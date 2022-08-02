$1,000 reward offered for information in Childersburg shooting

Read on abc3340.com
wbrc.com
Crash in Calhoun Co. kills 20-year-old man
CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division says a single-vehicle crash on Friendship Road outside Oxford has resulted in the death of 20-year-old Brady Pike of Wadley. The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 5 around 7: 45 p.m. Pike was critically injured when the SUV...
Center Point man killed after dispute with neighbor
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A dispute between two Center Point neighbors led to a homicide on Thursday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, JCSO deputies were dispatched to calls of a shooting in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW at around 8:51 a.m. Deputies arrived and found Antonio Leon Warren, 28, […]
One person injured in car accident in Oxford
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) – A person was taken to a hospital following a car accident in Oxford Friday evening. The Oxford Fire Department responded to calls of a car accident on Friendship Road before Mellon Bridge at 8:05 p.m. Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks said he currently does not how many people were injured in […]
sylacauganews.com
Burglary and shootout leads to arrest of man in Coosa County
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. – Last Thursday, July 28, the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received a 911 call alerting them to a burglary incident at a residence on Coosa County Rd. 39. When an officer arrived at the scene, things turned south rather quickly. CCSO Deputy Logan Mitchell,...
Shelby Reporter
UPDATE: Victim of 280 gas station shooting identified
HOOVER – A 19-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at a gas station on U.S. 280 on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Sophia Nicole Ziegler of Hoover. The shooting occurred at the Marathon gas station...
ABC 33/40 News
Man wanted in connection to Wisconsin murder charged in Alabama murder
A man wanted in connection to a murder in Wisconsin, who was captured in Helena was connected to the death of a man in Flomaton, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 52-year-old Dwight Dixon was found dead when police responded to an emergency call on Dixon Road in Flomaton Wednesday.
wbrc.com
Shooting in Jefferson Co. under investigation
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting. It happened Thursday, August 4, 2022 in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW. Authorities say one person has life-threatening injuries and one person is in custody. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the...
ABC 33/40 News
Police working to locate missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A missing person search is underway for a Birmingham man last seen Wednesday, July 20. The Birmingham Police Department said 39-year-old Lee Curtis Vanderbilt was last seen in the 1800 Block of 30th Street Ensley. Vanderbilt is described as a Black male who is 5’0’’...
WSFA
Elmore County Sheriff’s Office ‘inundated’ with reports of scams
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office says the agency has become “inundated” with an increase in the number of identity thefts and scams. Authorities said while victims of scam generally age 55 and up, the department has recently seen an uptick...
ABC 33/40 News
29-year-old killed in shooting in east Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was found shot at a eastern Jefferson County home Friday morning and later died at the hospital. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Spring Lake Court the just before 6:30 a.m.
Family sought for woman found dead during welfare check at Bessemer home
Authorities are searching for family members of a woman who died earlier this week in Bessemer. No foul play is suspected in the death of 67-year-old Marda Tria Jackson but her body is ready to be released for burial and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not been able to find her relatives.
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for July 31, 2022
Police investigating homicide at InTown Suites in Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department started a homicide investigation after finding a person shot inside of a room at a InTown Suites in Birmingham on Saturday night. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 1. Former Alabama, NFL football player arrested on drug, possession charges.
wvtm13.com
Bessemer man shot dead following an argument with another person
MCCALLA, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors told deputies that a man had been shot and was lying in the yard. The victim was identified as Thomas...
Man found shot dead in yard of McCalla home
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death, lying in a yard in McCalla Tuesday night.
sylacauganews.com
Second local shooting in as many days claims another Sylacauga man’s life
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Shooting incidents resulting in death have occurred on back-to-back days in Sylacauga after another tragedy involving a Sylacauga man happened at the 400 block of Pine Grove Rd. last Thursday night, July 28. According to a police report from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), authorities...
ABC 33/40 News
No injuries reported from church fire in Hueytown
Firefighters were on the scene of a large structure fire at a church building Friday afternoon, according to the Hueytown Area Chamber of Commerce. According to the group's Facebook page, a fire happened at the New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church located at 330 Marsh Avenue in Hueytown. "Prayers for...
ABC 33/40 News
Shelby Co. Sheriff's Office to cover Vincent 911 calls after police misconduct allegations
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office announced Friday it would provide emergency law enforcement related services for the city of Vincent due to recent allegations of misconduct within the city's police department. The sheriff's office said it was notified about the allegations by the Vincent...
Clanton Advertiser
Corrections officer among multiple arrests for getting drugs into jail
A Chilton County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer and several others have been arrested for coordinating drugs being brought into the jail. Corrections officer Tyler Ryan Couch, a white male of Shelby County, has been charged with four counts of promotion of prison contraband, which is a Class C felony, and arrested on July 21. Couch was taken to an out-of-county correctional facility, where he later made bond. He had been working at the Chilton County jail for six months.
wbrc.com
The Vincent community reacts to racist text messages
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - We spoke to residents in Vincent about the city dissolving its Police department in the wake of allegations the city’s assistant police chief sent racist text messages. Lois Garrett was born and raised in Vincent. When she heard about what was going on, she said...
Shelby Reporter
Woman shot to death at Marathon gas station along U.S. 280
HOOVER – A late-night shooting ended with one woman fatally shot at a gas station in Hoover. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Hoover Police Department responded to a call of a person shot inside a Marathon gas station located along U.S. 280. Police...
