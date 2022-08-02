Mayor Fischer highlights The Hope Village progress

www.wave3.com
Street Rod Nationals brings massive economic impact to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vintage and rare cars are in Louisville for the 53rd annual Street Rod Nationals. Louisville has hosted the event for 28 years, with this year being the 25th consecutive year. The Kentucky Exposition Center will host what some are calling a “$350 million parking lot” with...
Amid opposing mask protests, JCPS board discusses issues pressing the district
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As two groups of protesters confronted each other over Jefferson County Public Schools’ district-wide mask mandate, the district’s school board met to discuss important issues plaguing the district. The debate outside the Van Hoose Education Center was centered around JCPS students being mandated to...
Make Ends Meet: What to do in case of a recession
Oldham County leaders are working to bolster mental health resources for residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Community leaders in Oldham County are working together to strengthen the county’s mental health. Officials gathered to discuss the topic Wednesday. Attendees included La Grange Mayor John Black, Judge Executive Dave Voegele and Health Director Matt Rhodes, as well as members of law enforcement and a number of healthcare workers.
UPS, Kroger aiding in Eastern Ky. flood relief efforts with grants, donations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two businesses with operations in Kentucky are working to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kroger and UPS announced on Monday they would be collaborating to collect donations that would be shipped out to the hardest hit areas from last week’s flooding.
WAVE 3:30 p.m. LIVE Kevin in Eastern Kentucky
New Albany Floyd County Schools return to the classroom
‘Wellbeing of the employees is not valued’: Security, pay top TARC union demands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) and its union employees appear to be miles apart when it comes to pay. Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local President Lillian Brents said TARC is offering 1% annual pay raises during the next 3-year contract. “So we’ll initially be...
After a 2 1/2 year delay, ‘Anastasia: The New Broadway Musical’ finally takes to the Louisville stage
Donation leads to renovated basketball courts for 3 West Louisville parks
Troubleshooters: Auto insurance disparities on where you live vs. what you pay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The law says a person in Kentucky is not allowed to drive unless they have auto insurance. How much does a driver pay and what factors are involved? For most, it’s the driver’s age, driving record, insurance score and even credit score. But what...
Watching Out for You: Summertime recall notices
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A number of products popular in the summertime months have been listed under recall. Watch the full report above.
Louisville Zoo informs of possible cyberattack leaking customer data
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Visitors of the Louisville Zoo were informed through email on Wednesday afternoon that supporters’ names, addresses and emails may have been acquired through a ransomware attack. The Louisville Zoo said it uses a third-party company, WordFly, to send emails to zoo supporters on various programs...
FireKing strike ends as company reaches agreement with union
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A months-long strike has come to an end on Tuesday as FireKing reaches an agreement for a new five-year labor contract. Manufacturing workers at the New Albany plant went on an unfair labor practice strike back in May, following disputes during contract negotiations with the storage product manufacturer.
Mosquitos with West Nile detected in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mosquitos infected with the West Nile Virus have been found in seven Louisville Metro ZIP codes. The infected mosquitos were found in surveillance traps in ZIP codes 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215, according to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.
Former homicide detective Chris Palombi said his PTSD shouldn’t have gotten him fired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former LMPD homicide detective accused of threatening to kill his co-workers is planning to tell a merit board he wants a job with the department back. Chris Palombi said the department fails its officers when it comes to their mental health, and that he shouldn’t...
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 8/1
Severe T-Storm WATCH is out for much of our northern 2/3rds of our area. This includes Louisville. The WATCH is in effect until 11pm ET. We’ll see if this extends more to the south overnight but a general weakening trend is expected with this round overall. 4:28 PM UPDATE.
Crews battle apartment fire in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed multiple apartment units were damaged in a fire happening Wednesday evening in the Shelby Park neighborhood. According to Lt. Col. Terrance Delaney, the fire was called in around 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Preston Street. Delaney said the fire originated...
Car clubs come together to find ways to stop illegal street racing, drifting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a group of people stopped traffic on I-264 to race and do donuts, car enthusiasts are looking to drive that kind of behavior off the streets. A group of people blocked traffic on the Watterson on July 24 to drag race and perform “donut” maneuvers. A similar incident also happened that weekend on 18th and Broadway.
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
