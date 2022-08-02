ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Mon County Child Advocacy Center celebrates new addition

By Erin Cleavenger, The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R4Ncs_0h18PCVM00
Members of the Morgantown Area Partnership and Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center celebrate a new edition to MCCAC.

Last year, the Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center (MCCAC) completed a new addition to its home on Green Bag Road. Monday evening the center showed off the new space - complete with a

You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monongalia County, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Government
County
Monongalia County, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Advocacy#Dominion Post
WBOY 12 News

Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Morgantown City Council accepts airport funding, disbands committees

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown City Council has accepted a federal grant for the Morgantown Municipal Funding runway extension project. Council members formally approved the payments totaling $350,142 for finishing the project during the body’s Tuesday meeting. The funding will come from multiple Federal Aviation Administration grants, in which the state would be allowed to match around half of the city’s required payment.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Dominion Post

George Lipscomb

George Alan Lipscomb Sr., 89, of Aurora, passed away on July 29, 2022. Born on July 25, 1933, in Aurora, he was the son of George Rodney and Beulah Isabelle (Elsey) Lipscomb. George graduated from Aurora High School in 1951 and went on to college at West Virginia University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture in 1955 and completed his master’s degree in business administration. He taught vo-ag and Industrial Arts at Southern High School in Oakland, Md. until 1960 and also taught vo-ag and industrial arts at Aurora High School from 1960-1963. In 1971, he became the director of the Vocation Education for Preston County. He was passionate about traveling across the United States and internationally with his wife. He loved fishing and taking trips out West to hunt. He was a life member of the Mountain Lions Club, the Aurora United Methodist Church, a member of the Rowlesburg Masonic Lodge #165 and a founding member of the Aurora VFD.
AURORA, WV
Metro News

Home confinement inmate escapes in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. — Deputies in Lewis County are searching for a man who has escaped from home confinement. Authorities said Danny Joe Helmick, 44, of Linn, cut off his home confinement bracelet and fled from his Ellis Road home. Police said Helmick has several tattoos, 5-feet 11-inches, green eyes...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

3 people life-flighted during fire in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY- A fire currently going on in Belmont County has caused three people to be life-flighted. The fire is happening on East Captina Highway in Powhatan Point. Officials say the three people life-flighted are burn victims and are being life-flighted from the Marina to UPMC Shadyside fire, Barnesville fire, Brookeside fire, Wolfurst fire, Beallsville VFD, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WBOY 12 News

Restaurant Road Trip: The Southern Kitchen WV

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Southern Kitchen is an up-and-coming restaurant in Randolph County where the focus is soul food as well as community. An idea that started in a small school kitchen will become a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Elkins in the coming months. Sharell Harmon and Sinquiss Anderson, have been best friends for more […]
ELKINS, WV
The Dominion Post

The Dominion Post

Morgantown, WV
5K+
Followers
163
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Dominion Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy