School safety changes in Clay County for upcoming school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There is a new plan in place to keep kids in clay county safe in case of an emergency – like an active shooter.

First responders including those law enforcement officials came together about a month ago to discuss those plans. We actually had the chance to sit inside of one of those meetings with school and law enforcement officials.

“I am committed to our kids, and I am committed to their safety,” says Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook.

Clay County law enforcement officials want to make sure your kids are safe if an active shooter situation ever happened.

Cook says they have a plan in place for all schools in the county.

“This plan takes into account the school’s lockdown plan our law enforcement response plan and fire rescue response a treatment plan,” says Cook.

The plan is called CHIRP. Better known as County Hazards Incident Response Plans.

Every school in clay county has different response plans, but they all have three specific levels to bring students back to their parents.

“A level one reunification is basically the traditional parent pick-up line,” says Cook.

Cook says level two gives parents a modified pickup area on the campus of the school.

Level three takes the students completely away from school grounds. '

Cook says in the event of an active shooter situation, the county will update parents through a SaferWatch app and Twitter

School officials tell Action News Jax they’ve added single points of entry, additional fencing, and electronic access points to all Clay County Schools.

Randy John a resident of clay count says these plans that will be put in place he believes can help.

“I think it’s best that any potential shooter has no idea what they are walking into,” says John.