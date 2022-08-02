ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mandarin Oriental Hotel shooting latest

fox5dc.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 1

 

CBS Baltimore

"No Shoot Zone" activist shot in East Baltimore on Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Fresh data from the city's Open Baltimore website shows 179 homicides were recorded in the first six months of this year, putting the city on pace for one of the deadliest years in Baltimore's history.The Baltimore Banner has described the first six months of 2022 the deadliest in Baltimore's history—and the shootings just don't stop.The Baltimore Police Department reports that 10 shootings and five people killed over the past weekend alone along with 17 confirmed robberies.This morning, police responded to yet another shooting in Southeast Baltimore.The shooting happened on Rose Street but police found the 46-year-old gunshot victim...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Capitol Police arrest teen serial armed carjacking suspects

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) Department on Wednesday arrested two men accused of committing a series of armed carjackings across Washington, D.C. Authorities have arrested and charged Mekhi L. Staton, 19, of Maryland and George C. Turrentine, 18, of D.C. for their involvement in multiple carjacking incidents, USPC said in a press release.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police investigate triple stabbing in Gaithersburg

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Three people have been hospitalized after police say a triple stabbing occurred Wednesday night in Gaithersburg. According to Montgomery County police, officers responded to the 700 block of Quince Orchard Road at approximately 9:44 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a stabbing. ◀︎ ▶︎
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Girl shot Wednesday night in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — A girl was shot Wednesday night in Towson, Baltimore County police said. Police said they responded to a home in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road just before 9:30 p.m. Officers arrived and found the girl who had been shot. The girl's age and condition is...
TOWSON, MD
NBC Washington

Man Sentenced to Life for Killing 7-Eleven Cashier in Maryland

A judge in Maryland sentenced a man to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for shooting a cashier at a 7-Eleven in Waldorf in October 2020. Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf entered the store in the 3300 block of Middletown Road about 1 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020, grabbed a bottle of tea and approached the cashier, 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher of White Plains, prosecutors said. He showed a gun and announced a robbery.
WALDORF, MD
fox5dc.com

1 injured in shoot-out on Baltimore-Washington Parkway

WASHINGTON - A young person was injured, police report, after a shoot-out took place on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m., United States Park Police said they responded to the southbound area of the parkway just south of 202 for the report of a shooting. Two vehicles, police...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
weaa.org

Amazon driver carjacked, run over in Baltimore; Squeegee worker fatally shot

An Amazon driver was carjacked and run over by her own vehicle on Saturday in the Wyman Park neighborhood near Johns Hopkins University. Officials say the driver -- Chelsea Nicolette, a single mother of three -- was delivering packages early when a carjacker took her car, realized the car fob was not in the ignition and returned to the scene and ran over the woman.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot near busy intersection in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries in Southwest Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area were sent to a location near the intersection of  W. Baltimore Street and N. Hilton Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 8:20 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The man was unresponsive at the time that they found him, so one of the officers performed lifesaving measures on him, police said.Medics who arrived at the crime scene continued those lifesaving measures as they transported the man to a local hospital, according to authoritiesHis condition remains unknown, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Shooting on BW parkway breaks out during rush hour, child injured in uninvolved car

WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police. Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore spending board approves $60K in GTTF complaint

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's spending board on Wednesday approved a $60,000 settlement with a man who sued the city after he spent over a year in prison when he was arrested by members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. According to the board's agenda, GTTF officers Evodio Hendrix, Wayne Jenkins, Marcus Taylor, and Maurice Ward arrested Derrick Anderson in connection with a reported shooting in 2016. The officers found a handgun on him and he faced a slew of gun charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm. Anderson plead guilty to possession of a regulated firearm and served 14...
BALTIMORE, MD

