▶️ Lava River Cave has ‘smooth’ first day for new parking reservation system

Mountain Bikers Come Across Six Monster Bull Elk At Rocky Mountain National Park
A few mountain bikers were rippin’ up the trails at Rocky Mountain National Park when they stumbled upon the crew of absolute units. Six of the most gorgeous bull elks you’re ever gonna see, just strolling down a mountain road together. Definitely a bit of an intimidatingly scene,...
Tourists Line Up Along Boardwalk to Snap Selfies with Huge Grizzly Bear at Glacier National Park
A group of tourists exploring Glacier National Park recently came across a once-in-a-lifetime sight. They were walking along the boardwalk when a grizzly bear crossed within an estimated 30 yards of them. National Parks state that you should stay about 100 yards away from bears, but this one seemed to catch the group off guard. At least they stayed where they were and didn’t try to approach it like some other tourists.
WATCH: Moronic Tourist Scales Fallen Log Instead of Bridge Above Roaring Waterfall in Glacier National Park
With the last few days of summer approaching, many are hitting the trails to soak up the remaining sunshine. However, many hikers, like this one in Glacier National Park, are on the hunt to get the perfect pic, despite putting their lives at risk. Sadly, some tourists devote too much...
Yellowstone National Park ‘Touron’ Teeters Over Brink of 109-ft Upper Falls: VIDEO
Unfortunately, Yellowstone National Park regulations and danger signs aren’t enough to deter daily “tourons” from tempting death. If you’ve been to the Brink of Upper Falls in Yellowstone (YELL), then you know there’s a designated viewing platform and walkway. Separating visitors from millions of gallons of raging water is a large, thick timber railing system fastened into the natural rock formations.
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Shares Insane New Footage of Devastating 2022 Flooding
Yellowstone National Park has released “compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage,” and it is intense, to say the least. Courtesy of their Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022 feature, the public is seeing incredible in-park footage from the Yellowstone Flood Event for the first time. First up is a never-before-seen view from the Lamar River Canyon as the Lamar River churns with unimaginable force.
Yellowstone National Park Workers Watch in Horror as Huge Group of Tourists Walk Directly Into Bison Herd
VIDEO: Watch as this group of adults lead themselves – and their children – directly into a Yellowstone National Park bison herd. When it comes to Yellowstone’s ballooning tourist/wildlife problem, things will have to get worse before they get better. As visitors continue to approach bison, more and more dangerous incidents are occurring.
Hiker Stumbles Upon Strange, ‘Abandoned’ Campsite, Looks Like the Start of a Horror Movie
A hiker in Montana recently stumbled upon a scene that looks like something out of a horror film. In a now-viral Tiktok, Ron Ulrich was hiking in grizzly country in Montana, filming himself talking about his new job, when he paused suddenly. He showed viewers what he’d just come across, and the sight is somewhat jarring. A totally abandoned campsite about 2.5 miles from the trailhead, according to Ulrich’s captions.
Yellowstone Hiker Freezes When Giant Grizzly Bear Sneaks up Beside Him Off-Trail: VIDEO
What would you do if you came face-to-face with one of the world’s most dangerous creatures? This Yellowstone hiker was the perfect example of how to respond if you find yourself front and center with a grizzly bear. Stan Mills was enjoying his day at the well-known national park...
A camper scared off a bear - then the grizzly came back and killed her
Early on July 6, 2021, Leah Lokan awoke to a 417-pound grizzly bear a few feet from her tent, so close that she heard when the bear "huffed" at her head. "Bear! Bear!" Lokan yelled, causing Joe and Kim Cole - two other cyclists camping in the small town of Ovando as they trekked across Montana - to spring from their nearby tent, armed with bear spray and clamoring as much as possible, according to a 26-page report addressed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee's executive body earlier this month.
Angry Moose Charges After Grizzly Who Ate One Of Her Calves At Glacier National Park
Grizzly bears require a lot of food to survive, eating up to 30 pounds per day. The sad truth to this is that they need to use the least amount of energy they can getting it and that often results in them targeting the youngest and weakest of all other wildlife, and in some cases even their own kind.
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
WATCH: Moron Tourist Gets Within Inches of Huge Bighorn Sheep in Glacier National Park
At this point, it’s easier to assume that tourists will do the exact wrong thing around wild animals. The latest incident took place at Glacier National Park when a foolish visitor decided to ignore all common sense and walk right up bighorn sheep in one of the parking lots.
3 climbers reported dead this week at Montana's Glacier National Park, officials say
Three people were reported dead this week while climbing mountains in Glacier National Park in Montana, park officials said Tuesday.
Huge 400-Acre Montana Ranch Asks $6.75 Million
Kokopelli Ranch has not been on the market for nearly three decades. Kokopelli Ranch, a sprawling retreat set on over 400 acres in Montana that has been in the same hands for nearly three decades is on the market for $6.75 million. The property, which is 20 miles from the...
Longtime Climber Found Dead in Olympic National Park Likely Fell 40 Feet
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. This story was originally published by Climbing.com. On Wednesday, July 20, officials recovered the body of a climber who had been...
WATCH: This Bison Stampede on Yellowstone Bridge Demonstrates Massive Herd’s Sheer Power
In Wyoming, especially around Yellowstone National Park, it’s not uncommon that you run into a traffic jam because of a few bison with the right-of-way, but when an entire stampede literally shakes the ground as they travel, it becomes more of a spectacle than it does an obstacle. Not...
Idaho road invaded by so many crickets that officials have to bring in plough to clear it
Thousands of crickets were ploughed off an Idaho highway this week after the insects invaded a major road in the southwest of the state. Idaho’s transpotation department posted a video on Thursday showing the work of its teams to remove the crickets. “Our maintenance crews see a little of...
It's a Good Time to Visit Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park(Image is author's) Yellowstone National Park has been a popular tourist destination in the United States for generations. The beauty of nature in the area is outstanding. People travel from all around the world to see the park and the Old Faithful Geyser, which goes off at regular intervals throughout the day.
A great Black Mountains walk to a great pub: the Llanthony Priory
I’ve walked only a short way along the small, winding lane leading to Llanthony Priory, but the air is fresher, the noise of the main road ebbs away and I have a strange but not unpleasant feeling that I am passing into a different world. Unusually for this part of the country, this valley, which is peppered with gorse, hawthorn and bracken, was cut by a glacier, so its walls are high and steep. There is little but sheep here; the Vale of Ewyas is remote and wild with a distinct lack of civilisation, something that has attracted visitors for centuries.
Grizzly man
You have full access to this article via your institution. In this picture, I’m face to face with an anaesthetized 250-kilogram male grizzly bear (Ursus arctos horribilis), which was caught near Sparwood and Elkford in Canada. With help from conservation inspector Joe Caravetta, who is sitting next to me, and my field technician Laura Smit, I’m putting a GPS-enabled collar on the bear so that we can track his movements.
