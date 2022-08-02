Kansas City Royals add a pair of relievers, trade away third baseman Emmanuel Rivera

www.kansas.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Hotel Phillips is as elegant as ever with its interior of Art Deco designCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habitsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
LRP of the O-Line and D-LineChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Yardbarker
Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker
The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
Patrick Mahomes’ parting message to Whit Merrifield after Royals-Blue Jays trade
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has nothing but love and appreciation for Whit Merrifield, who was traded by the Kansas City Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays at the MLB trade deadline. Merrifield, who found himself in recent controversy over his COVID-19 vaccine comments, was sent to the Blues...
FOX Sports
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
FOX Sports
Royals face the White Sox with 1-0 series lead
Kansas City Royals (41-62, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (51-51, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (5-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-6, 5.14 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -175, Royals +149;...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Maikel Garcia sitting for Royals on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Maikel Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Garica will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bobby Witt Jr. starting at shortstop. Witt will bat second versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and the White Sox. numberFire's models project...
numberfire.com
Royals scratch Brad Keller; Daniel Lynch (hand) starting versus White Sox Monday
The Kansas City Royals have scratched Brad Keller from their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Keller was initially slated to start tonight against the White Sox, but the team reinstated Daniel Lynch (hand) from the injured list and opted to give him the start in Keller's place.
FOX Sports
Royals send Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays for 2 players
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals sent utility man Whit Merrifield to the Blue Jays just minutes before Tuesday's trade deadline, even though the two-time All-Star was unvaccinated and had to miss Kansas City's trip to Toronto last month. It's unclear whether Merrifield, who has primarily played second...
FOX Sports
Royals host the Red Sox to start 4-game series
Boston Red Sox (53-53, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (41-64, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.47 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.45 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -134, Royals +113;...
Comments / 0