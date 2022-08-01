It’s back and it’s been proven “The Back to School Brush-Up” event is successful!

(Good Things Utah) Back-to-school season is coming at us fast and our kids are soon to be spending their days in the classroom. But while families are preparing their young ones for the new school year, there are many kids of families in need that are just looking for a fresh meal. And with the pandemic and supply chain issues challenging those families in need the most these recent years, hunger is all too common here in Utah.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO