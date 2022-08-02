ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Scenes from Penn State’s first football practice of 2022 season

By Caleb Craig
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
www.pennlive.com

PennLive.com

Penn State trending with 2023 quarterback recruit; improved QB depth on display at Lions’ first practice, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a look at movement in the 2023 recruiting class and the Lions’ improved numbers at the quarterback position. Penn State is on the board with a Crystal Ball pick in its pursuit of Jaxon Smolik, a three-star quarterback from Dowling Catholic (Iowa) High School currently committed to Tulane. The Lions are currently without a quarterback in their ‘23 class following the flip of Marcus Stokes to Florida, and Smolik is trending up after a solid performance in the Elite 11 finals. Smolik was on campus over the weekend and got a Penn State offer then.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

Penn State Basketball in the Final 5 for 4-Star Recruit

Penn State Basketball made the final five schools for a top-target recruit. Amani Hansberry, from Washington DC (Mount St. Joseph High School) is the 140th ranked player in the nation according to 247 Sports and the 28th ranked power forward. Hansberry is 6’8″ and 225 pounds and visited Happy Valley back on March 24th.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Orbisonia native competes in international twirling competition

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTA)–Orbisonia native Bower Sarra was nine years old when he picked up his first baton while watching his sister train. Now his skills are hitting the international stage in Italy at the 2022 World Baton Twirling Championships. On Wednesday, August 3 Sarra will perform in the Senior Men’s Freestyle Preliminaries. Sarra is […]
ORBISONIA, PA
Digital Collegian

EDITORIAL | Timing of State College Atherton Street construction project is inevitable but not ideal

Everyone’s had enough of the typical construction on Atherton Street narrative in State College, but it’s safe to say the story’s not quite finished yet. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced a $30.7 million construction project on Atherton Street, with the work zone stretching from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. The three-year project is scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, and it’s set to be complete in the fall of 2024.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wesb.com

Hollidaysburg Tops Greencastle (Twice) For PA Little League Title

Hollidaysburg upset Greencastle not once, but twice yesterday in the Pennsylvania Little League Baseball state championships at Pitt-Bradford. Greencastle entered yesterday’s finals with a 3-0 record in the double-elimination style tournament. Hollidaysburg, meanwhile, was 4-1, after avenging its loss to Keystone that sent their path to the title through the loser’s bracket. Therefore, Hollidaysburg needed to beat Greencastle twice to earn the PA state championship.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex site work taking shape

CASTANEA, PA – “Build it and they will come,” one of the memorable lines from the classic baseball film Field of Dreams. After a COVID-related delay, the Chestnut Grove Recreation Authority is now in the process of building its Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex, a massive undertaking between the Lock Haven By-pass and Bald Eagle Creek in Castanea Township. Backers anticipate youth baseball players from all over will come to such a regional sports complex.
CASTANEA, PA
State College

Spirits of Happy Valley: A sip of sun, fun, and craft beverage

To me, the perfect way to spend an easy summer afternoon or evening is sitting outside, enjoying a craft beverage with friends. Luckily for me and the rest of us who live in Centre County, we have a thriving craft beverage scene, with many local producers in unique settings around the county. During the pandemic, many of these local producers became hot spots because their outdoor seating areas offered a safe way to get together. Others learned to utilize their outdoor spaces in unique ways to stay safe and keep operations running when indoor seating was not allowed.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

7th Annual Ice Cream Festival in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Downtown Rotary Club will host its seventh annual Ice Cream Festival on Saturday, August 6. The event will take place on the 200 block of South Allen St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rotary club is a group of more than 60 members who raise […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Ice Cream Fest Returns to Downtown State College

A tasty fundraiser for local nonprofit organizations is returning to downtown State College for the first time since 2019. The State College Downtown Rotary Club will hold its seventh annual Ice Cream Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of South Allen Street. “One of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

I-80 reopened following westbound accident

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – I-80 is now reopened following a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on the westbound side of traffic. The accident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2. The accident is on the westbound side from Milesburg to Snow Shoe. As of 9:00, the roadway is open again.
MILESBURG, PA
wkok.com

Man Suffers Minor Injury After Flipping Over Vehicle on Route 45

HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – A Centre County man came away with minor injuries after flipping over his vehicle on Route 45 Sunday morning. Milton state police say injured was 37-year-old William Evans, who was taken to Geisinger, but there is no update on his medical condition. Troopers say Evans was not wearing a seat belt.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

