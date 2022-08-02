ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

Dana Point Man Accused of Molesting Two Girls

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago
mynewsla.com

mynewsla.com

Man Convicted of Bystander’s Shooting Death in Long Beach

An ex-con was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder for opening fire during an argument in Long Beach and killing an innocent bystander. Jurors convicted Thomas Terrell McCreary, 46, of Sylmar, for the Dec. 1, 2018, shooting in the 300 block of Pacific Avenue that killed 24-year-old Anna Perez, who was standing nearby.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Ex-Anaheim Police Officer Acquitted of Lying in Police Report

A former Anaheim police officer was acquitted Wednesday of lying on a police report to justify searching a suspect’s vehicle. Dillon Adam Avila, 30, was found not guilty of one felony count of a police officer filing a false report. Prosecutors dismissed a felony count of perjury on July 20, according to court records.
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Santa Ana detective charged with sending explicit messages to civilian pretending to be teen girl

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A Santa Ana Police detective was charged Tuesday with sending inappropriate messages to a civilian pretending to be a teenage girl. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais has been charged with one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a victim believed to be under 18. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, he turned himself in on Tuesday. Beaumarchais has been with the Santa Ana Police Department since 2011 and has been on administrative leave.
SANTA ANA, CA
City
Dana Point, CA
Dana Point, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Ana, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
crimevoice.com

L.A. gang member accused of robbing Fountain Valley liquor store at gunpoint

An L.A. gang member wanted for multiple charges has been arrested after he allegedly robbed an American Liquor store at gunpoint. Steven Martinez (23) is believed to be one of two suspects who robbed the American Liquor store located at 18027 Magnolia in Fountain Valley around 9:30 AM on July 11th. Martinez held up a handgun as the suspects demanded cash from the store clerk.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Men Charged with Trying to Rob Norco Shop, Where Elderly Owner Shot One

Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin...
NORCO, CA
mynewsla.com

Seventeen Arrested in Probation and Parole Compliance Operation

One woman and 14 men were behind bars Wednesday following a probation and parole compliance operation in the eastern Coachella Valley. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force checked various locations at around 7 a.m. Tuesday as part of the operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Michael Lewis
KTLA

Santa Ana police detective charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to whom he thought was 14-year-old girl

A Santa Ana police detective has been charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to a person who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, authorities announced Tuesday. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, faces one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a victim believed to be under the age of 18, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s […]
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Who Attempted to Abduct Baby Gets Probation

A 41-year-old woman has pleaded guilty and was granted probation for impersonating a social worker in an attempt to abduct a newborn boy in Santa Ana, according to court records obtained Monday. Sara Orozco Magana pleaded guilty Friday to attempted kidnapping of a child and attempting to take a minor...
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

CA Police detective caught in sting operation

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged Tuesday with child annoyance. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, was charged with one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a person believed to be a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Convicted of DUI-Fatal Crash in Santa Ana

A 31-year-old previously convicted drunk driver was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago. Louie Robert Villa was also convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a...
SANTA ANA, CA
#Felonies#Violent Crime#Orange County Sheriff
mynewsla.com

Two Women Shot, One Fatally, During Family Dispute in San Jacinto

A 67-year-old woman suspected of shooting two relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at a San Jacinto home was being held without bail Wednesday. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Tuesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. According...
SAN JACINTO, CA
newsantaana.com

A DUI suspect crashed into a utility box in Orange

Early Saturday morning, Tustin police officers responded to the area of Newport and Holt regarding calls about a vehicle which had crashed into a structure. The driver had crashed into a utility box, was unconscious behind the wheel, and was still actively accelerating forwards. The responding police officers quickly devised...
police1.com

80-year-old store owner who shot robber's 'arm off' speaks out

NORCO, Calif. — Security video of an 80-year-old store owner who shot an armed robber’s “arm off” while he entered into the man’s convenience store with a semi-automatic rifle has gone viral. Now, the store owner, who suffered a heart attack as a result of the incident, is speaking out for the first time.
NORCO, CA
mynewsla.com

Corona Police Confront Man Carrying Rifle, Leading to Gunfire

A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was at large Wednesday, with authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying him. According to the Corona Police Department, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday outside...
CORONA, CA
crimevoice.com

Laguna Niguel hit-and-run suspect arrested in Newport Beach

A man suspected of the felony hit-and-run of a 26-year-old woman in Laguna Niguel was arrested about two weeks after the incident. The suspect, 51-year-old Phillip Roebuck of Laguna Niguel, allegedly fled to Henderson, Nevada a short time after the incident. He then left his vehicle in Nevada and returned to California before being arrested.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
orangecountytribune.com

A murder suspect is sought

The public’s help is being asked in helping to apprehend a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of a man in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin MacCormack of the WPD, the victim is Donald Joshua Ratzlaff, 41, of Huntington Beach. The incident took place around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

