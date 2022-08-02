One-on-one with ACPS interim superintendent

www.fox5dc.com
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
WUSA
Meet Alexandria City Public Schools' new interim superintendent
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria City Public Schools will have a new interim superintendent this school year and she is a familiar face. The Alexandria City School Board appointed Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt as interim superintendent of the division, Thursday, during a special called school board meeting. Kay-Wyatt, who served previously as ACPS’ acting chief of human resources, will replace Dr. Gregory Hutchings who announced earlier this year he would resign from his post Aug. 31.
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
fox5dc.com
Virginia school districts scramble to fill hundreds of teacher vacancies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Parents are concerned because we are now less than a month away from the first day of school, and many districts in the area are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies. "It's also worrying because we just came out of the pandemic. And these are kids who...
WTOP
Prince William County employees to get bonuses
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. All Prince William County employees will receive one-time bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,000. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1 with one...
WTOP
New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar
Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Dranesville Supervisor John Foust won’t run for reelection
John Foust will step down from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors after 2023, concluding a 16-year run representing the Dranesville District. Foust announced at the board’s meeting this morning (Tuesday) that he will not seek a fifth term in office next year, when all 10 seats will be on the general election ballot that November.
sungazette.news
Superintendent: Summer-school effort largely glitch-free
There were the inevitable glitches, but it appears Arlington Public Schools’ soon-to-wrap-up summer-school program was a relatively smooth endeavor. “We’re really excited about all of the great learning,” Superintendent Francisco Durán said in an update to School Board members on the effort, which attracted 3,152 students, “the vast majority” in person, Durán said.
thezebra.org
Alexandria’s Mayor Addresses Flooding in Monthly Newsletter
ALEXANDRIA, VA – In his monthly newsletter, The Council Connection (released Aug. 1), Alexandria Mayor Justin M. Wilson writes of the urgency of addressing flooding in the community and how the city is working to mitigate the issue. The recent flooding in Kentucky and Virginia serve as an example that this city “must plan and implement climate-resilient infrastructure.”
princewilliamliving.com
Harris Pavilion at the City of Manassas
Arts are in the air. The Harris Pavilion at 9201 Center Street in Manassas hosts concerts, dances, farmers’ markets, and ice skating in the winter. The Pavilion is named after Loy E. Harris, who was devoted to revitalizing Historic Downtown Manassas. As a local businessman and president of Historic Manassas Inc. (HMI) in the 1990s, he worked to transform vacant storefronts into vibrant businesses. With a vision to provide an anchor for the community to welcome arts and entertainment, and provide a “gathering place,” one of his projects was the completion of the Pavilion, which opened in 2000.
loudounnow.com
Mayor Apologizes After ‘Hurtful,’ ‘Insensitive’ Quip
Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton spent much of July working to smooth over a controversy he triggered while addressing students participating in a local history camp. Littleton offered a detailed account of the incident during the July 28 Town Council meeting. The mayor said he was asked to greet the students...
fox5dc.com
Parents confused by Montgomery County's COVID-19 reporting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County health leaders responded to questions Wednesday hoping to clarify the county's COVID-19 reporting. Parents are once again voicing frustration since the health department has Montgomery County recorded as a "high transmission" area when the CDC still has the county as "moderate." The questions increased...
WTOP
Suspended Montgomery Co. assistant police chief out
A Montgomery County, Maryland, assistant police chief who had been suspended since June is now out of a job. Carmen Facciolo had been appointed to a newly-created job of civilian assistant police chief in June 2021. In a statement, County Executive Marc Elrich’s office said that Facciolo is “no longer...
Yes, items from RFK Stadium will be auctioned before demolition
WASHINGTON — A local sports landmark is being torn down, but not before fans are given a chance to buy a piece of history. The demolition contract obtained by WUSA9 includes a clause that will allow fans to buy memorabilia, like seats from the stands and even the scoreboard from inside RFK Stadium in Southeast, D.C.
ffxnow.com
Planning commission OKs Inova’s plan for new Franconia hospital
Inova Health System’s proposal to build a new hospital in Franconia is moving forward with the blessing of the Fairfax County Planning Commission. At a meeting last Wednesday (July 27), the commission voted unanimously in favor of Inova’s plan to build a medical campus northwest of the intersection of Franconia-Springfield Parkway and Beulah Street. The existing HealthPlex at 6355 Walker Lane would remain on the site.
mymcmedia.org
Elrich, Delegates Invite 10 Companies to Relocate From States Banning Abortion
Leaders in Montgomery County sent letters inviting 10 companies, including Tesla and AT&T, to relocate to the county from states banning abortion following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. County Executive Elrich has previously said the county will work on advertising campaigns in states that roll back...
theregister.com
Fights, floods, and fortunes when cloud giants roll into town
Comment It's easy to think of zones and regions for cloud services in the abstract, as just another spot on the map to spin up virtual machines and services. But every new region means a major construction project and a new flow for communities. Once the facility is up and running, it also means noisy power-sucking systems that absorb resources, from space to power to new transport routes.
wnav.com
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
fox5dc.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Officials in Loudoun County, Virginia are reminding residents to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species of insect that can wreak havoc on plant life in areas they infest. Officials announced Wednesday that spotted lanternflies have now been found in Loudoun County,...
These DMV police departments are participating in National Night Out
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021. Several police departments across D.C., Maryland and Virginia are participating in National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2. The goal of the annual event is to bring communities and police officers together to enhance and strengthen relationships between officers...
thezebra.org
The Wilsons and Hollin Hall III
Alexandria, VA – In December 1928, a number of distinguished guests including Vice President-elect Charles Curtis gathered on a hill-top mansion in southeast Fairfax County. Mount Vernon? No. Gunston Hall? No. Woodlawn? No. The glory of that day belonged to what is known today as Hollin Hall III. Harley...
