Teutopolis Village Board to Meet Wednesday/Holding TIF Committee Meeting Prior

Shelby County Budget Committee to Meet Thursday
The Shelby County Budget Committee is set to meet on Thursday at 9:00am. Presentation and Potential Edits to Working Draft Budget (Work Session Facilitated by Bellwether) Motion to forward Working Draft to Shelby County Board for Review and Placed on Public Viewing. The Committee is set to meet in Courtroom...
Effingham County Chamber Invites You To The Joslin Diabetes Center Ribbon Cutting
The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. The community is invited to attend a ribbon cutting and open house celebrating the Effingham location of the Joslin Diabetes Center, an...
Alliance Awarded ECEC Enrollment Community Outreach Grant
Effingham County Regional Growth Alliance was awarded $49,633 in grant funds to provide early childcare education and care enrollment community outreach for Bond, Christian, Effingham, Fayette and Montgomery Counties. “Reliable, licensed childcare is a foundational piece of a healthy, thriving economy. This grant will help us communicate some of the...
Effingham County Chamber To Welcome PAVE Action Teams To August First Friday Luncheon
The Effingham County Chamber will host its First Friday Luncheon on Friday, August 5 at the Holiday Inn Effingham and is delighted to have the PAVE Action Teams present. Asking ‘What is PAVE?’ PAVE stands for Promoting a Vision for Effingham County and is a participant-driven strategic visioning and planning process where local leaders and citizen volunteers create a long-range vision for the future of Effingham County and a plan of action for achieving it.
Effingham County Chamber Announces Date for 2022 Fall Draw Reverse Raffle
The Effingham County Chamber is excited to announce the date for the 5th Annual Fall Draw Reverse Raffle on Wednesday, September 21 at 5:30pm. This year’s event will be hosted live by Dr. Ryan Jennings on the Chamber’s Facebook Fall Draw Event page – @EffCoChamber. The Fall...
Effingham County Chamber Invites You To The Boots & Soles Ribbon Cutting
The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. Brian and Jill Schultz are the proud new owners of Boots & Soles, previously the Morrow Boot & Repair, located at 320...
Effingham County Chamber Congratulates Our 2022 EffingHAM-JAM Competition Winners
Downtown Effingham played host to the 2022 EffingHAM-JAM Hometown Throwdown BBQ Challenge and Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) Professional Competition July 22 and 23. Amateur BBQ enthusiasts around Illinois and professional BBQ teams from all over the United States traveled to compete for cash prizes, John Boos & Co. trophies, and bragging rights in this event presented by Koerner Distributor, Inc.
Schedule Released for 2022 Effingham Unit 40 Student Opening Day
EHS (9-12) 7:45 AM 1:50 PM 7:45 AM-1:50 PM. Meet the Teacher Aug. 17, Students attend without parents Aug. 18. Parents of. students who have registered should have received a letter indicating the day and time that they will. bring their child on August 17 . First day of attendance...
Shelbyville Tree Stand Permits Now Available For 2022-2023 Deer Season
Lake Shelbyville‘s Tree Stand Policy for this year will remain the same as it was last season. The policy allows hunters to leave one stand up for the season (“Seasonal Tree Stand”) and/or utilize up to two “Roving” stands that can be left up during archery season for a period not to exceed a break in use greater than 72 hours – the length of a 3 day weekend.
Trading Post Monday, 08/01/22
FOR SALE: Small bales of straw and pasture mix grass hay. Call 217-821-3176. WANTED: A sturdy basic stationary exercise bike, in the Effingham area. Call 309-826-7372. FOR SALE: A big wicker sofa with 8 cushions, built to last, $75, will need help to move it. Call 618-238-4118.
Lake Land College Student Competes at National Microsoft Office Competition
Lake Land College business student Lydia Madlem, Charleston, recently competed at the 2022 Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship in Dallas, Texas. As one of only two students in the state of Illinois to achieve this honor, Madlem said she was she was shocked when she discovered that she had qualified for the event.
Flash Flood Warning Issued for Clay, Effingham, Jasper, Richland, and Northwestern Lawrence Counties Until 10:30pm
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Clay County in south central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... Northwestern Lawrence County in southeastern Illinois... Richland County in southeastern Illinois... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 727 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Effingham, Olney, Flora, Newton, Altamont, Teutopolis, Louisville, Clay City, Watson, Noble, Dieterich, Beecher City, Edgewood, Xenia, Bible Grove, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Shumway, Montrose and Parkersburg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Christian, Northern Moultrie, Piatt, Southwestern Champaign, Northwestern Douglas, and Southern Macon Counties
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois... Northern Moultrie County in central Illinois... Piatt County in central Illinois... Southwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois... Southern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monticello to near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Monticello and Bement around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tolono, Pesotum, Savoy, Lovington, Philo, Hammond, Arthur and Atwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 220 and 232. Interstate 72 between mile markers 144 and 153, and between mile markers 156 and 168.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Western Jasper, Clay, and Southeastern Effingham County Until 7:45pm
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... Clay County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Effingham County in south central Illinois... * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Watson to near Iola to Salem, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Iola around 705 PM CDT. Louisville and Dieterich around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Flora, Bible Grove, Wheeler, Xenia, Sailor Springs, Bogota, Ingraham and Clay City. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Wilma Lou Spannagel, 89
Wilma Lou Spannagel, 89, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 4:06 pm. Friday, July 29, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital, Effingham, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 5th, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL with Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday August 4th and one hour before service time on Friday, both in the church. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Strasburg, IL. Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL or Christ Lutheran Church of the Deaf in Central Illinois, Jacksonville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Effingham, Other Surrounding Counties
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING IL COUNTIES:. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF EFFINGHAM, FLORA, LAWRENCEVILLE, NEWTON, OLNEY, AND ROBINSON.
Wilma Woidt Krueger, 97
Wilma Woidt Krueger, 97, of Effingham, IL, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 30, 2022 during a brief stay at Heartland Senior Living in Neoga, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Entombment will be in Arborcrest Memorial Park in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Flood Watch Issued for Area Counties
There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Flood Watch in effect for counties within our listening area today. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms remain possible along a squall line that is moving through Central Illinois. The line is slowly moving east at 20mph. The primary hazard...
Harry Ray Bivins, 87
Harry Ray Bivins, 87, of Stewardson, IL passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, in HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL. Harry was born on February 20, 1935, in Stewardson, one of ten children born to Samuel and Lelah (Blue) Bivins. He was a 1954 graduate of Stewardson-Strasburg High School and a veteran of the United States Army. Harry married Ruth Merrill and she preceded him in death in 1997. He worked at Fedders and the Union 76 Auto Truck Plaza, both in Effingham, for many years. Harry was a member of the Wilbur Braughton American Legion Post 611 in Stewardson and the Stewardson Lions Club. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed going to tractor pulls.
Maxine Bernice (Loy) Pontious, 90
Maxine Bernice (Loy) Pontious, 90, of Montrose, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.
