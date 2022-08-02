ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindon police investigating death of 16-year-old

By MADISON SWENSON
KSLTV
 2 days ago
Lindon Police announce arrest in death of 16-year-old

LINDON, Utah — Lindon Police announced Tuesday the arrest of a 16-year-old in connection to the death of another 16-year-old. Police say that in the early hours of Monday, Aug. 1, two groups of individuals met near the area of Lindon View Park/Murdock Trailhead where an altercation occurred. Additionally,...
KSLTV

Police: Teenager is in custody for death of 16-year-old boy

LINDON, Utah — A 16-year-old boy is dead and another 16-year-old boy is in custody after a fight broke out Monday morning. “Really tragic, really sad,” said Nathan Jensen, whose home is where the confrontation happened. “This is totally shocking for us. This isn’t something that happens in this quant little dead-end trail.”
