Pete’s Pigskin Previews: Upcoming schools

www.kcbd.com
Related
TTU football season one month away, naming quarterback is ‘three-horse race’
LUBBOCK, Texas— With the Texas Tech football season now just weeks away, the question of who will serve as the team’s starting quarterback has been circulating. Head coach Joey McGuire is expected to make his decision just before the first game. The focus has been on three potential athletes to take on the position, and […]
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Meadow Broncos
MEADOW, Texas (KCBD) - The Meadow Broncos ended their playoff drought last season and there’s plenty of excitement for this season. Head Coach Joshua Conner has key players back as they eye even bigger goals in 2022.
hesperianbeacononline.com
COACHING CHANGES IN FLOYD
Eddie Walker III, most recently the head basketball coach at Kermit High School in Kermit, will be the new Floydada boys head basketball coach this year. According to Athletic Director Todd Bandy, Walker was approved at last week’s Floydada Collegiate School District board meeting. Walker was the head basketball coach at Kermit and an assistant football and baseball coach there as well,…
Red Raiders Football Gives 'Fan-Friendly Deal' for Home Games
The university announced a deal that could save fans some cash for the seven home games at Jones AT&T Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
Lady Raiders to play in Preseason WNIT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders will play in one of the premier non-conference preseason tournaments when they compete in the 2022 Preseason Women’s Nation Invitation Tournament (WNIT). The tournament begins for coach Krista Gerlich’s squad on Tuesday, Nov 15, when Jackson State visits the United...
KCBD
Texas Tech football tickets discounted for Fee Free Week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech football is offering a special deal on football tickets this week. It’s Fee Free Week for home game seats. The promotion lasts until midnight on Aug. 7, giving Red Raider fans the chance to score tickets at a reduced price. “When this place...
Texas Tech's Opponent for Maui Invitational Revealed
The Red Raiders will face an elite Big East foe in Hawaii this November.
KCBD
10th Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament Aug. 15
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Tenth Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament sponsored by Texas Mutual Insurance and the United Super Markets will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Rawls Golf Course on the Texas Tech University campus. The Texas South Plains Honor Flight will...
Texas Tech extends official offers to several recruits
August 1st is the first day colleges are allowed to officially extend offers to 2023 recruits. Several of the prospects have announced their official offers from Texas Tech via social media. Texas Tech's 2023 recruiting class currently consists of 23 announced commits and ranks 16th nationally. The following is a...
KCBD
West Texas coaches taking extra precautions to keep players safe from the heat
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Symer and Levelland are just two of the hundreds of Texas football teams prepping for the Friday night lights this year, but coaches say with the heat there is more to worry about than just X’s and O’s before this season. Head Coach at...
Lubbock Legends Whips N Kisses to Play Final Show on Saturday
Despite their origins as a joke band created for Halloween, Lubbock's Whips N Kisses have earned their spot in Lubbock local rock royalty. Fans of 80s rock and fans of unadulterated fun have partied with Whips for 14 years. The group has decided to hang up their spandex and wigs, but they're not leaving without one final party with their fans.
Lubbock Native Chase Crawford Offers In-Character Wisdom
Lubbock native Chase Crawford is "all in" with this bit. I upgraded my perfectly good t.v. so that I could see "The Boys". There you have it, and I'll admit it was worth it. The show has not disappointed on any level. It is wild, off-the-wall, gory, provocative, explicit, and pretty much everything else.
KCBD
Cooler Thursday, highs under 100
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We were back above the century mark for the afternoon high in Lubbock on Wednesday, two in a row and 33 days for the year at this point. Fortunately, it will be a little cooler Thursday as afternoon highs should stay just under 100 degrees in Lubbock and areas to the north and west. I don’t expect much relief for communities along the Caprock or in the southern South Plains.
Stuck in Dallas: Lubbock Radio Personality Struggles to Make it Home
This past week I traveled across the country to visit my family. The trip went by with very few hiccups and everything seemed great - until the very last day. Anyone that’s traveled by plane recently knows how crazy things are. Flights are constantly delayed and sometimes canceled, leaving hundreds of people out of luck. I’m typically pretty fortunate when flying, so even if there is some sort of delay, things still work out okay in the end. However, trying to make it home this time was messier than ever.
everythinglubbock.com
Christopher Cross celebrates 40th Anniversary with 2022 tour stop in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Christopher Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including—for the first time in Grammy history—the “Big Four” most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also “Sailing”) and Best New Artist.
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
Legendary Rock Band Chicago Sets Tour Date at Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall
The iconic Chicago will return to the Hub City for a can't-miss concert. Chicago will play the Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022. They'll also play the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center in Midland, Texas on November 1st, 2022.
KCBD
Hottest day of the week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The hottest weather of the week, and our next chance of rain, highlight this forecast. Temperatures will soar to their highest levels of the week, days past and days ahead, this afternoon. Most locations will top out near or above 100 degrees. My forecast high of 103° for Lubbock is nine degrees above the average high for the date. It’s four degrees shy of the record for the date of 107° (1944).
Lubbock’s 52nd Annual Fall Festival is Back, Vendor Signup Is Open
If you are looking for a craft vendor event in Lubbock look no further. Every year The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center hosts an Annual Fall Festival and this year the craft vendor registration is now open. This event has been going on for 52nd years and it is a lot of fun.
glasstire.com
Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 1
Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the museums, galleries, and art you should see in Lubbock, Albany, and Abilene. “Texas art isn’t as simple as ‘all of the best museums are in Dallas and all of the best nonprofits are in Houston’ — there’s always some standout in other parts of the state.”
Comments / 0