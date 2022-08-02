▶️ Lava River Cave has ‘smooth’ first day for new parking reservation system

I’ve walked only a short way along the small, winding lane leading to Llanthony Priory, but the air is fresher, the noise of the main road ebbs away and I have a strange but not unpleasant feeling that I am passing into a different world. Unusually for this part of the country, this valley, which is peppered with gorse, hawthorn and bracken, was cut by a glacier, so its walls are high and steep. There is little but sheep here; the Vale of Ewyas is remote and wild with a distinct lack of civilisation, something that has attracted visitors for centuries.

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO