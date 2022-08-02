Metro bus service for CPS students to resume in time for 2022-23 school year

BACK TO SCHOOL IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER AND WE WANT KICK THE SCHOOL YEAR OFF RIGHT! 101.1 THE WIZ AND THE LAW OFFICES OF BLAKE MAISLINS “BACK TO SCHOOL DRIVE THRU EVENT” PRESENTED BY THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY, IS ALL GOING DOWN SATURDAY AUGUST 13TH FROM NOON UNTIL TO 3PM AT SAWYER POINT! WE’RE GIVING AWAY […]

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO