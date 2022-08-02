27-year-old arrested in beating death of 60-year-old, BRPD says

www.theadvocate.com
Suspect charged with murder months after 2 people were stabbed to death in West Baton Rouge
BRUSLY - Investigators believe a man was stabbed to death after a woman, who was later killed, showed up at his front door looking for help. On March 27, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a suspect was in custody, though he has not yet been charged with murder. Kevin Craig, 58, was booked on charges of home invasion and domestic abuse battery.
Suspect in Brusly stabbing deaths indicted on second-degree murder charges
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of killing two people in March was recently indicted by a grand jury on murder charges. The sheriff’s office said Kevin L. Craig was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder on Friday, July 29.
Franklin man turns himself in to police on charges of attempted second degree murder
A Franklin man turned himself into police on Tuesday for multiple charges, including 5 counts of attempted second degree murder.
Port Allen police officer arrested, accused of ripping gold chains from 2 men, BRPD says
A Port Allen police officer was arrested on two felony counts of simple robbery, accused of demanding, then ripping off the gold chains two men were wearing, after a heated argument that began outside a Tigerland bar, Baton Rouge Police arrest records say. The incident began shortly before 3 a.m....
Police: Man arrested for allegedly beating 60-year-old victim to death
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a man has been arrested for beating another man to death last month. A Monday, August 1 news release from the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) identified 27-year-old Desmond Orange as the suspect arrested for the death of 60-year-old Albert Gibson. Police...
Port Allen police officer on leave after reportedly getting in fight outside Tigerland bar
BATON ROUGE - A Port Allen police officer is currently on leave after he was arrested in Baton Rouge for robbery and criminal damage to property. According to reports, Port Allen police officer Zach Sibille was arrested July 30 by Baton Rouge police officers for starting a fight in the parking lot of a Tigerland bar.
Opelousas woman accused of shooting at child's father during argument, police say
An Opelousas woman was arrested after police say she shot at her child’s father during an argument over the child. Krystal Portier, 35, was arrested on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property after the Monday shooting in the 600 block of Melancon Street in Opelousas, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
6-year-old, woman injured in shooting at Baton Rouge home, police say
A woman and child were injured in a Monday night shooting at a home in Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge police said. A 6-year-old and a 44-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an unidentified man began shooting at a house in the 4000 block of Sherwood Street, police said.
Duo from BR arrested after seizure of marijuana, cocaine, cash, handgun and more
The Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to some possible illegal drug activity around Nairn Dr. last month.
Police: 6-year-old hurt in double shooting Monday evening
BATON ROUGE - Two people, including a child, were taken to a local hospital after a shooting Monday evening. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a home on Sherwood Street following a shooting. An unknown individual reportedly shot at a home, hitting a 44-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child.
Deputies arrest mother after 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 2, after it was determined her 2-year-old son died from a fentanyl overdose. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Whitney Adriel Ard, 28, is charged with negligent homicide in the death of Mitchell Robinson. Deputies arrested Ard after receiving the results of Robinson’s toxicology report. According to the arrest warrant, the coroner’s report revealed Robinson’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity and 14 mL of fentanyl was found in the child’s blood.
Baton Rouge Police: Truck reported stolen in Gonzales involved in hit-and-run fatal crash
Baton Rouge Police investigators are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run fatality involving a vehicle reported stolen through the Gonzales Police Department. According to a news release, the fatality occurred Aug. 1 around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street in Baton Rouge. Investigators believe the man in surveillance...
Police called to hospital to investigate reported shooting victim
BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a hospital to investigate a patient who said they had been shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim reported he had been shot around 1:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of Sycamore Street off of North Foster Drive.
No injuries after an Opelousas woman shoots at her child’s father
An Opelousas woman is arrested after an argument leads to her shooting at her child’s father.
Broussard man shot and killed in his house; 69-year-old arrested
A Broussard man was shot and killed in his house Sunday night, police said in a news release. At approximately 10 p.m. deputies with the Broussard Police Department responded to a report of a person being shot in the 400 block of E. Fourth Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to a residence where they found a person deceased from a single fatal gunshot wound.
Police investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a shooting that happened overnight. According to BRPD, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sycamore Street, not far from N. Foster Drive, on Wednesday, August 3. Police say the victim received gunshot injuries to the hand...
One killed, two injured in Bradley St. triple shooting, Baton Rouge Police say
One person was killed and two others injured in a triple-shooting on Bradley Street late Sunday, Baton Rouge Police said. Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 4700 block of Bradley Street, a residential area several blocks east of Plank Road. Albert Hawkins,...
Deputies looking for woman who stole multiple TVs from Ascension Parish Walmart
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are looking for a woman who allegedly stole multiple TVs from an Ascension Parish Walmart. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the woman packed the TVs in her white Infiniti SUV without paying and drove away from the grocery store. Anyone with information on the woman's identity...
Monday afternoon shooting that left 6-year-old, woman injured
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Whitney Adriel Ard, 28, is charged with negligent homicide in the death of Mitchell Robinson. Volunteers in Public Schools provide services, resources to underperforming schools in EBR. Updated: 2 hours ago. VIPS places nearly 800 volunteers and partners into East Baton...
Man dies after triple shooting off Winbourne Avenue late Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was fatally shot after getting involved in an argument near his home late Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. on Bradley Street, near the intersection of Winbourne Avenue and North Foster Drive. The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between the shooter and the three victims.
