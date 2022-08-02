UAE-Based FI Mashreq Launches Non-Banking Services Platform for Small Businesses

www.pymnts.com
Related
thefastmode.com
Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
TechCrunch
Butler shows hundreds of employees the door after raising $50M for room service delivery
The trouble was, Butler’s roughly 1,000-person workforce had been laid off just days earlier. In fact, most were told that the company had been dissolved — according to interviews TechCrunch had with a number of former employees, and corroborated in a report last week by industry blog Restaurant Dive.
Benzinga
Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)
Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
EMEA Daily: Fraugster, Worldline Deliver Chargeback Protection; UAE-Based FI Mashreq Launches Non-Banking Services Platform
In today’s top news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), South African retailer Massmart struggles to stay afloat, and financial institution Mashreq unveils a business service platform for small- to medium-sized businesses. With Walmart set to announce its first half results later this month, the South African...
IN THIS ARTICLE
National Cannabis Risk Prevention Services Buys Digital Wallet, Banking, POS Platform Rights From MG Payment
National Cannabis Risk Prevention Services (NCRPS) has reached an agreement with MG Payment to acquire its eWallet, mobile banking and point of sale (POS) cannabis payment processing platform, according to a press release Monday (Aug. 1). This will let NCRPS offer a banking product that can serve the needs of...
TechCrunch
Kenyan insurtech Lami raises $3.7M seed extension led by Harlem Capital
With its API platform gaining ground in the insurance space, the startup is also planning to provide tech solutions that will digitize agents and brokers too, helping them streamline their operations — to reach a wide customer base and sell online. These plans also include enabling the digitization of traditional insurers as innovation continues to shape the industry.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local credit union warns of payment app fraud
Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
Walmart-Owned Massmart Can’t Overcome Pandemic, Inflation, Other Hurdles
Walmart-owned South African retailer Massmart is struggling to overcome ongoing restrictions and lockdowns related to the continuing spread of COVID-19 across the region, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 2) press release. Walmart will announce its full first-half results later this month, according to a trading update Tuesday. Massmart CEO Mitchell...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hackernoon.com
How I Hacked and Stole the Data of the CEO, CTO and Other Staff at a Company
A tale of ‘Site-wide Account Takeover’ - Breaking Enterprise Application (SAP) Before we start with the technical part of the vulnerability i.e. covered below, I want to brief you about the application which was the target. It is called a ‘Unified Access’ portal for employees that provides access to IT-based applications through a single platform. The ESS application is sold by IBM and could also be integrated with SAP running Lotus Domino server.
TCH Asks CFPB to Define Larger Participants in Aggregation Services Market
The Clearing House has petitioned the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to make new rules around aggregation services, or third-party companies dealing with peoples’ financial data, many of which aren’t looked into closely by the CFPB. The Clearing House lays out a case that there’s a need to...
Nayax Launches Global Virtual Asset-to-Cash Conversion Platform
Global commerce enablement and payments platform Nayax on Tuesday (Aug. 2) launched CoinBridge to streamline the conversion of virtual assets — including customer rewards, points, gift cards, vouchers, cashback, payout and others — into currency where credit cards are accepted. Initially, CoinBridge will focus on retail and loyalty...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Did Bolt Mobility bolt? The startup left equipment and confused customers in its wake
Monday is here, and we are excited to throw ourselves into another week of summertime tech news. Apropos summer — as the VCs stop answering their phones in favor of drinking elderflower lime martinis, playing pickleball, spelunking in the Bitcoin mines, and kite surfing (I can only assume that’s what VCs do for their summer break), it gives us tech reporters a bit more time to go deeper on some of the stories and companies that have been itching our curiosity nerve.
The Saudi Sandbox Revolution: How Experimentation Is Driving Innovation in the KSA
PYMNTS recently reported on the state of the FinTech ecosystem in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as part of a series on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). That report highlighted the integral role that the kingdom’s financial authorities have played so far in cultivating Saudi Arabia’s promising FinTech sector.
Global Payments Pays $4B for Payments Firm EVO
Payments software firm Global Payments is set to acquire payment technology and acquiring solutions firm EVO Payments for $4 billion, according to a Monday (Aug. 1) news release. The all-cash transaction — valued at $34 per share — will increase Global Payments’ target addressable markets and expand its presence into...
Tech Boosts Efficiency Throughout Supply Chain
From aggregating freight to improving routing and providing visibility throughout the process, digital technology is helping companies in the transportation and logistics industry make the most of their trucks, trailers and other assets. During companies’ quarterly earnings calls held over the last couple of weeks, executives highlighted the investments being...
FinTech CabbagePay Launches in US
FinTech startup CabbagePay is rolling out in major cities across the United States with the goal of integrating its prebuilt technology into business’s own mobile apps, websites and online stores for seamless and cost-effective payments. CabbagePay’s payment rails work with several industries including retail, freelancing healthcare, finance and more,...
Credit Fair Raises $10M in Extended Seed Round to Grow Embedded Finance Platform
Embedded finance startup Credit Fair raised $10 million in a debt and equity seed extension round it will use to grow its platform to advance financial inclusion across India, develop new technology and improve customer experience at the point of sale (POS). The new monies will also go toward launching its wealth tech platform, Credit Fair Capital.
Parafin Raises $60M Led by GIC to Help Every Company Launch Embedded Financial Services for Small Businesses
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Parafin, a fintech infrastructure startup that companies such as marketplaces, vertical SaaS, and payment processors rely on to launch and embed financial services for their sellers, announced that it has raised a $60 million Series B financing round led by GIC, bringing its total equity funding to $94 million. This round includes participation from new and existing investors, including Series A and Seed lead investors Thrive Capital and Ribbit Capital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005309/en/ Parafin products desktop (Photo: Business Wire)
Today in B2B Payments: PayStand Adds Yaydoo in Latam Tech Merger; Bizongo Raises $25M for Supply Chain Automation
Today in B2B payments, embedded finance is seen as the next phase in business payments, Vori expands its grocery store inventory management platform with a $10 million fundraising round and multinational enterprises can leverage blockchain. Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions...
TradeLens: Transportation Transformation or Quixotic Quagmire?
TradeLens is the highly publicized blockchain global trade network launched over four years ago by Danish shipping giant Maersk. Beyond the initial hype about eliminating duplicate invoices and digitizing paper workflows, little has been said about it. What was TradeLens all about then, where is it now, and what can we take away from its progress (or lack thereof) to date?
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0