Chris Johnson’s forecast: Strong to severe storms possible tonight

Chris Johnson’s forecast: Hot & humid Wednesday, storm chances return late week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was a warm and muggy day across the region with mainly dry skies and some sunshine. After recent rains, you’ll find no complaints about that either! While conditions look mainly dry Wednesday, heat and humidity ramp up with late week storm chances returning.
Justin Logan’s forecast: Hot and humid; storm chances rise
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The heat and humidity will be the big story today. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s, but when you factor in the humidity it will feel hotter. A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of southeastern KY that were...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Severe Threat and More Flooding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track the potential for strong to severe storms across the Commonwealth as we begin the month of August. This week can’t even compare to last week in terms of the amount of rain, but we are still tracking a pattern skewing above normal for rainfall.
Justin Logan’s forecast: Trending drier for now
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A weak cold front drops into the region today, which could kick off a few isolated storms, but many remain dry. It will be very warm and muggy as temperatures climb into the 80s. The heat will increase more on Wednesday as highs climb...
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Between ice storms, flash floods, and December’s tornadoes, it’s been a wild year for weather across Kentucky. Experts said a number of factors make the commonwealth more prone to certain things like that happening, and it also leaves eastern Kentucky especially vulnerable to floods.
Chris Stapleton helping eastern Kentucky flood victims
Country music singer Chris Stapleton has been seen offering a helping hand to eastern Kentucky communities impacted by flood damage. The Christian Appalachian Project estimated more than 100,000 people have been affected by the flooding in Breathitt, Clay Knott, Letcher, Perry, and other counties.
Issues & Answers: Historic Flooding in Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The death toll continues to rise following an historic flooding event that hit Eastern Kentucky late last week. WYMT’s Steve Hensley looks back on the stories from throughout the mountains as mountain people come together to help one another on this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition. This special episode will air live at 7:00 p.m. on WYMT and in the livestream player above. The full episode will also be available above once the episode airs.
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
The floods were unleashed last week when 8 to 10 1/2 inches (20 to 27 centimeters) of rain fell in just 48 hours in parts of eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and western Virginia.
Chris Stapleton Is Rolling Up His Sleeves in Flood-Ravaged Eastern Kentucky
From tornados to floods, Kentucky has been through a lot in the past year, and country star Chris Stapleton has shown up for his home state each time. Most recently, the Staffordsville native has been helping residents impacted by historic flooding that has claimed the lives of at least 37 people in the eastern part of the state.
Day 7 of search, rescue efforts after Eastern Ky flooding; death toll remains 37
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) -- The death toll remains 37 as search and rescue efforts enter day seven after flash flooding wiped out communities in Eastern Kentucky. “This is day 7 in search and rescue and ultimate recovery from the most devastating event our state has ever seen,” said Gov. Beshear.
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
Kentucky flooding: Death toll rises to 37, hundreds of people still missing
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Monday evening that 37 people have died so far from heavy rain and flooding across the state. Update 9:54 p.m. EDT Aug. 1: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed late Monday that the death toll has increased to 37, a figure expected to increase in the coming days as more search-and-recovery crews arrive to survey damage and scour waterways for victims, The Courier-Journal reported.
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital sends mobile clinic to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
A team from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is in eastern Kentucky assisting. with medical care in the wake of the recent devastating floods. The medical team is working from the Schoolhouse Mobile Care unit, which is. usually used to provide medical care to students and families in three Kentucky. school...
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Knott County Schools posted a picture of...
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
Chris Stapleton heads to his home state of Kentucky to help with flood relief
Chris Stapleton was spotted on Tuesday, August 2, at Walmart in Prestonburg, Kentucky buying supplies for victims of the recent floods that have hit eastern Kentucky. Stapleton, a Kentucky native, routinely uses his musical talents and platform to raise money for his home state. In April, he held “A Concert...
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for at least eight eastern Kentucky counties. The National Weather Service said radar indicated up to 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) of rain fell Sunday in some areas, with more rain possible. Beshear said the death toll climbed to 28 on Sunday from last week’s storms, a number he expected to rise significantly and that it could take weeks to find all the victims. Thirty-seven people were unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continued early Sunday, according to a daily briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A dozen shelters were open for flood victims in Kentucky with 388 occupants.
