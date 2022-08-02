evanstonroundtable.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston native uses immersion to teach English to Italians
After Phoebe Hoyt moved through the Evanston public school system, said her farewell to her hometown and permanently moved to Milan, Italy, she started teaching English to Italian children. She said she noticed that it was very difficult for them to learn the language in classes. She said that when...
evanstonroundtable.com
Basketball and beyond: New FAAM president talks importance of mentors for middle schoolers
FAAM’s new president first became involved with the middle school basketball league 17 years ago as an assistant coach. But Omar Brown said that connection almost didn’t happen – when a FAAM volunteer coach first asked him to help with a team, he initially said no. “I...
evanstonroundtable.com
Getting to know B.J. Jones of Northlight Theatre
B.J. Jones is an award-winning actor and director who has served as the artistic director of Skokie’s non-profit Northlight Theatre for more than 20 years. He has lived in Evanston since 1984. Northlight recently announced it will return to Evanston in 2024 after spending the last 25 years at...
evanstonroundtable.com
Summertime is mural time in Evanston as four new ones debut
Four new murals are brightening our fair city, and the first was completed in early July at 1815 Norwood Court. I had never heard of Norwood Court, but it is the short, dead-end street along the west side of the tracks, the one that runs from Lyons to Clark Street, accessible by turning east off Ridge Avenue on Clark or coming from the south via Oak Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
evanstonroundtable.com
Walsh Natural Health owner pivoted from corporate life to nutrition and wellness
It was 2005, and Lynn Bednar was dealing with a series of health problems, including back issues. Disappointed with what the traditional medical system had to offer, and dissatisfied with the temporary nature of prescription meds, she started exploring other options. She began with a deep dive into alternative therapies such as acupuncture, reiki, massage, hydrotherapy and supplements. That is where the journey to her store, Walsh Natural Health, began.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest
Good Monday morning, Evanston. The last weekend in July was beautiful and so many Evanstonians were out and about with so many things going on. Join us as we look at the parties, the purposes and the people making news. Evanston Pride is all year round according to the city’s...
evanstonroundtable.com
District 65 will provide all school supplies for free
Editor’s note: The following information is taken from the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 website. The summer is here and we are excitedly preparing to welcome our students back for a new school year! We know the pandemic continues to have a significant impact on our students and families and we are looking forward to supporting a smooth transition back to school this fall. This includes ensuring that every child is prepared and ready to learn.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS 101: Everything you need to know before school starts
Editor’s note: In addition to this piece, the RoundTable also will bring a District 65 101 on everything students, parents and families in elementary and middle school need to know, so stay tuned for that next week. Somehow, the summer is already winding down, and it’s time to talk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
evanstonroundtable.com
Nancy E. Anderson: What to make of all the lawn signs
I don’t remember lawn signs from my childhood. There were bumper stickers and pin-back buttons, like the WIN buttons in the 1970s. (WIN stood for “Whip Inflation Now.”) But I don’t recall signs. Now it seems like they’re everywhere. I’m not talking about signs that...
evanstonroundtable.com
Lone city manager finalist withdraws
City of Urbana Administrator Carol Mitten, the lone finalist in Evanston’s city manager search, has withdrawn her name in a mutual decision with the city that she was “not the right fit.”. Here is the statement from the city:. “After continued conversations, the Evanston City Council and Urbana...
evanstonroundtable.com
West Nile virus ‘a terrible way to die’: Evanston widow warns of risks, expert urges mosquito precautions
“It’s a terrible way to die. I’m sharing this with you because it’s underreported and everyone’s focused on COVID, which I understand. But this is largely preventable,” said Myra Janus, the widow of Lincoln Janus, a 73-year-old retired attorney who was left paralyzed and on a ventilator within a few weeks of being bitten by a mosquito carrying West Nile virus sometime in late August or early September 2021.
evanstonroundtable.com
‘Carol was a great administrator,’ says Urbana city council member of manager candidate Mitten
The city of Urbana had gone without a city administrator for 11 years before Mayor Diane Marlin named Carol Mitten to the position in April 2018. Mitten declared at the time that she was not walking in the door to make changes but rather saw herself as a coach. She hoped to bring leaders in the administration together to work toward common goals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
evanstonroundtable.com
City to host participatory budgeting town hall Aug. 4
The Evanston City Council has set aside approximately $3 million in federal ARPA funds for the participatory budgeting process, which will allow residents to help determine how these funds should be spent. To kick off the process, the city will host a Participatory Budgeting Town Hall at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 in the Parasol Room of the Morton Civic Center.
evanstonroundtable.com
Corporation Counsel Cummings on administrative leave
Evanston Corporation Counsel Nicholas Cummings has been placed on paid administrative leave for a personnel matter since July 5, according to a city spokesperson. “Nicholas Cummings is currently on Administrative Leave,” wrote Community & Employee Engagement Coordinator Jessie Mayo in a note to the RoundTable on Tuesday, Aug. 2. “Because this is a City personnel matter, we will not be sharing additional information at this time.”
evanstonroundtable.com
Council members could be flagged for bad behavior under proposed changes to ordinance
Evanston elected officials could be subject to official misconduct charges for inappropriate behavior under an Aug. 1 recommendation from the City Council’s Rules Committee that will be moved to the full council for action. Peter Braithwaite, then the Council Member representing the Second Ward, made the referral in March,...
Comments / 0