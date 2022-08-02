Lindon police investigating death of 16-year-old

ksltv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
"Singin' In The Rain" Is Playing At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
A Visit To American Fork Canyon is BeautifulS. F. MoriAmerican Fork, UT
Three Cities In Utah Featuring In The Most Exorbitant Markets In The USABlogging TimeUtah State
kslnewsradio.com
Lindon Police announce arrest in death of 16-year-old
LINDON, Utah — Lindon Police announced Tuesday the arrest of a 16-year-old in connection to the death of another 16-year-old. Police say that in the early hours of Monday, Aug. 1, two groups of individuals met near the area of Lindon View Park/Murdock Trailhead where an altercation occurred. Additionally,...
KSLTV
Police: Teenager is in custody for death of 16-year-old boy
LINDON, Utah — A 16-year-old boy is dead and another 16-year-old boy is in custody after a fight broke out Monday morning. “Really tragic, really sad,” said Nathan Jensen, whose home is where the confrontation happened. “This is totally shocking for us. This isn’t something that happens in this quant little dead-end trail.”
KSLTV
Bountiful Police: one arrested, one still hospitalized after TikTok dispute ends in stabbings
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police said they arrested a 20-year-old woman Wednesday following a weekend confrontation over a TikTok video which turned into a fight that ended in stab wounds and other injuries for at least 6 people. One teenage girl, Bountiful Police said, remained at Primary Children’s Hospital as...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Lindon police say trailhead fight between two groups led to 16-year-old’s death
LINDON, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One 16-year-old boy died and another was arrested Monday following an early morning fight between two groups at a Lindon trailhead, police said. Two groups met at the Lindon View Murdock Canal Trailhead between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Monday and...
Utah mother sentenced to prison for murdering 4-year-old daughter
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A mother charged with murdering her 4-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve in 2019 has been sentenced to prison on Wednesday. The woman, 32-year-old Nicole Lester, has been charged with one count of aggravated murder and will be serving anywhere from 25 years to life in prison. At the […]
ksl.com
West Valley woman sent to prison for murdering her 4-year-old daughter
SALT LAKE CITY — A judge ordered a West Valley woman on Wednesday to serve a term of 25 years to life in prison for killing her 4-year-old daughter. The woman said she was suffering from schizoaffective disorder. Nicole Lester, 32, was arrested on Dec. 31, 2019 after going...
Murray Police searching for alleged car thief
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? The Murray Police Department is searching for a woman accused of stealing a minivan. Her image was captured on camera standing outside moments before she allegedly drove away with the stolen vehicle. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, royal blue shorts and has light-colored […]
KSLTV
Bountiful man killed, three juveniles injured in I-70 crash
GREEN RIVER, Utah — A Bountiful man died in a single-car crash on I-70 near Green River last week. Three children were in the Toyota 4Runner with 51-year-old William D. Barnett when it veered off the shoulder of I-70 on July 27. The Department of Public Safety said the...
ksl.com
Drunken man arrested with 3 dozen open containers in vehicle, Sandy police say
SANDY — Sandy police recently arrested a man who they say had 37 open containers in his car and failed field sobriety tests. "We had a concerned citizen call in reporting a reckless driver, initially," said Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt. Moffitt said the caller reported the driver was...
KSLTV
One dead after SLC motorcycle crash; third serious crash in 12 hours
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a motorcycle crash on 1300 East near 2300 South. The crash happened before 8 a.m. Wednesday and officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said southbound 1300 East will be closed at 2100 South for several hours.
KSLTV
Police release video of 2020 shooting at MTC, ask public for info
PROVO, Utah — Police released new footage of a shooting that happened in the early morning hours at the Provo Missionary Training Center in 2020. The video was posted on Facebook Wednesday — the two-year anniversary of the incident. Officials with the BYU Police Department also renewed their...
KSLTV
West Jordan man arrested after allegedly trying to strangle woman with a crowbar
WEST JORDAN, Utah – A West Jordan man barricaded himself inside his home Tuesday morning after he reportedly pressed a crowbar against a woman and tried to strangle her. Lt. James Kangas with the West Jordan Police Department said reports about a screaming woman came in around 4 a.m.
KSLTV
Murder suspect of Millcreek mother convicted of stolen firearm charges
SALT LAKE CITY — A convicted felon and suspect of the murder of 57-year-old Millcreek mother Linda Nemelka was found guilty of stolen firearm charges on Sunday. After a four-day trial, James Dekota Brunson, 25, of Orem, Utah was found guilty of possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon and possession of stolen firearms, according to Utah’s Department of Justice.
Utah police investigating attack on gay couple as hate crime
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Police said on Wednesday that an attack against a gay couple in suburban Salt Lake City is being investigated as a hate crime. Stefanie Peacock said her 18-year-old son, Christian, and his boyfriend Jacob Metcalf, also 18, were attacked just after midnight Saturday. They were standing outside of the Peacocks’ home in Sandy, a 97,000-person suburb southeast of Salt Lake City. A video recorded by Metcalf and posted on social media shows young men using homophobic slurs while Christian Peacock demands they leave.
Fraud suspect goes on ‘crime spree’ in Salt Lake County
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – South Jordan Police report that an unidentified person went on a crime spree throughout Salt Lake County and up into Idaho in July. Police say the person is linked to multiple frauds. If you recognize the person in the image below or have any information regarding this case, please contact […]
kslnewsradio.com
16-year-old allegedly shoots fire arm and runs from Salt Lake City Police
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police arrested a 16-year-old after he allegedly shot a firearm and ran from police. According to a press release, police received reports at around 3 a.m. on July 31. They were informed that someone had shot a firearm once and pointed it at several people. This happened in the area of 2000 W. Sir Charles Drive.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Skateboarder killed, motorcyclist critically injured in separate Salt Lake City crashes
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A skateboarder was killed and a motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries Tuesday night following separate accidents in Salt Lake City, police said. At 9:15 p.m., a motorcycle and a car were involved in a crash at 1440 S. Main that...
KSLTV
Police: Suspect arrested for causing Springville brush fire while trying to kill spider with lighter
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Police have a man in custody after allegedly catching a hillside on fire while attempting to burn a spider on Monday afternoon. In arresting documents, Cory Allan Martin, 26, of Draper, Utah, told first responders that he started the fire accidentally after finding a spider and trying to burn it with his lighter.
utahstories.com
Is There a Homeless Serial Killer on the Loose Who The Salt Lake City Police Department is Refusing to Investigate?
In Utah Stories’ ongoing interviews with unsheltered homeless individuals, we learned from two homeless people that up to several dozen homeless people have been murdered in the past eight months. Is this true?. As of Friday, July 27th, The SLCPD is refusing to speak about, or provide any statements...
Man killed in SLC autoped crash
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police responded to two serious crashes on Tuesday night, both happening within 15 minutes of each other, with one crash resulting in a death. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the first crash took place at near Main Street and Merrimac Avenue around 9:15 p.m. and involved a motorcyclist and […]
