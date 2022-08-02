ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bedford Citizen

Comments / 0

Related
goodmorninggloucester.com

What a “Crate” Event!

The first Lobster Crate Race was held yesterday at Pavilion Beach to a large and appreciative crowd of supporters. The Gloucester Police Department put this fundraiser together to support the Gloucester High School weight room renovation and by all accounts, it was a huge success. There were 4 classes of participants that took their chances running across a bridge made of plastic crates that bounced and tilted with the waves. As expected, the youngest and lightest were most successful. There was a Municipal group which will need a great deal more practice before next year’s event. The event drew several boats, pedestrians and beach-goers who cheered everyone on with enthusiasm. Follow the Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association on Facebook for updates and donation information.
GLOUCESTER, MA
The Bedford Citizen

New DPW Grounds Manager Nicholas Pouliot Rose through the Ranks

Nicholas Pouliot is the new operations manager of the Department of Public Works Grounds Division. He succeeds his mentor, Dennis Freeman, who retired several weeks ago. Pouliot, 42, grew up in Woburn and studied arboriculture at Minuteman Regional Technical High School. He joined the Bedford DPW Grounds Division in 2006 after working in landscaping and golf course maintenance and has climbed the ladder all the way to operations manager.
BEDFORD, MA
Boston

Here’s how to get one of those rescued beagles

Check out some of the beagles currently available for adoption from MSPCA. MSPCA-Angell, a nonprofit organization that works to protect animals from cruelty, and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem worked together in July to bring beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia to Massachusetts, some of which are now ready for adoption.
SALEM, MA
NBC Sports

Clear The Shelters: Participating Shelters in New England

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NECN and NBC Sports Boston announced it's annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign will return for the eighth consecutive year from Aug. 1 to 31. As part of the month-long event, the NBC and Telemundo Boston stations are partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare in the community.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bfc#Fire Truck
WCVB

Filthy, emaciated Chihuahua found huddling along Malden bike path

MALDEN, Mass. — The Animal Rescue League of Boston and Malden police are investigating after a tiny, emaciated dog was found along a bike trail. On July 25, a good Samaritan found a Chihuahua huddling in some bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail in the area of Dell and Branch streets in Malden.
MALDEN, MA
Wilmington Apple

REMINDER: Wilmington’s Town Beach Season Officially Ends Sunday, August 7

WILMINGTON, MA — Town Beach at Silver Lake is open for the Summer 2022 season from Saturday, June 11, 2022 through Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 10am to 6pm, each day. Wilmington residents with proof of residency may use the beach at no charge. Acceptable forms of ID include a current Mass. Driver’s License with a Wilmington address, an RMV issued Mass. ID with a Wilmington addressor a Wilmington Public Schools ID.
WILMINGTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Food Bank Team Already Making Thanksgiving Plans

It just doesn’t get much hotter outdoors in Bedford than it did last week. But the town staff and volunteers who run the Bedford Food Bank are already thinking about Thanksgiving. That’s because of projected demand, explained Carla Olson, who oversees the food program as Healthy Bedford coordinator in...
BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Large brush fire burns through 9 acres in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Neighbors could see the smoke for miles as a brush fire burned for most of the day Monday in Gloucester. “I smelled it first, and I thought maybe there was somebody burning brush in the neighborhood, and I looked up and said that’s not a barbeque,” said Deanie French, who lives nearby.
GLOUCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Bicyclists form human bike lane during Boston morning commute

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of activists stood shoulder to shoulder to form a human bicycle lane down Charles Street in Boston, advocating for a complete bike lane network amid a recent bicyclist death in the city. “We need better bicycle infrastructure that keeps bicyclists safe!” one man who helped form...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A blade fell off a wind turbine in Gloucester, prompting the partial closure of a road in an industrial park Sunday. In a joint statement, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith said the fallen blade was reported at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park.
GLOUCESTER, MA
mybackyardnews.com

WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
WRENTHAM, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: A Plan for Willson Park

Willson Park is one of the first notable sights that visitors from Billerica/Chelmsford and Concord/Carlisle see when they enter Bedford. It also has an important history, dating back to at least the 19th of April, 1775. It presently shows nothing to reflect its importance. I join many others whom I have spoken with about how it is cared for. This is not to discredit the DPW but let’s face it—flower beds and landscaping, in general, are not their forte. They dutifully plant geraniums (spaced way too far apart in my humble opinion) and they mulch everything in sight, including the traffic sign post. But there is not enough time in their busy schedule to maintain the planting, deadheading the geraniums, etc.
BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts business behind fashion-forward clothing for the job site

AMESBURY, Mass. — Ted De Innocentis, co-founder of 1620 Workwear in Amesbury, Massachusetts, knows a thing or two about the textile and apparel business. Before De Innocentis and his buddy, co-founder Josh Walker, founded 1620 Workwear, De Innocentis spent five years in China manufacturing high-end activewear and apparel. "It...
AMESBURY, MA
Live 95.9

MA Dept. Fire Services Warns Again About Lithium-Ion Batteries

We have heard on several different occasions this year about fires that were started because of the careless use of Lithium-Ion batteries, which are used very commonly in many different devices that you probably use every day. These items include cell phones, game controllers, computer peripherals in many cases, Bluetooth headsets and headphones, and eScooters, which seem to be exploding in popularity. And these are really just a few items that use these batteries.
NORWELL, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy