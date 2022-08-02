Tri-Rivers Fair parade set for Tuesday evening

salinapost.com
City of Salina announces special commission meeting today
The City of Salina has announced a special Salina City Commission meeting for this afternoon. The Salina City Commission is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in room 105 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street, for discussion and possible action regarding the city’s pending application for $24.9 million in funding from Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) 2022 grant funds for the Old Smoky Hill River Bridge Replacement Project.
ksal.com
It’s Tri Rivers Fair Time
It’s fair time in Salina. The Tri-Rivers is in full force through Saturday. The Tri-Rivers Fair parade launched fair events Tuesday night with the theme Fancy Like … Fair Life! Ken Wasserman was the grand marshal. The Tri-Rivers Fair royalty crowning will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday...
OCCK Transportation announces Salina to Solomon route
OCCK Transportation, in partnership with Sunbelt Solomon, is offering a new daily regional route from Salina to Solomon and back. The route is part of the KanConnect program of OCCK, a plan to connect regions of rural Kansas through public transportation options. The KanConnect East bus service will have two...
SPONSORED: Rolling Hills Zoo hiring for multiple positions
Do you love preparing great food and interacting with people? Then we have a position for you! Rolling Hills Zoo is seeking an energetic individual who enjoys cooking and is eager to provide excellent customer service to our Zoo guests. This position has a flexible work schedule with some weekends and holidays required. Pay is commensurate with experience!
Man rides out of south Salina store on bike, also takes other items
Police are looking for the person who rode off with a bicycle and other merchandise from a south Salina sporting good store Tuesday evening. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man entered Dunham Sports, 2259 S. Ninth Street, walked back out, and re-entered the store a short time later. The...
Catalytic converter stolen from water truck in Salina's Kenwood Park
Another catalytic converter has been reported stolen in Kenwood Park, this time from a vehicle parked at the Saline County Livestock & Expo Center. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that sometime between July 22 and Monday, someone stole a catalytic converter from a water truck belonging to Landscape Consultants, LLC. The truck was parked there so that newly planted grass could be watered. A Landscape Consultants employee attempted to move the truck Monday and discovered the theft.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Anderson, Issac Fountaine; 46; Topek. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. IMAGE UNAVAILABLE. NAME:...
Handgun stolen from Jeep parked in downtown Salina lot
Police are checking surveillance video after a handgun was stolen from a vehicle parked in a downtown Salina parking lot last night. Austin Armstrong, 25, of Salina, told police that at approximately 7:45 p.m. Monday, he parked his 1990 Jeep Cherokee in the back parking lot while he went to work at Big Nose Kate's, 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue. When he left work at approximately 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, he noticed the driver's door on the Jeep was slightly ajar, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Pride of the Prairie opens Friday at Rolling Hills Zoo
Less than nine months since breaking ground, Rolling Hills Zoo (RHZ) is thrilled to announce the opening their new exhibit, Pride of the Prairie, on Friday. Mimicking the savanna grasslands of Africa, the native tall grass prairies of Kansas served as the inspiration for Rolling Hills Zoo’s new African lion experience which encompasses nearly 20,000 sq. ft. This new exhibit doubles the size of the lions’ original outdoor yard and includes a massive visitors’ cave, a new indoor habitat and additional off-exhibit housing.
E-bike, speaker stolen in central Salina neighborhood
Another electric bicycle has been stolen in a central Salina neighborhood. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that between 2-6 a.m. Friday someone stole a Skylark foldable E-bike from a driveway in the 400 block of S. Ninth Street. The E-bike, valued at $700, had florescent orange paint...
Disturbance in Brookville Tuesday night results in arrest of 3
BROOKVILLE - Three people were arrested after a disturbance in a Brookville residence Tuesday night. Tiffany Miller, 25, of Salina, went to her ex-boyfriend's residence in the 500 block of Perry Street in Brookville to pick up some of her belongings that had been set out on the front porch for her, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Fire starts near battery, destroys tractor south of Brookville
A blaze destroyed a $40,000 tractor late Monday night south of Brookville. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Ronald Hazelton, McPherson, was driving his 1989 Ford 7710 diesel tractor in a field on the east side of the 6500 block of S. Brookville Road just before 11:30 p.m. Monday when a fire started near the battery of the tractor. That area of S. Brookville Road is on the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range, Soldan noted.
Hutchinson firefighters battle 3 blazes in 10 hours
Hutchinson firefighters were busy battling three separate fires within 10 hours. The fires happened Tuesday into Wednesday.
Saline County man arrested after high-speed pursuit
A pursuit that began in Salina early this morning, ended with stop spikes in Ellsworth County. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a black Audi 7 was northbound on N. College Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday when it failed to signal that it was turning west onto W. Ash Street. An officer followed the car, and once it turned south onto N. Broadway Boulevard, another officer attempted to stop the car, but it took off west on State Street to Kansas Highway 140, then north on N. Halstead Road, and west on State Street.
Proposed 2023 budget changes on Saline County agenda
A bid award, updates, and the 2023 budget are among the items on the Saline County Commission agenda for Tuesday. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. The meetings also can be viewed on Saline County’s YouTube channel:
Stiefel: Million Dollar Quartet to cancel concert in Salina
The Stiefel Theatre this afternoon announced on its Facebook page the cancelation of the Million Dollar Quartet concert on Sept. 9. From the Historic Stiefel Theatre in Salina, KS Facebook page:. We are sorry to announce that Million Dollar Quartet will cancel their show at the Stiefel on Sept. 9....
Salina Animal Services offering special pricing for Clear the Shelters
Salina Animal Services is participating in Clear the Shelters. The Salina Animal Shelter is located at 329 N. Second Street. Clear the Shelter 2022 Starts 8-1-2022 Thru 8/31/2022. Adult dogs $45.00. Puppies $75.00. Adult cats $5.00. Kittens $10.00. Please consider adopting an animal in need of love and a forever...
Kansas State Fair Grandstand tickets still available
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Tickets for the 2022 Kansas State Fair Nex-Tech Grandstand lineup are still available! The lineup: The Grandstand offers general admission starting at $10-30, as well as special seating areas: Mel Hambelton Ford Party Pit: Seating directly in front of the stage Metal and Soul VIP Tables: A VIP patio for six […]
2 hospitalized after crash during I-70 police chase
DICKINSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident during a law enforcement pursuit just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 BMW 645 Series driven by Joseph A. Hernandez, 35, Fort Collins, Colorado, was westbound on Interstate 70 actively fleeing and eluding law enforcement.
Catalytic converter stolen in broad daylight at Salina events center
Another catalytic converter has been stolen during the day, this time in the west parking lot of Tony's Pizza Events Center. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, someone cut the catalytic converter off of a 2001 Ford Excursion belonging to a 44-year-old Minneapolis man.
