Metro bus service for CPS students to resume in time for 2022-23 school year

How much money are local school districts getting for security improvements?
The $47 million in awards are part of the governor's K-12 School Safety Grant Program that will cover security enhancements such as cameras, automatic door locks and visitor badging systems.
Cincinnati Public Schools looks for more ways to keep students safe, physically and mentally
With nearly 36,000 students in 65 schools spread across a 91-square-mile school district, Cincinnati Public Schools has plenty to prepare for the start of a new school year. And those preparations extend beyond academics. The school district also is focused on keeping students safe. CPS has partnered with the local...
A return to normal: Boone County Schools dropping COVID-19 restrictions this year
Boone County Schools will keep masks optional for students this year, according to Public Information Officer Barbara Brady. During a COVID-19 committee meeting on Monday, district officials discussed COVID-19-related information to be sent out to families in a flyer ahead of the first day of school. Brady told LINK nky the district is approaching this year with recommendations but no requirements.
Tri-State works to combat teacher shortage
From masking protocols to virtual learning, teachers were forced to quickly adapt and change the way they traditionally taught a classroom throughout the pandemic.
Driver’s license reinstatement program in Montgomery County run through August
DAYTON — The Montgomery County Child Support Enforcement Agency is giving parents a chance to get their driving privileges back through a special reinstatement program during the month of August, according to a media release. The lights at the Montgomery Administration Building will also be turning green now through...
Former officer Scotty Johnson wants vote on zero tolerance language policy by month's end
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati councilman Scotty Johnson is upping the ante on his push to change a policy that governs what happens to police officers caught using language that's racist, homophobic or misogynistic. "We're looking to try to move this as fast as possible," Johnson said Wednesday. Johnson wants officers...
Community, advocates call for action on affordable housing
CINCINNATI(WKRC) - Affordable housing advocates made their voices heard at City Hall Wednesday, pleading for more to be done to provide housing and support throughout Cincinnati as inflation continues to skyrocket. "Give us the funds that we need to help us keep our homes and better our homes," said one...
Cincinnati's e-scooter curfew extended to 9 p.m.
You can now ride e-scooters until 9 p.m. in Cincinnati, after four months with a 6 p.m. curfew. City officials say the companies Bird and Lime have made a lot of progress on the safety concerns that prompted the curfew in April. The city even threatened an all-out ban. Director...
Cincinnati officials consider zero tolerance policy for officers caught using racial slur
CINCINNATI — In the span of the past ten days, WLWT's investigative team has learned two Cincinnati police officers said the N-word while on duty. Those startling discoveries came on the heels of a federal lawsuit involving two more police officers, who admitted under oath they, too, used the same racial slur.
City making improvements to prevent trucks from getting stuck under Madisonville bridge
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - The city is trying to prevent problems at a troubled bridge. The railroad bridge at Madison and Kenwood roads in Madisonville has 12 feet of clearance. Trucks that are too tall frequently wind up getting stuck underneath. Madisonville community leaders say the city is working on...
Cincinnati receives first opioid distributor settlement payment of $166,000
Cincinnati has received $166,000 as the first payment from a state-negotiated settlement with major opioid distributors. The city is set to receive between $2 and $3 million over the next 18 years. Cincinnati could have received much more if it opted out of the state settlement and pursued its own...
Cincinnati Water Works reports another watermain break in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Avondale, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be...
Father of patient charged for threatening to shoot Cincinnati Children's security officers
CINCINNATI — The father of a Cincinnati Children's Hospital patient has been charged with aggravated menacing. He's accused of threatening to shoot security officers at the Liberty Township Campus. Now, from jail, comes a teary apology. "I apologize for my mouth. For me running it. I'll do anything to...
A suicide prevention program teams Ohio gun shop owners with mental health services
Editor’s note: The following story deals with suicide. If you have suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is now 988. For suicide prevention resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here. A group of local gun shop owners is partnering with the Ohio Suicide Prevention...
Could you be owed money? Ohio consumer group says AES Ohio customers are due $60 million refund
COLUMBUS — Hundreds of thousands of AES Ohio customers could be due part of a $60 million refund from the electric provider after the company illegally collected a service charge over the last year, the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel alleges in a complaint filed to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
Tri-State family falls victim to social media ‘how to’ steal cars
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Spring Grove family had their car swiped thanks to a growing trend on TikTok that shows how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai cars in seconds. Matt Perry said his 2019 Green Kia Soul was sitting in the driveway, and when his roommate went to work around 5:30 p.m., it was gone.
Mt. Washington, Mt. Auburn approved for entertainment districts with extra liquor licenses
Two Cincinnati neighborhoods are getting a designation to allow for more liquor licenses. Council voted Wednesday to approve central entertainment districts in Mount Washington and Mount Auburn. The requests now go to the state for final approval. State law limits the number of liquor licenses in the city based on...
UC, CityLink to train for health jobs
Addressing a need to fill vacant health care jobs, UC Health and CityLink Center are partnering on a new training program to help Greater Cincinnati residents become patient care assistants. The PCA Training Program launched on Aug. 1 with a pilot cohort class of 15 students. The program will train...
Commentary: Dayton still remembers 'the promises we made in the attic'
Three years have passed since the people of Dayton woke up to horrific news on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. In the wee hours of the morning, in the crowded and bustling Oregon Entertainment District, a lone gunman with a converted automatic rifle shot and killed nine people and wounded 17 more in the space of 32 seconds — innocent people standing in line at a taco truck; people lined up to get into a popular bar; people just milling in the middle of E. Fifth Street on a sultry summer night.
