ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago
mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Felon Accused of Fatally Stabbing Man in Noise Dispute to Stand Trial

A gang member accused of joining a cohort in fatally stabbing a Banning man and wounding the victim’s son during a confrontation over loud noise must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled Wednesday. Jerry Anthony Valdepena, 25, was arrested last year following a years-long investigation...
BANNING, CA
mynewsla.com

Seventeen Arrested in Probation and Parole Compliance Operation

One woman and 14 men were behind bars Wednesday following a probation and parole compliance operation in the eastern Coachella Valley. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force checked various locations at around 7 a.m. Tuesday as part of the operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
newsantaana.com

SAPD 2019 Detective of the Year charged with child annoyance

On Friday, December 17, 2021, the Santa Ana Police Department received notification of potential criminal conduct involving Santa Ana Police Department Detective, Greg Beaumarchais. Upon assessing the information, the Department’s Internal Affairs Unit determined the matter to be criminal in nature and the Police Department took immediate and swift action in referring these allegations to the appropriate local and federal authorities. Our department learned of this information on a Friday, and the following Monday, we directly engaged with federal partners to initiate a criminal investigation.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Ex-Anaheim Police Officer Acquitted of Lying in Police Report

A former Anaheim police officer was acquitted Wednesday of lying on a police report to justify searching a suspect’s vehicle. Dillon Adam Avila, 30, was found not guilty of one felony count of a police officer filing a false report. Prosecutors dismissed a felony count of perjury on July 20, according to court records.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Woman Who Attempted to Abduct Baby Gets Probation

A 41-year-old woman has pleaded guilty and was granted probation for impersonating a social worker in an attempt to abduct a newborn boy in Santa Ana, according to court records obtained Monday. Sara Orozco Magana pleaded guilty Friday to attempted kidnapping of a child and attempting to take a minor...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Sentenced For Murdering His Mother

A man was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in state prison for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body was found last year in a trash bin in Huntington Park. Cristian Torres, 33, pleaded no contest June 14 to second-degree murder in the April 4, 2021, death of his mother, Teresa Pasillas-Iniguez.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Who Fatally Stabbed Riverside Man Convicted of Murder

A convicted felon who fatally stabbed a 34-year-old man during a street confrontation in East Riverside was found guilty Monday of second-degree murder. Ray Augustine Salcido, 37, of Riverside killed Ruben Delapaz, also of Riverside, last September. After deliberating one day, a Riverside jury found Salcido guilty of the murder...
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Sentencing#White Collar Crime#J Miller Canvas Inc
mynewsla.com

Man Convicted of Bystander’s Shooting Death in Long Beach

An ex-con was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder for opening fire during an argument in Long Beach and killing an innocent bystander. Jurors convicted Thomas Terrell McCreary, 46, of Sylmar, for the Dec. 1, 2018, shooting in the 300 block of Pacific Avenue that killed 24-year-old Anna Perez, who was standing nearby.
LONG BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

A murder suspect is sought

The public’s help is being asked in helping to apprehend a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of a man in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin MacCormack of the WPD, the victim is Donald Joshua Ratzlaff, 41, of Huntington Beach. The incident took place around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Corona Police Confront Man Carrying Rifle, Leading to Gunfire

A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was at large Wednesday, with authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying him. According to the Corona Police Department, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday outside...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

October Sentencing Set for Burbank Man Convicted in T-Mobile Phone Scam

A man who once co-owned a T-Mobile retail store in Eagle Rock faces sentencing in October for running a $25 million scheme to use stolen T-Mobile employee credentials to illegally infiltrate the mobile phone company’s internal computer systems to unlock its cell phones. Argishti Khudaverdyan, 44, of Burbank, was...
BURBANK, CA
mynewsla.com

Men Charged with Trying to Rob Norco Shop, Where Elderly Owner Shot One

Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin...
NORCO, CA
crimevoice.com

L.A. gang member accused of robbing Fountain Valley liquor store at gunpoint

An L.A. gang member wanted for multiple charges has been arrested after he allegedly robbed an American Liquor store at gunpoint. Steven Martinez (23) is believed to be one of two suspects who robbed the American Liquor store located at 18027 Magnolia in Fountain Valley around 9:30 AM on July 11th. Martinez held up a handgun as the suspects demanded cash from the store clerk.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

DUI Offender Accused Of Causing Fatal Winchester Wreck Arraigned

A 23-year-old probationer accused of driving drunk and causing a head-on wreck in Winchester that killed a woman and seriously injured a man pleaded not guilty Monday to second-degree murder and other charges. Willie Eddie Salazar of Wildomar was at the wheel of a Honda Civic that allegedly slammed into...
WINCHESTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Convicted of DUI-Fatal Crash in Santa Ana

A 31-year-old previously convicted drunk driver was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago. Louie Robert Villa was also convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a...
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy