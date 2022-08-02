ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

▶️ Lava River Cave has ‘smooth’ first day for new parking reservation system

By Morgan Gwynn
centraloregondaily.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
centraloregondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Tourists Line Up Along Boardwalk to Snap Selfies with Huge Grizzly Bear at Glacier National Park

A group of tourists exploring Glacier National Park recently came across a once-in-a-lifetime sight. They were walking along the boardwalk when a grizzly bear crossed within an estimated 30 yards of them. National Parks state that you should stay about 100 yards away from bears, but this one seemed to catch the group off guard. At least they stayed where they were and didn’t try to approach it like some other tourists.
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park ‘Touron’ Teeters Over Brink of 109-ft Upper Falls: VIDEO

Unfortunately, Yellowstone National Park regulations and danger signs aren’t enough to deter daily “tourons” from tempting death. If you’ve been to the Brink of Upper Falls in Yellowstone (YELL), then you know there’s a designated viewing platform and walkway. Separating visitors from millions of gallons of raging water is a large, thick timber railing system fastened into the natural rock formations.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Brown
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Shares Insane New Footage of Devastating 2022 Flooding

Yellowstone National Park has released “compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage,” and it is intense, to say the least. Courtesy of their Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022 feature, the public is seeing incredible in-park footage from the Yellowstone Flood Event for the first time. First up is a never-before-seen view from the Lamar River Canyon as the Lamar River churns with unimaginable force.
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

Hiker Stumbles Upon Strange, ‘Abandoned’ Campsite, Looks Like the Start of a Horror Movie

A hiker in Montana recently stumbled upon a scene that looks like something out of a horror film. In a now-viral Tiktok, Ron Ulrich was hiking in grizzly country in Montana, filming himself talking about his new job, when he paused suddenly. He showed viewers what he’d just come across, and the sight is somewhat jarring. A totally abandoned campsite about 2.5 miles from the trailhead, according to Ulrich’s captions.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate

A camper scared off a bear - then the grizzly came back and killed her

Early on July 6, 2021, Leah Lokan awoke to a 417-pound grizzly bear a few feet from her tent, so close that she heard when the bear "huffed" at her head. "Bear! Bear!" Lokan yelled, causing Joe and Kim Cole - two other cyclists camping in the small town of Ovando as they trekked across Montana - to spring from their nearby tent, armed with bear spray and clamoring as much as possible, according to a 26-page report addressed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee's executive body earlier this month.
OVANDO, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
mansionglobal.com

Huge 400-Acre Montana Ranch Asks $6.75 Million

Kokopelli Ranch has not been on the market for nearly three decades. Kokopelli Ranch, a sprawling retreat set on over 400 acres in Montana that has been in the same hands for nearly three decades is on the market for $6.75 million. The property, which is 20 miles from the...
MONTANA STATE
S. F. Mori

It's a Good Time to Visit Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park(Image is author's) Yellowstone National Park has been a popular tourist destination in the United States for generations. The beauty of nature in the area is outstanding. People travel from all around the world to see the park and the Old Faithful Geyser, which goes off at regular intervals throughout the day.
MONTANA STATE
The Guardian

A great Black Mountains walk to a great pub: the Llanthony Priory

I’ve walked only a short way along the small, winding lane leading to Llanthony Priory, but the air is fresher, the noise of the main road ebbs away and I have a strange but not unpleasant feeling that I am passing into a different world. Unusually for this part of the country, this valley, which is peppered with gorse, hawthorn and bracken, was cut by a glacier, so its walls are high and steep. There is little but sheep here; the Vale of Ewyas is remote and wild with a distinct lack of civilisation, something that has attracted visitors for centuries.
TRAVEL
Nature.com

Grizzly man

You have full access to this article via your institution. In this picture, I’m face to face with an anaesthetized 250-kilogram male grizzly bear (Ursus arctos horribilis), which was caught near Sparwood and Elkford in Canada. With help from conservation inspector Joe Caravetta, who is sitting next to me, and my field technician Laura Smit, I’m putting a GPS-enabled collar on the bear so that we can track his movements.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy