ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros upgrade roster with trades for 1B Mancini, C Vázquez

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Astros Acquire Smith From Braves for Odorizzi

Following a scoreless seven innings Sunday, Jake Odorizzi was traded to the Atlanta Braves. The Houston Astros acquired left-handed reliever Will Smith for the starting pitcher. Odorizzi posted a 3.75 ERA over 60 innings pitched this season for the Astros. The righty punched out 46 batters to his 17 walks...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles acquire Rays outfielder Brett Phillips

The Baltimore Orioles are acquiring outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash, tweets Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. Tampa Bay designated Phillips for assignment yesterday after acquiring Jose Siri from the Astros. He was reported to have interest from multiple clubs earlier this morning. Phillips, 28,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Report: Astros Acquire Vázquez in Trade with Red Sox

According to Mark Berman of FOX 26 Houston, Christian Vázquez is now a member of the Houston Astros. The Astros have struggled to find a good balance at catcher in 2022 between Martín Maldonado and a litany of backups, now it seems they've found the man they were looking for.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Boston, MA
State
Texas State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy