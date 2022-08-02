Read on www.wcnc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Day Trips You Can Take From CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Museums to Visit in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Freedom Park: A Cherished Place in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Kids Activities in Charlotte That Will Keep Them EntertainedCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Places in Charlotte to Take PicturesCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
'We need to monitor and adjust' | Some demand COVID-19 safety plans ahead of the new school year starting
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — With multiple variants of the COVID-19 virus, the result has been hundreds of thousands of infections. In some cases, people who have been infected multiple times. With the start of the new school year approaching, health advocates worry without a COVID-19 safety plan within schools, things may worsen.
CMS job fair aims at filling gaps in Charlotte schools
CHARLOTTE — Dozens of open job positions still need to be filled in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, but a job fair held Wednesday provided at least some relief for staffing shortages. The school district needs people in a variety of places, but vacancies have stacked up for essential roles that...
Almost 200 new teachers join Rock Hill schools as country faces teacher shortage
ROCK HILL, S.C. — With weeks left before students return to school, districts across the country face a teacher shortage crisis, forcing them to get creative and competitive to recruit for openings. It's a lesson the Rock Hill School District took to heart. After recruiting at job fairs and...
WCNC
NC advocates working to make voting accessible for people with disabilities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As North Carolina gears up for the November election, advocates are working to make sure voting is accessible for everyone. Casting a ballot is supposed to be a smooth, easy process. However, for some, it can be quite the opposite. "That was a very horrible experience...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Grandmother concerned about end of COVID-19 emergency as case numbers rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's COVID-19 state of emergency is ending in less than two weeks. Gov. Roy Cooper has said the emergency status will expire Aug. 15, 29 months after it started. Mecklenburg County leaders intend to follow suit. This comes at a time when COVID-19 numbers are...
wccbcharlotte.com
Former CMS Teacher Running For School Board In District 1 Race
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teacher is hitting the campaign trail. Melissa Easley is running for school board in district 1, the seat being vacated by long-time board member Rhonda Cheek. Easley says teachers don’t have a strong enough voice on the school board. Only two...
Union County offers $4,000 bonuses for existing, new teachers
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools approved new incentives aimed at hiring more teachers and retaining those already on staff at four schools, including cash bonuses. The district is now offering up to $4,000 for English, math and science teachers at East Union Middle School, Health Sciences...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mecklenburg County changed COVID bonus policy 2 days before money went out
CHARLOTTE — Over a hundred Mecklenburg County employees were left out of a stimulus-funded COVID-19 bonus, and Channel 9 has learned that county officials added a stipulation to the bonus just days before the money went out. Serena Woods is the Deputy Register of Deeds for Mecklenburg County, and...
WCNC
YouDay: Getting over 'in-your-way-itis'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Can I be transparent?. It seemed at a time in my life where every day I was beating myself up. I was self-sabotaging myself every opportunity that came. I pushed that opportunity away. I would say to myself, 'you're not good enough, you're not qualified, why would you even attempt to do that thing'.
Queen City STEM School looks to add 'Calm Room' to campus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte public charter school is focusing on students’ mental health and overall well-being heading into this school year. David Cunningham, a professional school and college counselor at Queen City STEM School, is looking to add a "Calm Room" to the campus. It will be...
CMS high school coach accused of sending explicit messages to student, district investigating
CHARLOTTE — A West Charlotte High School coach is no longer on the job after he allegedly exchanged sexually explicit messages with a female student, our partners at The Charlotte Observer learned through interviews and copies of the messages obtained this week. Two sources confirmed to the Observer that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASCAR offering training in STEM careers
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — NASCAR Technical Institute hosted students Thursday to give them a closer look at in demand science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers within NASCAR. "The goal is to expose youth to these high tech, high demand trades in the automotive industry," Jennifer Bergeron, President of NASCAR...
WCNC
WCNC, IKEA partner for teacher appreciation event
Thank you teachers! WCNC Charlotte teamed up with IKEA for a teacher appreciation event Friday morning at IKEA. The first 300 teachers received a swag bag. Teachers also had the opportunity to register for raffle prizes.
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
Duke Energy's new solar power facility finished in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy opened its solar power facility in Cabarrus County, and WCNC Charlotte is giving you a peek at the new facility. The Speedway Solar Facility is the closest major solar power plant to Charlotte and one of 45 Duke Energy solar power plants in North Carolina.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit turns former Charlotte hotel into housing for homeless
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte nonprofit is transforming a former hotel space into apartments to combat homelessness in Mecklenburg County. Roof Above provides services to help people live a stable and safe life. Part of the organization's work includes operating a day services center and three year-round shelters. The...
WBTV
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. It’s unclear how many Robinhood employees in Charlotte are losing their jobs. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT. The company...
WBTV
Mecklenburg County set to end COVID-19 state of emergency on Aug. 15
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Mecklenburg County leaders have decided to end the COVID-19 state of emergency, despite the county still considered at high risk for the spread of the virus. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fell slightly across North Carolina over the last week. There are currently 61 counties, including...
Enderly Coffee Co., based in Charlotte, makes debut on area Walmart shelves
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte coffee company is shaking up the shelves at area Walmart stores. Enderly Coffee Company is a West Charlotte small-batch coffee roaster that’s been part of the community since 2012. “The coffee that we’re putting on the shelves, it’s all specialty coffee, and it’s...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 2