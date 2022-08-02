ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Former CMS Teacher Running For School Board In District 1 Race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teacher is hitting the campaign trail. Melissa Easley is running for school board in district 1, the seat being vacated by long-time board member Rhonda Cheek. Easley says teachers don’t have a strong enough voice on the school board. Only two...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Union County offers $4,000 bonuses for existing, new teachers

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools approved new incentives aimed at hiring more teachers and retaining those already on staff at four schools, including cash bonuses. The district is now offering up to $4,000 for English, math and science teachers at East Union Middle School, Health Sciences...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

YouDay: Getting over 'in-your-way-itis'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Can I be transparent?. It seemed at a time in my life where every day I was beating myself up. I was self-sabotaging myself every opportunity that came. I pushed that opportunity away. I would say to myself, 'you're not good enough, you're not qualified, why would you even attempt to do that thing'.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Queen City STEM School looks to add 'Calm Room' to campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte public charter school is focusing on students’ mental health and overall well-being heading into this school year. David Cunningham, a professional school and college counselor at Queen City STEM School, is looking to add a "Calm Room" to the campus. It will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NASCAR offering training in STEM careers

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — NASCAR Technical Institute hosted students Thursday to give them a closer look at in demand science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers within NASCAR. "The goal is to expose youth to these high tech, high demand trades in the automotive industry," Jennifer Bergeron, President of NASCAR...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC, IKEA partner for teacher appreciation event

Thank you teachers! WCNC Charlotte teamed up with IKEA for a teacher appreciation event Friday morning at IKEA. The first 300 teachers received a swag bag. Teachers also had the opportunity to register for raffle prizes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit turns former Charlotte hotel into housing for homeless

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte nonprofit is transforming a former hotel space into apartments to combat homelessness in Mecklenburg County. Roof Above provides services to help people live a stable and safe life. Part of the organization's work includes operating a day services center and three year-round shelters. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

