candidates for governor would bring very different approaches to Oregon’s skyrocketing prices and lack of stock. Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the creation of Oregon’s land-use system. The idea behind the rules for where growth can happen was straightforward: preserve rural lands for rivers,...
Some Californians are ripping out their lawns as the state’s drought continues to worsen
Governor Gavin Newsom has called for water conservation but the state has struggled to meet the recommended targets. One move some cities are making to speed up water-saving efforts is to target the areas that produce the most waste. On the residential front, which makes up about 10% of water use in the state, this means lawns.
Draft rules to govern police conduct in Oregon leave lots of wiggle room
A proposed set of conduct and discipline standards applicable to all law enforcement agencies in Oregon were published Monday. In several instances, the commission charged with establishing the new rules left room for officers found to have committed serious, often illegal offenses to keep their jobs. For example, officers who commit sexual assault or intentional physical assault may not be fired if there are mitigating factors.
Tue 8 AM | Campaign season heats up: Oregon CD 2 candidate Joe Yetter
Oregon gets a sixth Congressional district this year, but that changes little about the second district. In fact, moving the Bend area out of the district (into the fifth) only increases the registration bulge in favor of Republicans. So it's a tough district for a Democrat, but Joe Yetter is undaunted.
Thu 8 AM | Oregon's wildfire risk map and defensible space code, explained
It's a simple fact of life in Oregon: it gets dry in the summer, and things can catch on fire. That much is accepted, but state efforts to increase fire safety are meeting with resistance. First, there's the new wildfire risk map, which places all properties, rural and urban, into...
Fire Marshal addresses concerns about new Oregon defensible space codes
The Oregon State Fire Marshal's office is holding six weeks of town halls as they finalize new defensible space requirements for wildfire protection. The office is gathering information about how to improve defensible space requirements for property owners at high risk of wildfire. Assistant Chief Deputy Chad Hawkins spent much...
