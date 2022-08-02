ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

City votes on $7.6 million to move Forest Cove residents after missing relocation deadline

By Savannah Louie, ORhonde Chapman
CBS 46
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbs46.com

Comments / 4

Eggman
2d ago

Can we get sterilization done at the same time? Always throwing money at people who do not even try to improve their situation 🙄

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Restaurants in Savannah making meals for city workers

Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
City
Riverdale, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
College Park, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Rising COVID-19 case numbers bring Atlanta into 'Red Zone'

ATLANTA - Rising number of COVID-19 cases have put the city of Atlanta back in the "Red Zone" of infection. In the Atlanta's recovery plan, the city put in place four different zones designed to see the severity of the pandemic. According to the system, for the city to be...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces $3.5 million grant program to city’s small businesses and property owners

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the launch of a new $3.5 million grant program to support local small businesses in Atlanta. Through the Commercial Property Improvement Grant program (CPIG), small business owners are eligible to apply for grants of up to $50,000 for exterior and interior enhancements to their business. The CPIG program is the second […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces $3.5 million grant program to city’s small businesses and property owners appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Atlanta#A Forest#Atlanta City Council#American#Forest Cove Apartments
The Georgia Sun

Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia cities such as Atlanta using COVID-19 relief funds to pay retention bonuses

(The Center Square) — Local governments across Georgia are doling out federal COVID relief money to government employees as retention bonuses. In March 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department said the federal dollars were primarily intended to help governments "continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery." A subsequent Treasury Department rule expanded how governments could use the money, including giving "premium pay for essential workers."
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
thechampionnewspaper.com

Atlanta landlord, others accused of using abusive tactics during pandemic

The United States’ Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis released a staff report stating that corporate landlords “used abusive tactics to evict struggling tenants,” including a landlord with property in DeKalb who also applied for and received [paycheck protection program] funds. According to a press release from...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta City Council votes unanimously to donate $300K to abortion fund

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta city council members heard heated comments on Monday over Atlanta’s stance on abortion. The city took public comment on a resolution that would donate money to help women access abortion care, like traveling out of state for the procedure. A majority of people who...
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Music Midtown canceled; Claiming unborn kids on taxes; Update on Fulton probe

Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, political science professor, Georgia State University. Chauncey Alcorn, @CLamontLives, reporter, Capital B. Leo Smith, @leosmithtweets, GOP consultant, president of Engaged Futures. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Music Midtown festival canceled; reports show strife over Georgia's permissive gun laws. Live Nation announced...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy