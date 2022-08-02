ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Royals add a pair of relievers, trade away third baseman Emmanuel Rivera

By Lynn Worthy
Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker

The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Royals face the White Sox with 1-0 series lead

Kansas City Royals (41-62, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (51-51, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (5-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-6, 5.14 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -175, Royals +149;...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
numberfire.com

Maikel Garcia sitting for Royals on Tuesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Maikel Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Garica will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bobby Witt Jr. starting at shortstop. Witt will bat second versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and the White Sox. numberFire's models project...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Royals send Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays for 2 players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals sent utility man Whit Merrifield to the Blue Jays just minutes before Tuesday's trade deadline, even though the two-time All-Star was unvaccinated and had to miss Kansas City's trip to Toronto last month. It's unclear whether Merrifield, who has primarily played second...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Royals host the Red Sox to start 4-game series

Boston Red Sox (53-53, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (41-64, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.47 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.45 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -134, Royals +113;...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy