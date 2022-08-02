ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAE-Based FI Mashreq Launches Non-Banking Services Platform for Small Businesses

thefastmode.com

Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups

Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)

Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Kenyan insurtech Lami raises $3.7M seed extension led by Harlem Capital

With its API platform gaining ground in the insurance space, the startup is also planning to provide tech solutions that will digitize agents and brokers too, helping them streamline their operations — to reach a wide customer base and sell online. These plans also include enabling the digitization of traditional insurers as innovation continues to shape the industry.
ECONOMY
stpetecatalyst.com

Local credit union warns of payment app fraud

Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
DUNEDIN, FL
hackernoon.com

How I Hacked and Stole the Data of the CEO, CTO and Other Staff at a Company

A tale of ‘Site-wide Account Takeover’ - Breaking Enterprise Application (SAP) Before we start with the technical part of the vulnerability i.e. covered below, I want to brief you about the application which was the target. It is called a ‘Unified Access’ portal for employees that provides access to IT-based applications through a single platform. The ESS application is sold by IBM and could also be integrated with SAP running Lotus Domino server.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Nayax Launches Global Virtual Asset-to-Cash Conversion Platform

Global commerce enablement and payments platform Nayax on Tuesday (Aug. 2) launched CoinBridge to streamline the conversion of virtual assets — including customer rewards, points, gift cards, vouchers, cashback, payout and others — into currency where credit cards are accepted. Initially, CoinBridge will focus on retail and loyalty...
PERSONAL FINANCE
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Did Bolt Mobility bolt? The startup left equipment and confused customers in its wake

Monday is here, and we are excited to throw ourselves into another week of summertime tech news. Apropos summer — as the VCs stop answering their phones in favor of drinking elderflower lime martinis, playing pickleball, spelunking in the Bitcoin mines, and kite surfing (I can only assume that’s what VCs do for their summer break), it gives us tech reporters a bit more time to go deeper on some of the stories and companies that have been itching our curiosity nerve.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Global Payments Pays $4B for Payments Firm EVO

Payments software firm Global Payments is set to acquire payment technology and acquiring solutions firm EVO Payments for $4 billion, according to a Monday (Aug. 1) news release. The all-cash transaction — valued at $34 per share — will increase Global Payments’ target addressable markets and expand its presence into...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Tech Boosts Efficiency Throughout Supply Chain

From aggregating freight to improving routing and providing visibility throughout the process, digital technology is helping companies in the transportation and logistics industry make the most of their trucks, trailers and other assets. During companies’ quarterly earnings calls held over the last couple of weeks, executives highlighted the investments being...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

FinTech CabbagePay Launches in US

FinTech startup CabbagePay is rolling out in major cities across the United States with the goal of integrating its prebuilt technology into business’s own mobile apps, websites and online stores for seamless and cost-effective payments. CabbagePay’s payment rails work with several industries including retail, freelancing healthcare, finance and more,...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Credit Fair Raises $10M in Extended Seed Round to Grow Embedded Finance Platform

Embedded finance startup Credit Fair raised $10 million in a debt and equity seed extension round it will use to grow its platform to advance financial inclusion across India, develop new technology and improve customer experience at the point of sale (POS). The new monies will also go toward launching its wealth tech platform, Credit Fair Capital.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Parafin Raises $60M Led by GIC to Help Every Company Launch Embedded Financial Services for Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Parafin, a fintech infrastructure startup that companies such as marketplaces, vertical SaaS, and payment processors rely on to launch and embed financial services for their sellers, announced that it has raised a $60 million Series B financing round led by GIC, bringing its total equity funding to $94 million. This round includes participation from new and existing investors, including Series A and Seed lead investors Thrive Capital and Ribbit Capital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005309/en/ Parafin products desktop (Photo: Business Wire)
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: PayStand Adds Yaydoo in Latam Tech Merger; Bizongo Raises $25M for Supply Chain Automation

Today in B2B payments, embedded finance is seen as the next phase in business payments, Vori expands its grocery store inventory management platform with a $10 million fundraising round and multinational enterprises can leverage blockchain. Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

TradeLens: Transportation Transformation or Quixotic Quagmire?

TradeLens is the highly publicized blockchain global trade network launched over four years ago by Danish shipping giant Maersk. Beyond the initial hype about eliminating duplicate invoices and digitizing paper workflows, little has been said about it. What was TradeLens all about then, where is it now, and what can we take away from its progress (or lack thereof) to date?
INDUSTRY
pymnts

pymnts

