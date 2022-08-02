Bullitt East preparing for first season under new head coach

www.wlky.com
ESPN
College football recruiting notebook: Top prospects taking visits, how Louisville has climbed and more
DeAndre Moore Jr. believed for the longest time he knew where he was headed: Oklahoma. He had been committed since September 2021 and had stayed even after coach Lincoln Riley left for USC. "I genuinely loved Oklahoma," said Moore, the No. 48 recruit overall and No. 9 wide receiver in...
WLKY.com
Louisville's Portland Park gets new basketball court thanks to former Trinity High School player
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Tuesday, the Kueber family stood with Mayor Greg Fischer to unveil a newly refurbished basketball court in Portland Park. The newly asphalted court had freshly painted lines, brand new backboards, rims and nets. "This project came about when the park's team members noticed that kids...
WLKY.com
Louisville men's basketball team raises more than $60,000 for flooding victims at WLKY telethon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The entire University of Louisville men's basketball team stopped by WLKY Wednesday to help out with our telethon for eastern Kentucky flood relief. During the hour and a half of answering phones, the team was able to raise a total of $63,668, bringing the two-day total to $116,526.
WLKY.com
Katie Lund's big night leads to Racing draw against OL Reign
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC was hoping to get three points on Tuesday night against OL Reign. The club wasn't able to leave Lynn Family Stadium with a win, but it was able to leave with a point after finishing in a 1-1 draw. A big reason why...
WLKY.com
Louisville athletes helping out with WLKY telethon in support of flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville athletes from all across the Metro are pitching in this week to help out with WLKY's telethon for eastern Kentucky flood victims. Players from the University of Louisville men's basketball team will be stopping by the station Wednesday to man the phones. In addition, UofL's athletic director, Josh Heird, will also be answering phones for the telethon.
Card Chronicle
Louisville basketball’s Mike James cleared to return to action
Some very good news for the Louisville men’s basketball team on Tuesday, as redshirt freshman forward/guard Mike James has announced that he has received full clearance to return to the court. James suffered a torn achilles tendon in his left leg during the first full week of practice last...
Nation's top girls basketball stars shine at The Run 4 The Roses Tournament
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – If you have any interest in girl’s high school or women’s college basketball, chances are you at least stopped by Louisville, KY in July. Or at least were watching events that were taking place in Louisville. That’s because Louisville was host to The Run 4 The Roses ...
WLKY.com
New Albany High School hosting Romeo Langford Court dedication ceremony
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany High School will host a Romeo Langford Court dedication ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event will begin at 12 p.m. EST with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
WLKY.com
Madison High School receiver hoping to have another big season
MADISON, Ind. — Madison Consolidated High School's Colin Yancey is gearing up for his senior season. The wide receiver is a big threat for the Cubs, having put up impressive numbers the past two seasons. He had a big sophomore season two years ago, finishing with 933 receiving yards...
John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga
College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
WLKY.com
Louisville native named Pac-12 Woman of the Year
Louisville native Brooke Forde was announced on Tuesday as the Pac-12 Woman of the Year for the 2021-22 campaign. The former Stanford University swimmer is the school's fourth recipient of the award. "The Pac-12 Woman of the Year Award honors graduating student-athletes who have distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate careers...
WLKY.com
Justin Thomas returns to Goshen to host annual junior golf tournament
GOSHEN, Ky. — PGA Tour golfer Justin Thomas is back in his home state this week. Thomas is hosting the Justin Thomas Junior Championship at his home course, Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky. Seventy-eight juniors from across the globe will be competing in the American Junior Golf...
CBS Sports
NCAA issued new allegations against Louisville, Rick Pitino in Brian Bowen recruiting case, per report
The NCAA issued new allegations against Rick Pitino in the Louisville infractions case involving Brian Bowen's recruitment when Pitino was coach of the Cardinals. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, which obtained UL's response to the NCAA's amended notice of allegations, the source of the new allegations are due to Merl Code's "Black Market" book, which paints the former Louisville coach as complicit in a bribery scheme that involved Bowen -- a Class of 2017 five-star recruit -- and Adidas.
College Basketball World Reacts To Rick Pitino Allegation News
Rick Pitino is no longer the head coach at Louisville - he hasn't been for several years - but allegations continue to roll in from his tenure. According to a report from the Courier-Journal, the NCAA is alleging that Pitino was behind a bribery scheme behind a top recruitment. "NCAA...
WLKY.com
Helping eastern Kentucky: Donation drives in the Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to help our friends struggling with flooding on the other side of the state?. There are many ways to help right from home. Tons of Louisville-area organizations and businesses are holding donation drives. To submit one, send the information to wlkydigital@hearst.com. Louisville/Jefferson County. JCPS and...
WHAS 11
Kansas family in tragic accident in downtown Louisville last month are finally going home.
The Jones family was in town for a Basketball tournament when they were hit by a car. The father, Trey Jones later died. Amy and Ava Jones can leave Aug. 17th.
WLKY.com
UofL Health holds all-day system-wide hiring event to fill hundreds of open positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health hosted an all-day job fair Wednesday for hundreds of job openings. “This isn't really a job you can just do. There has to be some sort of passion behind it,” Kara Willis, UofL Health Jewish Hospital nurse manager. Willis was at the event,...
WLKY.com
Retired LMPD officer using TikTok fame to help with eastern Kentucky flood relief
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — Michael Arterburn did not expect to be creating TikToks after he retired from LMPD. Fast forward a year and a half, he's not only creating TikToks regularly, but he's also creating content that gets millions of views. "I try to gear my videos as if I'm...
WLKY.com
INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road
HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
WLKY.com
Yelp names Please & Thank You chocolate chip cookie best in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville coffee shop and cookie bakery was ranked the best chocolate chip cookie in the state of Kentucky, according to Yelp. Please & Thank You, which already touts its chocolate chip cookie as the best in Louisville, can now make that claim statewide. In honor...
