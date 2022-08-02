www.psychologytoday.com
Why is society in trouble? Here is the simple one-word answer
Everywhere I go these days, the question I seem to hear most often is, "What’s wrong today? Why the violence, the shootings, the divisions, the vitriol in our nation, our cities, our society?" I’m hardly the only one getting such questions: other spiritual leaders, teachers, politicians, parents and pundits tell me that they ask and get asked the same all the time.
Attachment, Jealousy, and Excessive Reassurance Seeking
Excessive reassurance seeking in close relationships rarely works and can further damage a relationship. Closely monitoring a relationship partner contributes to a hypervigilant style that just makes people feel worse. Partners may become fatigued and pull away if you are unreasonably demanding in seeking reassurance. You can find a better...
What It Means to Be Isolated and Lonely
Loneliness and isolation are big problems globally, but especially for those with serious mental illness. First-person accounts highlight the depth and breadth of social disconnection. Those with lived experience are valuable contributors to the discourse on isolation and potential solutions. “I thought that I must be in hell, and that...
How Often Are People Alone Because They Want to Be Alone?
There's an assumption that people who are alone don't really want to be, especially when they're older. However, research finds that most solitude is chosen and even valued. Being alone doesn't have to equate to feeling lonely. Studies of the amount of time that people spend alone can be very...
More Trust Leads to More Meaning in Your Life
The basis of mistrust is fear. By addressing fears, one can discover more meaning in life. Eventually, most people reach a point where they need to trust their own intuitive knowing, rather than rely on others' opinions. Mistrust can begin when one tries to control other people and circumstances. The...
What Most People Say Before They Die, According To Top Palliative Doctor, Simran Malhotra – Exclusive
Death and dying are often challenging both physically and mentally. Here are some lessons we can learn from those who are near the end of life.
Scientists Say That Near-Death Experiences Prove There Is an Afterlife
A very common near-death experience is seeing a tunnel with a mystical light at the endSciencefreak/pixabay. One of the big mysteries of life is what comes after death. Religions over many centuries have come up with different concepts of what humanity defines as an “afterlife” a continuation of our soul’s journey. Those of a Christian faith believe that based on their actions and choices they will either end up in heaven or hell. Other religions believe that they will be reincarnated as a different person or even animal.
According to a few scientists, Jesus was not born on December 25th
For the past two thousand years, people all around the world have celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. Many academics still maintain that Jesus was not born on December 25, even in A.D. 1.
Pastor T.D. Jakes Says Families Are Lost Because ‘We Are Raising Up Women To Be Men’
Pastor T.D. Jakes’s Fathers Day “Real Men Pour In” sermon is gaining traction because of his thoughts on the current state of families. The megachurch pastor said that families are being lost in contemporary culture because “we are raising up women to be men” because women basically aren’t living in their femininity.
Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died
Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
My daughter wasn’t allowed to go to prom even though she’s a top set student because of bizarre rules – she was so upset
A SCHOOL has sparked fury after stopping kids from attending their prom unless they "consistently made a positive contribution" throughout the year. Devastated students were uninvited from their prom at Honley High School, in Huddersfield, and had to sit out while their classmates dressed up for their final year celebrations.
What the Bible actually says about abortion may surprise you
In the days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had established the constitutional right to an abortion, some Christians have cited the Bible to argue why this decision should either be celebrated or lamented. But here’s the problem: This 2,000-year-old text says nothing about abortion. As...
Freethink
After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists
Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
MindBodyGreen
28 Examples Of Gaslighting + Phrases To Look Out For, From Relationship Experts
Gaslighting can happen in relationships, within families, and even in the workplace—but it can also be hard to spot in the moment. So, we asked experts what gaslighting really looks like so you can identify when it happens, see some concrete gaslighting examples and phrases, and know how to respond.
Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’
A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
11 Signs of Low Self-Esteem in Men
Some men appear so confident and charming that it’s easy to overlook the warning signs of insecurity and low self-esteem. Too often, we attribute this unhealthy and self-sabotaging mindset to men who aren’t successful at life or dating, and yet some of the worst cases of low self-esteem I’ve seen have been in the kind of men who seem to have it all — good looks, charm, and an easy way of relating to others.
Cher Reflects On Her 3 Miscarriages, Says Republicans Will 'Kill Women'
"I was sobbing and rocking on our floor," the pop icon tweeted about her first miscarriage at 18.
IFLScience
Why Did People "Look Older" In The Past?
If you've ever had a look through your relatives' old photo albums from when they were young, or watched old TV shows, this thought may have crossed your mind: why the hell do these teenagers look like they're worried about mortgages and pensions on their way to their bi-annual prostate exams?
Healthline
Dear Fat, Black Girls Who Were Not Spared from Diet Culture — I Understand
Society perceives Black women as unaffected by body image concerns. In the early 2000s, there were several widely-circulated studies about the media’s impact on girls’ body image. Increased access to the internet opened up a whole new world for adolescents. Now, the TV, movies, and the web were working in tandem to fuel our insecurities about the way we looked.
