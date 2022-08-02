ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro bus service for CPS students to resume in time for 2022-23 school year

linknky.com

A return to normal: Boone County Schools dropping COVID-19 restrictions this year

Boone County Schools will keep masks optional for students this year, according to Public Information Officer Barbara Brady. During a COVID-19 committee meeting on Monday, district officials discussed COVID-19-related information to be sent out to families in a flyer ahead of the first day of school. Brady told LINK nky the district is approaching this year with recommendations but no requirements.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
101.1. The Wiz

Back 2 School Backpack Drive

  BACK TO SCHOOL IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER AND WE WANT KICK THE SCHOOL YEAR OFF RIGHT! 101.1 THE WIZ AND THE LAW OFFICES OF BLAKE MAISLINS “BACK TO SCHOOL DRIVE THRU EVENT” PRESENTED BY THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY, IS ALL GOING DOWN SATURDAY AUGUST 13TH FROM NOON UNTIL TO 3PM AT SAWYER POINT! WE’RE GIVING AWAY […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Community, advocates call for action on affordable housing

CINCINNATI(WKRC) - Affordable housing advocates made their voices heard at City Hall Wednesday, pleading for more to be done to provide housing and support throughout Cincinnati as inflation continues to skyrocket. "Give us the funds that we need to help us keep our homes and better our homes," said one...
CINCINNATI, OH
Darryl Haley
wvxu.org

Cincinnati's e-scooter curfew extended to 9 p.m.

You can now ride e-scooters until 9 p.m. in Cincinnati, after four months with a 6 p.m. curfew. City officials say the companies Bird and Lime have made a lot of progress on the safety concerns that prompted the curfew in April. The city even threatened an all-out ban. Director...
CINCINNATI, OH
#Cps#Bus Service#School Board#Xtra#Sorta
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Water Works reports another watermain break in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Avondale, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be...
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

UC, CityLink to train for health jobs

Addressing a need to fill vacant health care jobs, UC Health and CityLink Center are partnering on a new training program to help Greater Cincinnati residents become patient care assistants. The PCA Training Program launched on Aug. 1 with a pilot cohort class of 15 students. The program will train...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Commentary: Dayton still remembers 'the promises we made in the attic'

Three years have passed since the people of Dayton woke up to horrific news on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. In the wee hours of the morning, in the crowded and bustling Oregon Entertainment District, a lone gunman with a converted automatic rifle shot and killed nine people and wounded 17 more in the space of 32 seconds — innocent people standing in line at a taco truck; people lined up to get into a popular bar; people just milling in the middle of E. Fifth Street on a sultry summer night.

