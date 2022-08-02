Tri-Rivers Fair parade set for Tuesday evening

A pursuit that began in Salina early this morning, ended with stop spikes in Ellsworth County. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a black Audi 7 was northbound on N. College Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday when it failed to signal that it was turning west onto W. Ash Street. An officer followed the car, and once it turned south onto N. Broadway Boulevard, another officer attempted to stop the car, but it took off west on State Street to Kansas Highway 140, then north on N. Halstead Road, and west on State Street.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO