Missing Livermore Falls teen with autism found safe

Read on fox23maine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Chipotle Restaurant Permanently Closed In MaineBryan DijkhuizenMaine State
Related
WPFO
Livermore residents complain of litter, feces left near pond
LIVERMORE (WGME) – Livermore residents are dealing with a problem that really stinks. People are complaining about litter and feces in the area of Brettuns Pond, which is only supposed to be open for residents. "Oh, it's beautiful,” Lorraine Woodard, who lives near Brettuns Pond, said. “You can see...
WPFO
Maine high school damaged after fan sparks fire
ROCKPORT (WGME) -- A Maine high school was damaged after a floor fan reportedly malfunctioned, sparking a fire and causing the sprinkler system to go off. Crews responded to a fire alarm at Camden Hills Regional High School in Rockport around 1:30 Friday. When firefighters arrived, they found the building...
WPFO
Mother still critical after Standish crash; 2-year-old daughter seriously hurt
STANDISH (WGME) -- A mother is fighting for her life and her 2-year-old daughter is seriously hurt following Wednesday’s head-on crash in Standish between a Volvo and a dump truck. The crash happened on Route 113 near the intersection with Route 25. Deputies say the 32-year-old mother was driving...
WPFO
A quiet Belfast community became the epicenter of theft
BELFAST, Maine — One thing garden designer Kate McLeod likes about living on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast is that the nights are quiet. But quiet is a commodity that’s been hard to come by in recent weeks, as vehicles have sped up and down the road all night long. McLeod believes the increase in traffic likely is connected to the alleged criminal activity that was happening just down the street, which she learned about on Monday evening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
8 Maine towns respond after scrap metal pile catches fire in Topsham
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- A fire broke out Friday morning in Topsham. First responders were called to the Grimmel Industries scrap metal facility just before 4 a.m. for a junk pile on fire. Officials say “fluff,” which is material extracted from metal, was on fire as well as a conveyer belt...
WPFO
Crews battle woods fire in Portland cemetery
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews are on the scene of a woods fire in Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. The fire has burned less than an acre in the back of the cemetery and it is now under control. Crews say they're going to continue dumping water on the fire to make...
WPFO
Wild Blueberry Weekend aims to celebrate all things blueberry
PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine, celebrating all things blueberry. It's happening at wild blueberry farms all over the state on both Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine. The goal is to get people to enjoy Maine's smaller, wild blueberries rather than the larger,...
WPFO
Maine Lobster Festival returns after two years
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Maine's lobster festival is back after two years of being cancelled due to COVID-19. To encourage people to "get back out there," the festival is free this year. They've already served up 6,000 pounds of lobster in only two days. "We were really thinking, ‘Oh my goodness,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
"It was one of the best feelings of my life:" Beach to Beacon 10K returns
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) - Early Saturday morning, runners began to trickle past the finish line. That turned to a stream and then a flood of more than 7,000 racers. Emily Durgin of Standish was the first Maine woman to finish the 10K race in 32 minutes and 16 seconds. She...
WPFO
'Mom, there's a bear in the living room:' NH family shares scary encounter with bear
CONWAY (WGME) – A New Hampshire family met an unexpected visitor in their house on Monday. Arlee Giannini was home with her son when he told her there was a bear in their living room. "I'm about ready to fall asleep. Jaeden comes flying in my room and he's...
WPFO
Second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off the second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine. Dozens of businesses and farms are taking part in the festivities. Farms will welcome visitors so they can tour the facilities and pick their own blueberries. Restaurants and breweries will show off their special blueberry-themed...
WPFO
Maine farmer struggling due to PFAS contamination
UNITY (WGME) – Adam Nordell has lived with his family at Songbird Farm in Unity for the past seven years. This past winter he found out his property tested positive for PFAS chemicals, according to WVII. Nordell learned that not only was the land and water impacted, but he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPFO
Lewiston schools hold hiring event, look to fill 100 positions
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Public School District is holding a hiring event, hoping to fill numerous positions before the start of the school year in just a few weeks. Superintendent Lake Langlais said last week they had about 100 openings district wide. In addition to classroom positions, they are...
WPFO
Portland 9-10 All Stars beat Vermont in Eastern Regional Little League Tournament
CRANSTON, RI (WGME) -- The Portland 9-and 10-year-old Little League All Stars beat Vermont in four innings at the Eastern Regional Tournament in Cranston, Rhode Island. Portland advances to play New Hampshire on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
WPFO
Litchfield voters to decide on $31 million expansion to middle school
LITCHFIELD (WGME) – A hot button issue in a central Maine school district is driving voters to the polls. Between now and Tuesday, they will decide on a major expansion to the area’s middle school. Driving through Litchfield, you’ll see yard signs saying to vote “No” on next...
WPFO
Large water main break shuts down part of Lewiston road
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Part of Lisbon Street in Lewiston is shut down due to a water main break. Officials say the area of I-95 on-ramp is currently closed. Residents in the are may also be without water while crews repair the break. This story will be updated as more information...
WPFO
Waterville to host 2022 Cal Ripken 12u World Series this weekend
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- The 2022 Cal Ripken 12u World Series kicks off this weekend in Waterville. Twelve teams, including four from Maine, will play their games at Little Wrigley and Little Fenway. The Maine players and coaches are excited to have this huge tournament in their own backyard.
WPFO
Portland Little League team headed to Eastern Regional Championships
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Portland 9- and 10-year-old Little League All Stars are heading to Cranston, Rhode Island this weekend for the Eastern Regional Championships. Portland, who beat Bangor Friday night to win states, will open up against Vermont on Saturday at noon. The team is coached by the...
Comments / 0