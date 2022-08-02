Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

On Friday, December 17, 2021, the Santa Ana Police Department received notification of potential criminal conduct involving Santa Ana Police Department Detective, Greg Beaumarchais. Upon assessing the information, the Department’s Internal Affairs Unit determined the matter to be criminal in nature and the Police Department took immediate and swift action in referring these allegations to the appropriate local and federal authorities. Our department learned of this information on a Friday, and the following Monday, we directly engaged with federal partners to initiate a criminal investigation.

